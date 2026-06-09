Could Gary Neville have been as good as Michael Vaughan at cricket?

With the football World Cup fast approaching in June, global sporting attention is shifting decisively toward the football pitch.

While modern professionalism makes it almost impossible for athletes to split their time between multiple sports, cricket and football have a rich, shared historical crossover.

Long before the days of rigid, year-round training camps and multi-million-dollar exclusive contracts, several iconic cricketers were just as lethal with a football at their feet as they were with a bat or ball in hand.

As fans prepare for World Cup fever, here are five incredible cricketers who were also highly accomplished, elite football players.

1. The Master Blaster: Sir Viv Richards

Widely regarded as one of the most destructive and intimidating batsmen in cricket history, Sir Viv Richards possessed an athletic versatility that extended well beyond the boundary ropes.

Before fully committing his future to cricket, the Antiguan icon was an exceptional football talent. He famously represented Antigua and Barbuda during their 1974 football World Cup qualifying campaign, featuring in high-stakes international matches.

This unique crossover officially makes him the only sportsman to have played in both a cricket and football World Cup tournament format.

2. The cavalier of willow and ball: Denis Compton

England’s post-war batting sensation Denis Compton did not just play football as a hobby; he won major silverware at the very highest level of English club football.

While compiling 5,807 Test runs for England at a brilliant average of 50.06, Compton simultaneously operated as a star winger for Arsenal.

He made 60 official appearances for the Gunners, famously lifting the First Division league title in 1948 and winning the prestigious FA Cup in 1950.

3. The ultimate modern cross-sport icon: Ellyse Perry

An absolute legend of the modern women’s game, Australia’s Ellyse Perry holds the distinct honour of being the first Australian to appear in both the ICC Cricket World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Operating as a defender, Perry earned 18 caps for the Australian national football team, the Matildas, even scoring a spectacular long-range goal against Sweden in the 2011 World Cup quarter final.

She eventually chose cricket full-time when scheduling conflicts made playing both professional sports impossible.

Also read: Fortress of tradition – 7 iconic milestones from 150 Tests at Lord’s

4. The legendary Ashes general: Sir Ian Botham

‘Beefy’ Botham is universally remembered as one of the greatest fast-bowling all-rounders in Test history, but he also harboured a deep passion for professional football.

Seeking to maintain his peak fitness during the traditional cricket off-season, Botham signed as a professional footballer in the English leagues.

He made 11 senior league appearances as a center-back for Scunthorpe United between 1980 and 1985, alongside turning out for non-league outfit Yeovil Town.

5. The Premier League prodigy: Phil Neville

While Phil Neville chose football as his definitive career path—winning six Premier League titles with Manchester United and earning 59 caps for England—his teenage cricket pedigree was legendary.

Neville was a prodigiously talented batsman who captained the England Under-15 cricket team. He remains the youngest player ever to represent the Lancashire second XI, where he regularly batted alongside Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

Many coaches at the time openly claimed Neville was a more natural cricket prospect than Flintoff before old Trafford called.

Read next: Anatomy of a prodigy – Decoding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s strike rates per phase of the innings