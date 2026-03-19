While the Indian Premier League remains the marquee league in franchise cricket, its direct rival, the Pakistan Super League, is slowly making up ground as an attractive and lucrative destination for overseas players.

The 2026 staging of the PSL will be its 11th season. Making it extra interesting is the fact that it has now expanded from six teams to eight teams which naturally means more games and more players.

With the opening fixture set to take place on Thursday 26 March between the Lahore Qalandars and the Hyderabad Kingsmen, let’s take a moment to look at some of the big-name players who will be making their PSL debuts this season.

1. Marnus Labuschagne (Hyderabad Kingsmen)

Better known for his exploits in Test cricket, Labuschagne’s presence in the PSL is intriguing.

His adaptability has improved markedly in white-ball formats, and his ability to anchor an innings could prove vital on slower subcontinental surfaces.

With more T20 experience under his belt in recent years, this tournament offers him a platform to showcase a more expansive side of his game.

Marnus has played just one T20I for Australia, but he boasts franchise experience in BBL and Vitality Blast. His strike rate in the format is a modest 126.81 and he averages 26.55 per innings.

2. Glenn Maxwell (Hyderabad Kingsmen)

Maxwell remains one of the most destructive T20 players in the world. Capable of changing games in a matter of overs, his innovative stroke play and useful off-spin make him a genuine match-winner.

Although he is now at the tail-end of his career Maxwell is one of the all-time greats in the format – it is not for nothing that he earned himself the nickname ‘The Big Show’.

For Hyderabad, he brings not just firepower but invaluable experience in high-pressure franchise leagues.

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3. Devon Conway (Islamabad United)

A model of consistency, Conway has quietly become one of the most reliable top-order batters in T20 cricket. His ability to pace an innings and find gaps with precision makes him ideally suited to PSL conditions.

Islamabad will rely heavily on him to provide stability at the top.

He also doubles as a wicketkeeper. Conway was at the recent T20 World Cup with New Zealand and is currently playing in the bilateral series against South Africa where he has struck form, posting his highest score in over two years in T20Is in the second game of the series.

4. Adam Zampa (Karachi Kings)

Leg-spin remains a prized commodity in T20 cricket, and Zampa is among the best in the business. His control in the middle overs and knack for breaking partnerships could be crucial for Karachi.

On turning tracks, he may well be one of the standout bowlers of the tournament. With 147 scalps to his credit Zampa is Australia’s leading wicket taker in T20I cricket.

Still just 33-years-old, Zampa has extensive experience in franchise cricket having played in BBL, CPL, IPL, MLC and Vitality Blast.

5. Gudakesh Motie (Lahore Qalandars)

Motie’s left-arm spin has gained increasing recognition on the global stage. Known for his control and subtle variations, he thrives in conditions that offer grip and turn.

Lahore’s attack will likely revolve around his ability to stifle opposition scoring in the middle overs. The West Indian has played 51 T20Is and averages 25.85 in the format with a strike rate of 19.5.

6. Steve Smith (Multan Sultans)

Smith’s inclusion adds a fascinating dimension.

Traditionally viewed as a longer-format specialist, he has reinvented aspects of his T20 game, adding greater intent and range and he was in superb form during the latest season of BBL, where his weight of runs earned him a late recall to the Australia squad for the World Cup.

His leadership qualities and cricketing intelligence could be just as valuable as his runs for Multan. Smith has previously played nine seasons of IPL cricket where he averages a very useful 34.51.

Interestingly his average in BBL is 48.32, with his average in the recently completed season an astounding 59.80.

7. Dian Forrester (Rawalpindi Pindiz)

One of the emerging names on this list, Forrester represents the next generation of South Africa talent. Currently on tour with the Proteas in New Zealand, he wasn’t quite good enough to make the World Cup squad, but he was certainly in the thinking.

A dynamic all-rounder, he offers versatility with both bat and ball. The PSL could provide the perfect stage for him to announce himself on the global franchise circuit. In the 2026 staging of SA20 Forrester averaged 58.33 with the bat.

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