What are the biggest Indian Premier League contracts in the big-money history of the competition?

Several players have all but broken the bank since the IPL started in 2008.

Franchises are more than happy to spend mega moola on match-winning batters, bowlers and all-rounders from around the world and within India.

1. Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants

₹27 crore

2025

The Indian Premier League hadn’t seen a mega auction for several years until the 2025 event rolled up with it’s big bucks. Franchises were primed for huge spend and ready to refresh their squads.

Pant had shown plenty of promise before a major car accident sidelined him for a prolonged period. When he returned, Lucknow were prepared to go all in for him – and did exactly that.

Pant, though, had an underwhelming season with an average of under 25. Yes, he hit a characteristically swashbuckling centuries, but other meaningful contributions were few and far between, if at all.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings

₹26.75 crore

2025

Iyer had done his time at the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders and, if ever there was an opportunity for a hot talent to start relatively afresh at a new team, this was it.

Punjab, still chasing their maiden Indian Premier League title, saw their cue to go big for the hard-hitting batter and chief tactician. It proved the right move when all was said and done.

Iyer repaid the faith by being the Kings’ top run-scorer and captained them to the final, where they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He’s nicely set to take them all the way in 2026.

3. Mitchell Starc

Kolkata Knight Riders

₹24.75 crore

2024

Australia’s greatest ever left-arm seamer had become notoriously picky about his availability in the IPL. But for 2024, he made it well known he was fully ready and willing. KKR duly listened.

While other bowlers such as Andre Russell and Sunil Narine stepped up more so than Starc, he played a key supporting role as Kolkata finally added a third IPL champions trophy to their cabinet.

Starc remains the overseas player with the most expensive IPL contract in the long history of the tournament. It’s highly probable, though, he’ll be topped sooner or later.

4. Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders

₹23.75 crore

2025

Iyer flew under the radar for a few season before really hitting the big time for the 2025 Indian Premier League. He started well with scores of 60 and 45, but his next six matches only brought 28 runs.

He didn’t necessarily justify his huge price that season, but will be locked in for at least two more. But his IPL owners are going to want a lot more from him.

Iyer played some T20I and ODI cricket for India in 2021 and 2022. At 30 years old his international career is likely over, but it’s at domestic and franchise level he’ll look to offer value from here on in.

5. Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹20.50 crore

2024

SRH had a lot of appreciation and – of course – money for the Australian captain when it was time to put their money where their heart was for the 2024 IPL.

Constantly searching for the key elements and, indeed, match-winners required to win another title, the Sunrisers invested plenty in Cummins. His value with the ball was worth it – and they knew he could weigh in with the bat.

As it turned out, none of this was enough to take Hyderabad to a second title in 2024. Perhaps in the future. Maybe not. But Cummins will be along for the rider for the foreseeable future regardless.

Also read – Ranked: The top 12 wicket-takers for India in Tests

6. Sam Curran

Punjab Kings

₹18.50 crore

2023

From Jos Buttler and Joe Root to Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer – and many others – the Indian Premier League has involved several England superstars of the years, but none more expensive than Sam Curran.

Able to almost singlehandedly win a match with bat or ball, if not both, Curran’s pedigree as one of the best overseas all-rounders in the history of the competition is evident.

Having won a T20 World Cup title with England and more than capable of opening the batting and the bowling in the same match, Curran was a popular and pricey pick for Punjab in India in 2023.

7. Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings

₹18.50 crore

2025

Who doesn’t want a left-arm seamer with outright pace? It’s the type of asset that can win titles. The Kings new this when they banked on Singh for the 2025 IPL.

He was central with the ball to them reaching the final, but couldn’t quite get them all the way. He took 21 wickets in 17 matches overall that season.

Critics, however, could point fingers at his economy rate of 8.88, which was arguably on the high side. Regardless, the Kings will be largely pleased with their southpaw purchase.

Biggest IPL contracts – top 7 summary list

1. Rishabh Pant: ₹27 crore

2. Shreyas Iyer: ₹26.75 crore

3. Mitchell Starc: ₹24.75 crore

4. Venkatesh Iyer: ₹23.75 crore

5. Pat Cummins: ₹20.50 crore

6. Sam Curran: ₹18.50 crore

7. Arshdeep Singh: ₹18.50 crore

Read next: Revealed – 6 of the biggest exclusions from England’s Ashes squad