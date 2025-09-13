Hampshire have won the T20 Blast title three times.

T20 Blast Finals Day happened in England this week.

Which teams have won the most T20 Blast titles over the years?

Find out more about the most prolific T20 Blast title winners.

1. Hampshire: 3 T20 Blast titles

2010, 2012, 2022

The Hawks have mastered the art of reaching Finals Day with 10 separate appearances at Edgbaston for the event.

Anchored by the captaincy of James Vince, dependability of Liam Lawson and effective overseas recruitment through the years, Hampshire have been one of the most dominant sides in Blast history.

2. Leicestershire: 3 T20 Blast titles

2004, 2006, 2011

The Foxes were the OGs of the T20 Blast and dominated the early years, winning all three of their finals in the first decade of the competition.

Despite little success since their three wins, their finals record remains unmatched. With some good red-ball form already in 2025 and the signing of Ben Green, maybe this could be their year?

3. Nottinghamshire: 2 T20 Blast titles

2017, 2020

With star-studded lineups through their glory years featuring the likes of Alex Hales, Ben Duckett and Samit Patel, the Outlaws had a great period of success.

Their 2020 win at an empty Edgbaston during the pandemic was a fine example of deep batting and fine bowling.

4. Northamptonshire: 2 T20 Blast titles

2013, 2016

Big-time players such as David Willey have been instrumental in the Steelbacks’ successes in England’s premier T20 competition.

They’ve shown that cohesion can outmatch reputation and knockout cricket.

5. Kent: 2 T20 Blast titles

2007, 2021

Kent have a knack of winning when you least expect it and proved this with their win in 2021 with Darren Stevens rolling back the years and putting in a stunning performance at Edgbaston.

They rarely dominate throughout the course of the competition but have a habit for pulling huge performances out the bag.

6. Somerset: 2 T20 Blast titles

2005, 2023

Somerset spent years as the nearly men, losing four finals between their two T20 Blast triumphs.

Their 2023 win was long overdue and driven by the influence of their homegrown core of Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton and Will Smeed.

7. Gloucestershire: 1 T20 Blast title

2024

Finally! After years of near misses, last year was the year when Gloucestershire caused an upset against local rivals, Somerset, at Edgbaston to win their maiden T20 Blast title.

Their star pairing of Miles Hammond and David Payne was instrumental in the club’s historical Finals Day. Can they defend their crown this year in England?

8. Surrey: 1 T20 Blast title

2003

The first-ever T20 Blast champions. Led by Adam Hollioake, Surrey combined Test-quality players with aggressive intent at a time when T20 cricket was still in its infancy.

The Oval is a fortress for T20 cricket, but Surrey have struggled to find the white-ball form of the levels they’ve achieved in the County Championship despite their star power year on year.

9. Middlesex: 1 T20 Blast title

2008

Champions in Pink, Middlesex, upset the odds thanks to Tyron Henderson’s heroics and fearless attitude.

They’ve struggled in T20 cricket, but hey, it wouldn’t be very Lord’s to dominate the short format of the game.

10. Sussex: 1 T20 Blast title

2009

The Sharks mounted their title-winning 2009 T20 Blast on spin and game smarts with Mike Yardy and Mushtaq Ahmed shaping their mindset and eventual glory.

Their success inspired a lasting white-ball culture on the south coast that still exists as Sussex attempt to achieve multiple titles.

11. Warwickshire: 1 T20 Blast title

2014

Chris Woakes, Jeetan Patel and a disciplined game plan powered the Bears to a final win in 2014 with and advantageous home advantage.

They have several Finals Day appearances with their home ground, Edgbaston, the home of every T20 party – though they’re yet to add a second title more than a decade later.

12. Lancashire: 1 T20 Blast title

2015

Lancashire’s sole title came without a single win at home, Old Trafford – strange, right?

A young Jos Buttler always seemed to get the side off to the most positive of starts, but Lancashire just simply haven’t got over the line despite multiple Finals Day appearances.

13. Worcestershire: 1 T20 Blast title

2018

The Rapids have had star power through the years with T20 stars Moeen Ali and Pat Brown in their ranks.

Their sole win came in 2018 where the heroics of wicketkeeper batter, Ben Cox, got them over the line in a local final in front of a raucous Hollies Stand in Birmingham.

14. Essex: 1 T20 Blast title

2019

Essex’s T20 efforts can be personified through one man, their South Africa‘s off-spinning wizard – Simon Harmer.

His wickets, captaincy and clutch moments were vital in their 2019 T20 Blast winning campaign with his tactical guile just ruthless enough.

