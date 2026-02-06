We are barely into the second month and yet 2026 has already felt like a year to forget for Harry Brook.

It started with the news that the 26-year-old had been fined £30,000 for an altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand. That is bad enough for a captain, but it taking place the day before an ODI had some suggesting his position was already untenable.

Since then, things have only got worse. England, as they tend to do under Brendon McCullum went into an ‘us against the world’ mentality, assuring everyone that there is nothing seriously concerning with a player, the captain no less, not only being out the day before an international fixture but also getting into an unnecessary confrontation.

But since the first report by the Daily Telegraph, the same newspaper has revealed that Brook was not alone that night but instead alongside two of his team-mates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue, directly contradicting what Brook himself had said.

Brook did accept responsibility for lying but said he did it to protect his teammates, which is not much of an excuse.

It is not unreasonable to say that these two incidents combined would have been enough to see Brook removed from the England squad, not least stripped of the captaincy, but McCullum once again missed the point in his defence of the players, suggesting it was “annoying” everyone kept going on about it.

“The boys have made a mistake,” he said. “They’re not the first ones that have ever done it. They won’t be the last ones that will ever do it. They’ve put their hand up. They’ve been disciplined. They’ve been dealt with. The process was done internally at the ECB which we were all a part of.

“The boys were under no uncertain terms of how we felt about it but now our job is to support them.

“To be honest, I find it quite annoying that we keep going on and on about it because these are young men who are under immense pressure and they’ve put their hand up for something they’ve been disciplined for and piling on to them is not helpful for anyone.”

The Brook situation has become yet another example of something that happens throughout sport – if you are good enough, you can pretty much do whatever you want.

Make no mistake, if this was a player on the fringes of the England squad, they would be cast out without a moment’s hesitation.

Brook’s status as one of England’s best batters as well as a player seen as the future of the team has surely played a part in him retaining his position.

Brook’s usefulness to the team was highlighted in England’s victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI series decider. He hit an unbeaten 136 before recreating Stone Cold Steve Austin’s infamous beer celebration as a nod to his extracurricular activities.

While largely a bit of fun, that celebration said more about the way this England team often fails to read the room. Michael Atherton for Sky Sports suggested it showed a lack of “contrition” while his long-term punditry partner Nasser Hussain said the question now is “does [Brook] look like someone who can put it right, and wants to put it right, off the field?”

The answer to that question should come over the next few weeks as the T20 World Cup begins in India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament is undoubtedly Brook’s biggest test as England captain so far. Win here and all is forgotten. An embarrassing early exit and critics’ knives will only be sharpened.

The positives, at least, are that the England T20 side has turned a corner since the previous edition of the tournament in 2024. Now under McCullum, a coach whose style perhaps suits limited overs cricket more than Tests, they have won 10 of their last 11 T20 matches and most recently dismantled Sri Lanka 3-0.

The team is made up of heavy hitters, of which Brook is the star, while plenty of effort has been put into giving spinners like Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid overs in preparation for the kinds of pitches England will be playing on.

England also has a very favourable group featuring Nepal, West Indies, Scotland and Italy, meaning anything less than a Super Eight appearance will be seen as a historic disaster.

It is a tournament not without challenges though. For a start, there are legitimate questions to be raised over Brook’s fatigue.

Stuart Broad was the last all-rounder England captain at a T20 World Cup and that ended with an embarrassing group-stage exit with just one win. Brook has been an ever-present in squads across formats and even at 26, that catches up with you eventually.

There is the opposition too. India, playing a home tournament, are the heavy favourites while South Africa and Australia are also hopeful of reaching the final.

More than it did in 2024, it feels like there is more riding on this tournament not only for Brook but for McCullum and Rob Key too.

The timeline of this tournament beginning a little over a month after the Ashes ended meant sacking the two senior figures would have been unwise but their future should absolutely be tied to how England perform this time round.

While there were few excuses to be found for the Ashes humiliation, there are none for this World Cup.

England have had the preparation, are not exclusively playing a home side on their favoured pitches and have a squad that features some of the best players in the tournament. Anything less than the semi-finals and all three of Brook, Key and McCullum should be removed from their roles.

