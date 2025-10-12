SRH might be questioning the amount they paid for Pat Cummins.

The Indian Premier League has never been short of drama, but few events capture its intensity and financial firepower like the player auction.

Each year, franchises dive into fierce bidding wars, chasing marquee names or future superstars in the hope of striking the next big goldmine. Over the years, the stakes have continued to rise, and by 2025, the figures have reached unprecedented heights.

This list takes a quick look at seven of the most expensive players ever sold at the IPL auction, a lineup that includes established international stars and homegrown Indian talents who have become the faces of their franchises.

Together, they tell the story of how the IPL’s economics, and ambitions, have evolved.

1. Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants

The most expensive player in IPL auction history, Rishabh Pant’s ₹27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants in 2025 sent shockwaves across the cricketing world.

Returning to full fitness after a long injury layoff, Pant’s reputation as one of India’s most destructive batters and a natural leader made him a prized asset.

Lucknow’s management saw in him not just a wicketkeeper-batter but a future captain and crowd-puller. His ability to change the course of a game within a few overs, combined with his fearless approach, justified the massive outlay.

Pant’s signing also symbolised a broader trend — franchises paying premium prices for proven Indian stars who can both anchor the innings and market the team globally.

2. Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings

Just below Pant on the all-time list, Shreyas Iyer’s ₹26.75 crore move to Punjab Kings in the same 2025 auction underlined the franchise’s hunger for leadership and stability.

Known for his composure under pressure and his ability to marshal a batting order, Iyer brought with him the perfect blend of experience and elegance.

Punjab’s decision came after years of inconsistency. They wanted a batter who could dominate the middle overs and a captain capable of building a winning culture. Iyer, a proven IPL leader and one of India’s most stylish stroke-makers, fitted the bill perfectly.

His high price tag reflected both his consistency in domestic cricket and the premium attached to top-order Indian batters in the modern IPL ecosystem.

3. Mitchell Starc, Kolkata Knight Riders

Before the 2025 mega-auction reset the market, Mitchell Starc held the record as the most expensive player ever bought in IPL history.

Kolkata Knight Riders went all in for the Australian pace spearhead at ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 auction – a bold move that illustrated how franchises still value world-class fast bowling, especially in the powerplay and death overs.

Starc’s left-arm pace, ability to swing the new ball, and knack for taking wickets at crucial moments made him one of the world’s most feared bowlers. KKR saw him as the missing link in their attack, particularly on batting-friendly surfaces.

Though injuries had limited his IPL appearances in previous years, his match-winning ability in international cricket was too tempting to ignore.

4. Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders

In 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders once again made headlines by retaining faith in all-round power, this time in the form of Venkatesh Iyer.

The franchise shelled out ₹23.75 crore for the tall left-hander, cementing his place as one of the most valuable Indian players in the league.

Venkatesh’s appeal lies in his dual role: a top-order batter capable of explosive starts and a reliable seam-bowling option in the middle overs.

His resurgence in domestic cricket and strong showing in recent IPL seasons prompted KKR to make a significant investment.

With the franchise already boasting a world-class bowling attack, Iyer’s versatility made him a tactical dream, and one of the most expensive Indian all-rounders in IPL history.

5. Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their bank in the 2024 auction for Australia captain Pat Cummins, spending ₹20.50 crore to secure his services.

The move was as much about leadership as it was about performance. Cummins, fresh from guiding Australia to the World Test Championship and World Cup titles, brought a winning mentality and invaluable experience.

His price tag reflected the growing demand for fast-bowling all-rounders who can contribute with both bat and ball.

While his bowling credentials are world-renowned; searing pace, pinpoint accuracy, and consistency, his lower-order batting and calm demeanour under pressure added another dimension.

For SRH, Cummins represented a cornerstone around which a new team identity could be built.

6. Sam Curran, Punjab Kings

Before the arrival of the blockbuster 2024 and 2025 auctions, England’s Sam Curran held the record for the highest auction price. Punjab Kings secured him for ₹18.50 crore in 2023, banking on his all-round skills and remarkable T20 adaptability.

Curran’s ability to swing the ball early, bowl tight death overs, and provide vital lower order runs made him a complete package.

His Player of the Tournament performance at the 2022 T20 World Cup boosted his market value dramatically, and Punjab were quick to pounce.

While the pressure of the price tag loomed large, Curran’s fighting spirit and knack for clutch performances continued to justify his billing as one of modern T20 cricket’s most versatile talents.

7. Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings

Rounding off the list is yet another Punjab Kings signing, India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who was snapped up for ₹18 crore in the 2025 auction. His rise from a promising youngster to one of India’s premier white-ball bowlers has been nothing short of spectacular.

Arshdeep’s hallmark has been his ability to bowl yorkers under pressure and his composure in the death overs.

Punjab’s decision to invest heavily in him highlighted the franchise’s shift towards building around homegrown talent rather than foreign imports.

With his growing international experience and IPL pedigree, Arshdeep’s deal reflected both his current value and his potential to dominate for years to come.

