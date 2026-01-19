Scoring centuries is what these batters are best at.

Scoring runs is the aim of the game for batters and those that get into triple digits on a regular occasion are deservedly labelled some of the best players in the world.

A ton is the goal for any batsman when he steps out of the pavilion but there have been a handful of players who have really excelled since the year 2020.

Here are the 7 top Test hundred scorers in the 2020s so far.

7. Ollie Pope – 9 in 107 innings

Considering the pressure he faces on his position now, Ollie Pope probably wishes he could turn back the clock.

Pope has scored nine centuries this decade, including a high score of 205 but has not reached triple digits in his last 14 innings.

Before that, he hit back-to-back centuries first against Zimbabwe and then India but has struggled to recapture that kind of form since.

He has also played an awful lot of cricket with 107 innings and should have converted more.

=4. Travis Head – 10 in 84 innings

Aside from Mitchell Starc, Head was the star of the latest Ashes series and the decision to move him up the order proved to be a master stroke.

Head has been in the form of his career since 2020, hitting 3,511 runs in his 84 innings and has scored 10 hundreds in that time having previously scored just two.

=4. Shubman Gill – 10 in 73 innings

Taking over from Rohit Sharma as India captain is no easy feat, especially for a 25-year-old, but Shubman Gill has not looked out of place bearing the weight of that responsibility.

Since 2020, he has scored 2,843 runs in 73 innings with 10 of those being hundreds. His average is a little lower than others in this list, but a high score of 269 is beaten only by Harry Brook in the top 10.

=4. Harry Brook – 10 in 60 innings

Harry Brook only made his Test debut in 2022 but his appearance at fourth on this list is a testament to how much he has seemed at home at the top level.

While he is currently under fire for his sometimes careless approach in the Ashes, a poor player does not reach 10 Test match centuries and especially not at an average of 54.79.

His strike rate perhaps tells a better story though with 86.83 easily being the highest of any player in the top 10. Brook’s 317 scored against Pakistan in October 2024 is the second-highest score so far this decade.

3. Steve Smith – 11 in 90 innings

Even with his slight drop in form in 2024 that saw him average 35, Smith continues to be one of the best batters on the planet.

In January 2025, he reached 10,000 Test runs and did so by scoring an unbeaten 104 against Sri Lanka.

That knock was one of 11 centuries he has achieved so far in the 2020s with an average of 46.14.

2. Kane Williamson – 12 in 55 innings

No player in the top 10 has played fewer innings than Williamson this decade, which makes his place at number two all the more impressive.

In the 55 innings he has batted, Williamson has converted 12 of them into centuries with an excellent average of 62.89.

That is the highest average of any player in the same time period, and he is now coming up to 500 Test runs away from 10,000.

1. Joe Root – 24 in 134 innings

Even before you read this list, chances are you had a good idea of who was top of it.

Since 2020, Root has hit a rich vein of form and the hundreds have been flowing so much so that he has double the amount of Williamson in second.

Root has recorded 24 hundreds in the 2020s from 134 innings with an impressive average of 54.41.

In that time, he has crossed off scoring a hundred Down Under and is now chasing down Sachin Tendulkar’s run record.