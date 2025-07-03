A cavalier and sometimes controversial character, former England batsman Wayne Larkins recently passed away at the age of 71.

Known to enjoy a drink and a cigarette, he was also a rebel tourist who, like many of his contemporaries, played cricket in and against Apartheid South Africa.

While his averages are not much to write home about, the man who was known as ‘Ned’ is still very fondly remembered as an entertainer and a wonderful servant to cricket.

As we reflect on his life, let’s take a moment to look at some of the highlights and records from a career that spanned 30 years, between 1972 and 2002.

Wayne Larkins: County legend for Northamptonshire

Wayne Larkins spent the bulk of his domestic career with Northamptonshire, where he became one of the most feared openers in English county cricket.

He played over 450 first-class matches and scored more than 27,000 runs across all formats, including 59 centuries.

Known for his front-foot flair and aggressive stroke play, he often got his sides off to fast starts and was a key part of a Northamptonshire side that regularly challenged for honours in the 1980s and 1990s.

Belated and bittersweet international career

Despite his immense county form, Larkins’ England career never quite hit the heights many believed it would.

He played only 13 Tests and 25 One Day Internationals between 1979 and 1991, a reflection of both England’s selection inconsistency and his own erratic availability.

His Test average of 25.44 and ODI average of 29.58 don’t do justice to his natural talent, but when he was on song, Larkins was a joy to watch at the crease.

Longest interval between ODI appearances (8th all-time)

Wayne Larkins holds the unusual distinction of having one of the longest gaps between One Day International appearances in cricket history.

His first ODI came in 1979, but he wasn’t seen in an England limited-overs shirt again until 1990, a staggering gap of over a decade.

He currently ranks 8th on the all-time list for longest interval between appearances in the format. His recall was unexpected but proved fruitful, as he provided experience and attacking instinct during a time of rebuilding for England.

One of the oldest players to score a maiden ODI century

In 1991, at the age of 37 years and 32 days, Larkins scored his first and only One Day International hundred, an entertaining 121 against Australia at Sydney.

It made him the ninth-oldest player ever to score a maiden ODI ton, an achievement that underlined his longevity and late-career resurgence. That knock was a highlight in what turned out to be his final year in international colours.

Hit the winning runs in England’s first Test win over West Indies in 16 years

In 1990, England finally broke a 16-year Test hoodoo against the West Indies with a famous win in Kingston.

Fittingly, it was Larkins who hit the winning runs, a moment that remains one of the most cherished in England’s modern Test history.

It capped off a series where he contributed with gutsy performances against a formidable Windies attack which included Malcolm Marshall, Patrick Patterson, Courtney Walsh and Ian Bishop, showing he had the temperament for the big stage, even if he was underused at that level.

While Allan Lamb was named Man of the Match in that game, Larkins contributed a total of 75 runs and was dismissed just once.

Rebel Tour of South Africa

Like many players of his era, Larkins’ international career was disrupted by his decision to join the rebel tours of apartheid South Africa in the early 1980s.

The move led to a ban from international cricket and affected his standing with selectors and the wider public. While some saw it as a pragmatic financial decision, others viewed it as politically and morally problematic.

It is a controversial chapter that reflects the complexities of the sport during that era, and one that likely cost Larkins more caps and a more sustained England career. He spent time playing for Eastern Province in the wake of the tour.

A life in cricket that spanned four decades

Despite some brushes with controversy in later life, Larkins’ love for cricket remained undiminished. He played at a high level well into his 40s and continued to turn out for Bedfordshire in the Minor Counties Championship into the early 2000s.

A swashbuckling player in an era of technicians, he brought flair, risk, and an entertainer’s touch to the game. His innings were never dull, and his legacy as a cult figure in English cricket is secure.