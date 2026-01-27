Virat Kohli is amongst the best of the best when it comes to ODI run-scoring.

Virat Kohli is closing in on the latest milestone of his career as he approaches 15,000 ODI runs and hitting that mark will put him in an elusive club.

The Indian great is 203 ODI runs away from the 15,000 mark, which would make him just the second player to hit that figure behind his countryman and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.

With Kohli looking to reach that goal this year, here are the top seven run scorers of all-time in the ODI format.

7. Inzamam‑ul‑Haq — 11,739 runs

The middle-order batter was very much the anchor of Pakistan’s innings and often there for the important final moments.

He made his debut in 1991 before going on to play 378 total matches and scoring 11,739 in the process.

He was a little low on the centuries tally with just 10 but scored plenty of fifties with 86 on his record.

His best score was an unbeaten 137 against New Zealand.

6. Mahela Jayawardene — 12,650 runs

After Jayasuriya had blitzed the opening, Jayawardene was a calming force in the Sri Lankan batting order and had an ability to pace the innings.

That technique and approach was rewarded with 12,650 runs but he has a slightly lower average at 33.37.

He captained the side, taking them to the 2007 and 2011 World Cup finals.

5. Sanath Jayasuriya — 13,430 runs

Left-hander Jayasuriya revolutionised ODI batting, in particular opening the innings, with an aggressive approach of going for it in the first 15 overs.

That is shown in his strike rate of 91.20 and being this high as an opener is an impressive accomplishment for the Sri Lankan.

His career-best score was 189 with 28 hundreds and 68 fifties.

4. Ricky Ponting — 13,704 runs

While he is third in the top Test scorers, Ponting has to settle for fourth in the list with a record of 13,704 runs.

He has a very good average at 42.03 and hit 30 hundreds in his ODI career along with 82 fifties. Ponting also had a reputation for pulling through for Australia when they needed him most and he was captain for their 2003 and 2007 World Cup victories.

3. Kumar Sangakkara — 14,234 runs

Elegant is often the word used to describe Sangakkara as an ODI player as the left-handed batsman provided the perfect counterweight to the aggression of the likes of Jayasuriya.

The wicketkeeping batter hit 25 centuries with an impressive 93 fifties and had an average of 41.98 across his 404 ODIs.

2. Virat Kohli — 14,797 runs

Kohli’s runs may not even be the most impressive part of his career but instead the rate he hit them at.

Of the 299 ODI innings Kohli has played, he has an average of 58.71, easily the best amongst his fellow top scorers.

He has hit a remarkable 54 hundreds and 77 half-centuries and his best ever score is the 183 he notched against Pakistan during the 2012 Asia Cup.

If Kohli hits his average, he will reach the 15,000 mark in four innings’ time.

1. Sachin Tendulkar — 18,426 runs

Tendulkar is unsurprisingly top of this list as the all-time great hit 18,426 runs for India in the ODI format.

He made his debut as a 16-year-old against Pakistan in 1989 but his duck after two balls did not suggest he would go on to become the best ever.

But by the time he hung up his bat 23 years after his debut, Tendulkar had hit 49 centuries with 96 fifties and a high score of an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010.

