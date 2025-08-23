Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis is among the fastest to reach 50 wickets in T20Is.

Anyone who knows their cricket will know that wickets in T20I cricket are a significantly rarer commodity than runs.

A batsman theoretically has 20 overs in which to amass as much as possible. A bowler has just four overs in which to do his work.

As a result, bowler milestones can take a longer to be reached than batting milestones.

But as increasingly more T20I cricket is being played so more records are being broken and more milestones being reached.

What is also notable is that with associate nations playing plenty of T20 cricket, they are starting to dominate some of the records.

As we take a moment to look at the fastest bowlers to 50 T20I wickets, the list is surprisingly loaded with players from associate nations.

1. Dhruvkumar Maisuria (Botswana): 22 T20Is to 50 wickets

Span: 21 May 2019 to 29 May 2023

No one has reached the 50-wicket milestone quicker than Botswana’s Dhruvkumar Maisuria. A wily leg-spinner, Maisuria has been at the centre of Botswana’s T20I bowling unit since their entry into international cricket.

To get there in just 22 matches underlines his remarkable consistency – he almost always finds a way to strike in his four-over allocation and currently boasts a strike-rate of 10.6 – the best T20I strike-rate in the world.

What stands out is not just the frequency of wickets but also his control, often operating as a banker in the middle overs.

His achievement speaks volumes about the growing competitiveness of some African associate nations. Maisuria’s wickets have come against sides like Malawi, Sierra Leone, Eswatini and Uganda.

2. Syazrul Idrus (Malaysia): 25 T20Is to 50 wickets

Span: 1 October 2019 to 30 July 2023

Malaysia has quietly developed a reputation as a dangerous T20I side, and much of that owes to the spearheading role of seamer Syazrul Idrus. Reaching 50 wickets in only 25 matches,

Idrus became the first man to take a seven-wicket haul in T20 internationals – a staggering 7 for 8 against China in 2023. He bowls with discipline up front and at the death, giving Malaysia the kind of strike weapon that allows them to punch above their weight.

His rapid march to 50 illustrates the effect an incisive seamer can have even in the shortest format.

3. Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka): 26 T20Is to 50 wickets

Span: 10 October 2008 to 4 October 2012

The only name from a full-member nation in the top three, Ajantha Mendis was a phenomenon when he burst onto the scene. His “mystery spin” made him almost unplayable in the early 2010s.

That he got to 50 wickets in just 26 games during an era when T20I cricket was still developing tells you everything about his impact for Sri Lanka.

Mendis held the record for the best bowling figures in T20Is – 6 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 2012 – and his variations paved the way for a generation of spinners who thrived in the format.

4. Mark Adair (Ireland): 28 T20Is to 50 wickets

Span: 12 July 2019 to 20 October 2021

Ireland’s rise in limited-overs cricket has owed much to their bowling attack, and Mark Adair has been at its forefront.

A bustling seamer who can swing the new ball and deliver tight overs at the end, Adair needed only 28 matches to reach 50 wickets.

His knack of dismissing top-order batsmen early gives Ireland vital breakthroughs, and his strike rate remains among the best for bowlers with more than 50 T20I wickets.

In a format dominated by big hitting, Adair’s aggression and willingness to attack have been central to Ireland’s competitiveness.

5. Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda): 28 T20Is to 50 wickets

Span: 15 September 2022 to 27 November 2023

Uganda have emerged as one of Africa’s fastest-growing cricketing nations and left-arm spinner Alpesh Ramjani has been a revelation. To hit the 50-wicket mark in just 28 games, and in little over a year, reflects his meteoric rise.

Ramjani combines sharp turn with clever changes of pace, making him especially dangerous on slower pitches.

He was a key figure in Uganda’s successful qualification campaign for the 2024 T20 World Cup, where his consistency with the ball provided control and penetration in equal measure.

6. Hernán Fennell (Argentina): 28 T20Is to 50 wickets

Span: 3 October 2019 to 16 December 2024

Cricket may not be the first sport associated with Argentina, but Hernán Fennell has given them genuine recognition in the T20I landscape. A right-arm seamer, he brings intensity and accuracy, and his 50 wickets came in 28 games spread across five years.

Fennell has been instrumental in Argentina’s regional success in the Americas, regularly leading the attack with disciplined spells.

His name alongside global stars on this list demonstrates how T20I cricket has opened doors for nations far beyond the traditional powers. Fennell boasts a T20I strike rate of 11.3 (the third best in T20I cricket).

7. Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal): 29 T20Is to 50 wickets

Span: 31 May 2018 to 14 February 2022

One of the most recognisable associate cricketers in the world, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane is already a household name thanks to his franchise cricket exploits – where amongst others he has been on the books of Hobart Hurricanes, Delhi Capitals and Lahore Qalandars.

In T20Is he was quick to make an impression, reaching 50 wickets in just 29 games. His googly, flight, and variations have made him the backbone of Nepal’s bowling attack.

Beyond the numbers, Lamichhane’s presence has lifted Nepalese cricket into the spotlight, inspiring a new generation of players in a country where the game enjoys cult popularity. His milestone achievement is as symbolic as it is statistical.

