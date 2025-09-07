Kane Williamson is particularly good at converting starts into 50 and beyond.

One thing we have come to know is that cricket is a sport built around failure.

A successful appearance at the crease is often followed by a failure.

It is rare for batters to stitch together runs of consecutive 50-plus scores.

Below, we list the ones who did it more often in ODI cricket.

1. Javed Miandad

Pakistan

9 consecutive 50+ plus scores

Miandad had an indifferent start to 1987. He scored 216 runs in seven matches against Australia, England, and India at an average of 30.85.

These figures do not match his status as Pakistan’s greatest batter. This is a batter whose average never dropped 50 in Test cricket.

The number four batter found his feet on March 24 with an 88-ball 78 as he helped Pakistan secure a 41-run win over India in Nagpur.

His next match was two days later, and he scored another 78 (71), this time unbeaten, in the final match of the series against India. He then went on a tear, scoring 74*, 60, 52*, 113, 71*, 68, and 103 against Australia, England, India, and Sri Lanka.

It is the greatest run of consecutive 50-plus scores in ODI cricket.

2. Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan

7 consecutive 50+ scores

Imam-ul-Haq has had the misfortune of having to constantly prove himself whenever he is out in the middle. His critics came out of the woodwork before he made his international debut, claiming that he had been selected because he was related to Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Imam showed the world that he was his own man with an inspired seven-match run that began in July 2021 and ended in June 2022.

He strung together scores of 56, 103, 106, 89*, 65, 72, and 62 against England, Australia, and the West Indies in one of the greatest runs in ODI cricket.

3. Gordon Greenidge

West Indies

6 consecutive 50+ scores

The modern generation will never know what it was like to watch a Greenidge and Viv Richards partnership.

The two West Indies stars were a destructive pair. On December 23 1979, they cobbled a 109-run second-wicket partnership as the West Indies charged to a nine-wicket win over England. Both finished unbeaten on 85 runs apiece.

That 85 was Greenidge’s first 50-plus score in a six match run that ended with an outstanding 78, also against England, on May 28 1980.

Between those two scores, Greenidge made a 50, an 80, and an unbeaten 103 against England and New Zealand in Australia and New Zealand.

4. Andrew Jones

New Zealand

6 consecutive 50+ scores

The most memorable thing about Jones was how he addressed the short ball. The New Zealand star jumped as he played the short deliveries. It didn’t look pretty, but it was effective.

It put runs on the board. The second memorable thing from his career was his ODI run from 17 December 1988 to 14 March 1989.

Jones made an 85-ball 57 against India in Vadodara to kick-off a six-match run of consecutive half-centuries. He followed that with scores of 55*, 62*, 67, 82, and 63* against Pakistan.

5. Mark Waugh

Australia

6 consecutive 50+ scores

The least-spotted Waugh. That’s how he registers in my mind. Mark Waugh’s profile has never grown as much as his twin, Steve’s. That said, the Australian opener was his own man and he was gifted as a batter. His 8500 runs in ODI cricket bear testament to that.

Waugh showed great consistency when he went on a six-match run of six 50-plus scores in 13 days that began with a 76-ball 63 against Sri Lanka on 13 January in 1999. He followed that up with 83*, 85, 65, 57, and another 65 against England on 26 January 1999.

6. Yousuf Youhana

Pakistan

6 consecutive 50+ scores

Yousuf spent exactly 40 overs in the middle. He got to the crease after 10.2 overs and dismissed on the 49.2-over mark. In that period, he compiled a well-made 106 from 127 balls as he steered Pakistan to 243 and laid the foundation for a 74-run win over Bangladesh.

That century was the first of six consecutive 50-plus scores by the Pakistan number three batter.

His next three scores of 65, 94*, and 52, were also against Bangladesh, then he added a couple of 60s, 68 and 65, against South Africa. Yousuf’s run came in just under a month, running from 12 September to 5 October 2003.

7. Kane Williamson

New Zealand

6 consecutive 50+ scores

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and a consistent Kane Williamson with the bat. When New Zealand lost an early wicket, Williamson walked in and steadied the ship.

When they had good momentum and needed someone to maintain it, Williamson stepped up and did so. He was consistently reliable.

The former New Zealand captain put that on display from 12 June to 7 August 2015. He took off that run with an 88-run 93 in a 13-run victory over England in London.

The run ended with a 90 off 109 in a 38-run win over Zimbabwe. In between those two 90s, Williamson registered scores of 118, 90, 50, and 97.

Five other batters, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Shai Hope, and Babar Azam also recorded six consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs.

