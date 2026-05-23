Perhaps Marnus Labuschagne's success in the PSL will lead to an IPL deal.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the ultimate melting pot of global cricket talent. For nearly two decades, the tournament has attracted the world’s most elite short-format explosive stars.

However, an elite group of modern cricket icons has never walked out onto the pitch for an IPL match – even though they were available and playing elsewhere.

Whether due to geopolitical borders, timing, auction snubs, or a strict devotion to Test cricket, several legends are entirely missing from the competition’s storied database.

Here are seven superstars who never featured as a player in a single IPL game.

1. Brian Lara

The legendary West Indian left-hander was already near the end of his career when the IPL launched in 2008.

While contemporaries like Sanath Jayasuriya and Sourav Ganguly featured heavily in the early years, Lara opted out of the inaugural auction. He made a surprise entry into the 2011 draft at age 41, but franchises passed on the master batter.

He later influenced the tournament from the dugout, serving as the head coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

2. Babar Azam

As one of the world’s premier all-format batters, Pakistan’s Babar Azam would naturally have triggered massive bidding wars when he was in his pomp. However, due to political tensions, Pakistani players have been excluded from the IPL since the conclusion of the 2008 season.

Consequently, the former Pakistan captain has spent his peak years lighting up the Pakistan Super League (PSL) rather than showcasing his cover drives in front of packed Indian crowds.

3. Shaheen Shah Afridi

Much like his compatriot Babar, Shaheen Shah Afridi is an elite T20 asset who has never had the chance to play in the IPL. His terrifying opening spells, sharp left-arm angle, and pinpoint death-over yorkers make him a prototype bowler for high-scoring Indian venues.

The tournament has missed out on seeing how modern opening batters would handle his ferocious first-over spells under the stadium lights.

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4. Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad was an accomplished short-format bowler in his younger years and even captained England’s T20 international side. Despite his international profile, he never made an appearance in the IPL.

Broad prioritised his longevity in England‘s Test match setup, frequently using the April and May window to rest his body or prepare for the gruelling English summer alongside his longtime bowling partner.

5. James Anderson

England’s record-breaking fast bowler James Anderson represents a complete anomaly in modern cricket. He is arguably the greatest swing bowler of his generation but never played a single domestic T20 match outside of England.

Anderson focused entirely on red-ball durability, leaving the IPL out of his schedule to protect his body for a historic international career that spanned over two decades.

6. Nathan Lyon

While Australian spinners like Shane Warne and Adam Zampa found major franchise success, Nathan Lyon remains an elusive figure to Indian fans.

“The GOAT” has over 500 Test wickets and possesses an incredible off-spin template, but he has rarely been viewed by selectors as a primary T20 draft option.

Lyon has remained a fixture for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League but has never attracted a bid at the IPL auction block.

7. Marnus Labuschagne

Australia’s eccentric top-order batter has publicly stated his desire to experience the IPL atmosphere on multiple occasions. Labuschagne entered the player auction pools in 2021 and 2022, looking to prove his adaptability ahead of global tournaments.

However, franchises viewed him strictly as a red-ball specialist, and he ultimately went unsold. He later described the snub as a “blessing in disguise” to focus on state and international commitments, but has since starred in the Pakistan Super League.

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