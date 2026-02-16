Ireland are in pursuit of a Super Eights berth at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Consider our predictions for matchday 11 of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will be in action – and five other teams.

Read on for more T20 World Cup predicitions.

Canada v New Zealand

Key talking points

Canada

Canada have two games still to play, and despite having no points at this stage, they could yet secure passage to the Super Eights if they win both their games (Tuesday’s encounter with New Zealand and a final game against Afghanistan).

It would take some doing but Canada, who have lost to South Africa and UAE thus far will be hoping that fairytales do come true and that they can sneak into the next round.

New Zealand

New Zealand is a very solid unit and despite their weekend loss to South Africa they will be feeling confident of seeing off Canada to secure their spot in the Super Eights.

The Kiwis might not have enough to go all the way in the tournament, but they certainly have what it takes to see off Canada.

Expect them to make some changes to their lineup for Tuesday’s game as they give runs to some of their players who have yet to feature in the tournament.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

New Zealand have won all of the three games they have played at the ground while for their part, this will be Canada’s first appearance at the stadium.

Tuesday’s game will be just the eighth T20I to be played at the ground.

Of the seven previous games played at the venue, the team that lost the toss has won the match five times, while conversely, the side that won the toss has won the game just twice.

The average first innings score at the ground is 162.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was New Zealand’s 183 for five made against Afghanistan earlier in this tournament.

It was also the highest score made at the venue and the highest ever score chased down by New Zealand at a T20 World Cup

Statistics generated at the World Cup show that the wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has offered the least turn to spinners of any of the grounds being used.

Thus far the average deviation for spinners on the Chennai has been a fraction over one degree.

Weather

Chennai weather on Tuesday is expected to be bright with sunny skies.

Temperatures will hover near 30 degrees, though high humidity levels of approximately 56 percent may result in a “feels like” temperature closer to the 37-degree mark.

A gentle easterly breeze will provide slight relief. No rain is predicted for the afternoon.

Form

Canada: L, L, W, W, W

L, L, W, W, W New Zealand: L, W, W, L, W

Key players

Yuvraj Samra

A useful batsman with aggressive intent, Samra’s strike rate of 159.37 is the highest among Canada’s batsmen.

He has struggled for runs thus far in the tournament with scores of just five and 12, but the youngster (he is still only 19 years old) averages 32.78 in the format with a highest score of 63.

Canada will have their work cut out for them on Tuesday, but don’t expect Samra to hold back.

Finn Allen

One half of a powerful opening combination, between them Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have hit 116 and 96 sixes respectively since the start of 2025.

Allen has been in good form in his recent games with scores of 31 and 84* in his last two innings. He averages 27.42 in T20I, but it is his strike rate of 165.65 which suggests how dangerous he is.

Prediction: New Zealand

Stranger things have happened before, but this is a must win for New Zealand and they should have far too much experience for Canada.

The teams have never faced each other in a T20I, but they crossed paths before in ODIs (three times at World Cups). New Zealand have won all those games, and, once again, it is hard to see Canada winning.

Expect the Kiwis to return to winning ways following their stutter against South Africa.

Also read: 8 of the strangest cricket injuries

Ireland v Zimbabwe

Key talking points

Ireland

Ireland will be buoyed by their win over Oman last time out and they will know that while Tuesday’s outing is their last in pool play, that a win could give them an outside chance of advancing to the Super Eights.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have been the surprise package of the tournament thus far with the fast-bowlers looking very good in picking up 16 of their opponents 20 wickets thus far.

Zimbabwe have played two games and, on both occasions, they dismissed their opponents – which is no mean feat, especially when one of those teams was Australia.

The bowling has been backed up by superb fielding, and you can’t help but feel that if there was a way to measure hunger to win, that Zimbabwe would be top of that table.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Neither Zimbabwe nor Ireland have played a game at the venue before.

The average first innings score at the venue is 167.

The highest score made at the venue was Australia’s 263 for three scored against Sri Lanka in 2016. It was a game that saw Glenn Maxwell slam a massive 145 from 65 balls.

The highest score chased at the ground was Pakistan’s 178 for two made against Bangladesh in 2012.

The lowest score successfully defended was India‘s 137 for nine made against Sri Lanka in 2024.

The lowest score made at the ground was New Zealand’s 88 all out against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Weather

The forecast for Tuesday in Kandy is not a great one from a cricket perspective as the area is expected to experience thunder showers with a high chance of rain.

Temperatures will be approximately 26 degrees, feeling slightly warmer due to moderate humidity. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a light easterly breeze.

Form

Ireland: W, L, L, W, W

W, L, L, W, W Zimbabwe: W, W, L, L, W

Key players

Lorcan Tucker

The Ireland captain played a superb captains’ knock against Oman to steer his side to a crucial win as he stroked a fluent and undefeated 94 from 51 balls.

It was a great return for the skipper who had made starts in both his previous tournament outings without managing to convert them to meaningful scores.

The 94* was his highest ever in T20I and he will be looking to build on it as he seeks to bolster a career average that is a little on the modest side at 22.76.

Brad Evans

Blessing Muzarabani may be the man catching the headlines, but a look at eth statistics suggests that Brad Evans is just as important to the Chevrons cause.

The allrounder has played 27 T20Is and claimed 42 wickets at an average of 16.02. With a strike rate of 12.8 his is one of the best in the whole competition. Evans bagged three against Australia and three against Oman.

Prediction: Zimbabwe

The weather makes this a tough one to call, but we are tipping Zimbabwe to get the job done.

Zimbabwe won the last time these sides met, but the previous two results went the way of Ireland. this should be a close game once again.

But Zimbabwe have done the hard work to get themselves into a powerful position in the group and we are backing them to keep going and secure their passage to the Super Eights.

Nepal v Scotland

Key talking points

Nepal

Nepal will be heading home after Tuesday’s game as their tournament comes to an end. They would love to bow out with a victory, but even if they don’t, their performance against England will live long in their memories.

Ranked ahead of both Scotland and Italy, this will be a game they are targeting for a victory.

Scotland

Scotland are likely to be heading home after this game, although if England lose to Italy on Monday afternoon and Scotland beat Nepal, they have a chance of scraping through.

That would be an incredible achievement for a side who failed to qualify for the tournament. Scotland have acquitted themselves well and they will be backing themselves to beat Nepal.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Nepal have played each of their three previous games in the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium – and they are yet to win. Scotland, meanwhile, will be making their first appearance at the ground.

Tuesday’s game will be the sixth game of the tournament to be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

In 12 of the 14 previous T20Is played at the Wankhede Stadium, the team that has won the toss has elected to field first.

The average first innings score at the ground is 173.

The highest ever score made at the score was India’s massive 247 for nine, scored against England in 2025.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was England’s 230 for eight from 19.4 overs against South Africa in 2016.

Weather

Mumbai is expected to have clear, pleasant skies with no chance of rain on Tuesday night. Temperatures will gradually dip from an afternoon high to approximately 26 degrees by sunset.

A gentle westerly breeze will provide a cooling effect, though humidity remains moderate at roughly 54 percent.

Form

Nepal: L, L, L, W, W

L, L, L, W, W Scotland: L, W, L, L, L

Key players

Dipendra Singh Airee

Experienced and composed Airee has been in good form at the tournament despite his sides lack of results.

His last five innings have seen him post scores of 58, 17, 44, 9* and 50* which means he has an average of almost 60 from his last five games.

In a tournament of power-hitters, Airee is the holder of a unique record, he tops the list of highest strike-rates in a single innings. His knock of 52 from ten balls against Mongolia gave him a strike rate of 520.

Richie Berrington

George Munsey was the star for Scotland in the earlier part of the competition, but it was skipper Richie Berrington who stepped up in the crucial game against England to top score with 49 from 32 balls.

It wasn’t enough to secure the win, but it was a good return for the South Africa-born allrounder who averages a useful 31.29 in T20Is. If Scotland are to claim a second win, then Berrington will be a key.

Prediction: Scotland

The Scots have had a solid tournament and should finish with a win against Nepal, whose form has dipped appreciably since running England close in their opening game.

Expect Scotland to bow out with a second win.

Read next: Why the T20 World Cup is Harry Brook’s golden chance to salvage his reputation