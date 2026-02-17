India would appreciate another big performance from Ishan Kishan.

We are heading into matchday 12 of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The action continues in India and Sri Lanka.

Wednesday brings three big matches.

South Africa v United Arab Emirates

Key talking points

South Africa

Safely through to the Super Eights South Africa are looking confident and comfortable with a host of key players in good form.

The Proteas record in bi-lateral series between World Cups has been poor, but their record in T20 World Cup has been excellent with just one loss (in the final) in this campaign and the last.

Expect them to make some changes to the team for the UAE encounter as they look to give players who are yet to feature a run.

UAE

By the time the UAE face the proteas on Wednesday it is likely that their outside hopes of advancing to the Super Eights are gone.

If they are to advance, they need Canada to beat New Zealand on Tuesday and then they must beat the Proteas.

It’s possible but it is unlikely. The most likely scenario is that the UAE head home after this encounter with the memories of their victory over Canada the highlight of their campaign

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

The UAE have played two T20Is at the venue. It was the site of their win over Canada earlier in the tournament, while last time there they were beaten by Afghanistan.

Meanwhile South Africa have won both their two previous games at the venue – the most recent of which came against India in 2022.

Wednesday’s game will be just the 13th T20I to be played at the ground.

This is a venue where sides like to chase. Of the 12 previous games played at the ground the side that won the toss opted to chase ten times.

The average first innings score at the venue is 150.

The highest score made at the ground was India’s 221 for nine from 20 overs made against Bangladesh in 2024.

The lowest score recorded at the venue was Namibia’s 116 all out made against India earlier in the tournament.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was South Africa’s 212 for three from 19.1 overs, made against India in 2022.

Weather

Wednesday in Delhi is expected to be cloudy and overcast. Temperatures will hover around 26 degrees, though high humidity may make it feel warmer.

While there is a chance for light rain or thundershowers, that would be later in the afternoon, although there are likely to be a strengthening surface winds and developing cloud as the game progresses.

Form

South Africa: W, W, W, L, W

W, W, W, L, W UAE: L, W, L, L, L

Key players

Aiden Markram

Since striking form in his last game of the SA20 campaign, Markram has been in a genuine purple patch. He was imperious against New Zealand with a knock of

86 not out from 44 balls. That innings followed on from scores of five and 59 in the Proteas opening games of the campaign.

Markram has looked very good at the top of the order alongside Quinton de Kock and with an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 147.22 he will be hopeful of taking the attack to UAE on Wednesday.

Sohaib Khan

Last time out against Afghanistan he struck a career best 68 from 48 balls. It was a fine knock that helped the UAE post a competitive score of 160.

His knock against Afghanistan was his second half-century of the tournament after he had earlier struck 51 against Canada.

Still, something of an unknown quantity, Khan has played just five T20Is, he will be hoping that the Proteas haven’t seen too much footage of his previous knocks.

Prediction: South Africa

The Proteas are likely to give players like Jason Smith, Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje a run given that they have already secured passage to the Super Eights.

Alongside India the Proteas are suddenly looking like the tournament’s form team and they are unlikely to slip up against UAE.

Namibia v Pakistan

Key talking points

Namibia

Wednesday’s encounter with Pakistan will be Namibia’s final game of the 2026 World Cup and they will be desperate to go home with a win. Pakistan won’t be easy, but Namibia will do their best to apply pressure and see what happens.

The African minnows have absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain. Expect them to empty their bag of tricks on Wednesday.

Pakistan

From a Pakistan perspective the game against India was an utter disaster. It wasn’t just that they were badly beaten, it’s the fact that it was by India, their arch-rivals and political enemies.

For India and Pakistan, it’s not just a cricket game, it’s a metaphor for war.

That game is gone now, but Pakistan will need to make sure that it is firmly consigned to the past and that there are no lingering hangovers or unreconciled emotions following Sunday’s blowout.

On paper, Pakistan should breeze past Namibia, but they must ensure they are mentally ready.

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

Namibia have never played at this venue before while Pakistan have played here twice, winning on both occasions.

Despite being a well-established Test venue, the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground has hosted just six previous T20Is. The most recent was Saturday’s clash between Ireland and Oman.

The highest total recorded at the ground was Pakistan’s 235 for five made against Oman earlier in the tournament.

The average first innings score at the ground is 133.

This will be the fifth game of the current World Cup to be hosted here.

Sri Lanka have never played a T20I at the venue – all the matches at the ground have been between neutral sides.

Canada’s 176 for three made against Ireland in 2010 is the lowest score ever defended at the venue.

Weather

It does not look like good weather for cricket in Colombo on Wednesday afternoon with forecasts suggesting thunder showers and potentially heavy rain.

Temperatures will stay around 28 degrees though high humidity of around 75 percent may make it feel closer to 33 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the north-northeast.

Form

Namibia: L, L, L, W, L

L, L, L, W, L Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W

Key players

Louren Steenkamp

Little known Louren Steenkamp has just ten T20Is to his name, but he posted a career best 58 last time out in the game against America.

Batting at the top of the order Steenkamp looked compact and confident against the USA.

He struggled early in the tournament but an innings of 29 against India in Delhi would have given him a lift and he will want to keep his World Cup adventure going for as long as possible.

Sahibzada Farhan

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan is their highest ranked player at present at number three on the ICC T20I list.

He failed against India, but he has shown real relish for tucking into associate attacks with scores of 73 and 47 against the USA and Netherlands respectively.

Remarkably his T20I average is just 25.41 which is largely due to the hit and miss nature of his batting. Farhan tends to go early or to go big… he will be eyeing up the Namibian attack on Wednesday with every intention of going big.

Prediction: Pakistan

This is a must-win for Pakistan. Win it and they go through to the Super Eights, lose and they head home.

Pakistan is a mercurial outfit who don’t always deal well with pressure, but they should have enough in the tank to bounce back from their humbling against India and beat Namibia.

India v Netherlands

Key talking points

India

India are on a run of incredible form, and they head into Wednesday’s game having won 16 consecutive games in ICC limited-overs tournaments.

Their last loss in either a World Cup or a the Champions Trophy was against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. It the longest winning streak for a men’s team in ICC events.

Adding to their confidence is the fact that their record-winning streak at the T20 World Cups now extends to 11 wins. They will be supremely confident of making it 12 wins on Wednesday.

Netherlands

It’s not likely, but the Netherlands could advance to the Super Eights if they win convincingly against India and other results go their way.

The reality is that with just one win from their three games thus far, the Dutch are almost certainly heading home following Wednesday encounter.

They would love to exit on their own terms, and a win over India would certainly be a phenomenal achievement.

But such is the inferiority of their run rate that a simple win over India won’t be enough for them to catch USA, who are currently second in the group – a position likely to be usurped should Pakistan beat Namibia.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India have played eight previous T20Is in Ahmedabad, and they have won six of them. Netherlands, meanwhile, will be making their first appearance at the ground.

Wednesday’s game will be the 12th T20I to be held at the venue.

The side that won the toss has fielded first in ten of the 11 games played at the ground.

The average first innings score at the ground is 172.

The highest score made at the ground was India’s 234 for four from 20 overs scored against New Zealand in 2023. The Kiwi’s reply to that score was the lowest ever total at the ground – they were dismissed for just 66 runs.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was India’s 166 for three from 17.5 overs, made against England in 2021. Afghanistan chased 187 last week, which was enough to tie the game but not to win it.

Weather

Wednesday night in Ahmedabad will be ideal for cricket with clear skies and pleasant, dry conditions. Temperatures will gradually dip to around 21 degrees.

With humidity near 35 percent and light northerly winds around 10 km/h, it is perfect for cricket. No rain is expected, ensuring a calm, starry night across the city.

Form

India: W, W, W, W, L

W, W, W, W, L Netherlands: L, W, L, NR, L

Key players

Ishan Kishan

The little wicketkeeper has been in sensational form this tournament and is currently the third highest scorer with 158 runs at an average of 52.66.

He has been sensational and he has scored brutally fast with a strike rate of 197.50.

Kishan was meant to be the reserve keeper with the spot at eth top of the order earmarked for Sanju Samson, but a bucketload of runs since the start of the year has seen him make the openers spot alongside Abhishek Sharma.

For the record Kishan’s scores since the start of the year have been 76, 28, 103, 53, 20, 61, 77.

Bas de Leede

Allrounder Bas de Leede has been the standout performer for Netherlands all tournament contributing with both the bat and the ball.

He has made starts each time he has walked out to bat with knocks of 30, 72* and 23 while he has also taken five wickets with a best return of three for 37 last time out against the USA.

De Leede’s pedigree is undisputed (his father was the team’s former skipper Tim de Leede) and it comes as no surprise that he looks completely at home at the highest level.

Prediction: India

India have already qualified for the Super Eights, but they won’t want to take their foot off the accelerator at this stage. They have momentum on their side, and they are playing at home.

They may well look to give some game time to their players who have yet to feature but expect them to see off Netherlands with ease.

