The IPL season has come to an end and what a thrilling ride it was. As with every year there are new stars born – players who make their debut and announce themselves to the world.

Or, in some cases they are already stars who are imposing themselves on the Indian landscape. Most runs in a debut season is a great way to measure the impact of a players’ first season in the league.

Let’s take a moment to look at which stars have enjoyed the best debut seasons in the IPL and see which star joins the list from the latest season.

Shaun Marsh (PBKS, 2008) – 616 runs

Nearly two decades later, Shaun Marsh’s inaugural campaign for the Kings XI Punjab remains the untouched gold standard for IPL debuts. In fairness it was the first ever season of IPL cricket, so it was everyone’s debut season.

Arriving as a relatively unheralded Western Australian left-hander, Marsh missed the opening few games but took the tournament by storm once inserted.

In just 11 innings, he pillaged an extraordinary 616 runs at an average of 68.44, including one century and five half-centuries, comfortably winning the league’s very first Orange Cap.

Marsh’s efficiency and pure run-scoring volume set a historic benchmark that rookies are still chasing to this day.

Gautam Gambhir (DC, 2008) – 534 runs

Representing his hometown team Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the tournament’s maiden year, Gautam Gambhir was the epitome of consistency.

While international icons were adapting to the format, Gambhir used his elite spin-playing ability and calculated risk-taking to dismantle opponents.

Accumulating 534 runs at an excellent average of 41.07, he struck five fifties and anchored Delhi’s star-studded top order all the way to the semi-finals, establishing himself as a true blueprint for Indian anchors.

Sanath Jayasuriya (DC, 2008) – 514 runs

Long before structural shifts redefined the franchise, the Deccan Chargers boasted the vintage, raw power of Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya in the inaugural edition.

Jayasuriya brought his signature slash over point and fierce down-the-ground lofting to Indian soil, aggregating 514 runs in 14 matches.

Operating at a blistering strike rate of 166.34, his absolute destruction of bowling units included a memorable 114* off 48 balls, leaving an indelible mark on the league’s infancy.

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Cooper Connolly (PBKS, 2026) – 491 runs

The latest superstar to break into this elite tier is none other than Punjab Kings’ Australia prodigy, Cooper Connolly.

Brought into the squad under the keen eye of head coach Ricky Ponting, the 22-year-old batting all-rounder experienced an extraordinary debut season in 2026, primarily occupying the number three position.

Connolly rewrote history books by becoming the youngest overseas player to score an IPL century, smashing a spectacular 107* off 59 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Leaving opposing captains clueless, he ended his debut term with 491 runs, clobbering 32 sixes to snap an 18-year-old rookie record.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS, 2025) – 475 runs

A domestic sensation who set the competitive lower tiers alight, Priyansh Arya seamlessly adapted to the grandest stage of them all upon joining the Punjab Kings in 2025.

Unfazed by world-class bowling attacks, the stylish Indian batter displayed a full repertoire of strokes, securing 475 runs over the course of his debut tournament.

His ability to manipulate fields and accelerate at will locked down Punjab’s batting spine and cemented his status as a foundational pillar for the future.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB, 2020) – 473 runs

Amid the unique backdrop of the United Arab Emirates in 2020, young elegant southpaw Devdutt Padikkal enjoyed a dream breakout year for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Matching up alongside global titans Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, the local youngster finished as RCB’s highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Registering five half-centuries, Padikkal amassed 473 runs in 15 matches, flashing crisp timing, immaculate technique, and a mature temperament that fast-tracked him to national recognition.

Shane Watson (RR, 2008) – 472 runs

The inaugural 2008 season was defined by Rajasthan Royals’ underdog fairy tale, and Shane Watson was the heartbeat of that campaign. While he won the Player of the Tournament award for his dual capabilities, his batting alone was elite.

Constructing an ideal blueprint for the modern T20 dynamic, Watson blasted 472 runs across 15 innings with a strike rate of 151.76. His heavy hitting in the powerplay and anchoring presence in the middle overs transformed an unheralded Rajasthan side into champions.

Cameron Green (MI, 2023) – 452 runs

Brought in on a massive auction price tag, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green justified every penny for the Mumbai Indians during his maiden campaign in 2023.

Functioning primarily as a top-order engine, Green’s towering presence yielded 452 runs in 16 matches at a superb strike rate of 160.28.

He consistently provided early momentum and showcased his immense composure by striking a sensational, unbeaten 100* off just 47 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad to power Mumbai into the playoffs.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH, 2019) – 445 runs

When England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batsman landed in Hyderabad for the 2019 season, expectations were high. Paired with David Warner at the top of the order, Bairstow formed one of the most destructive opening partnerships in tournament history.

Playing just 10 matches before leaving for international duty, he hammered 445 runs at an astonishing average of 55.62 and a strike rate of 157.24.

His season highlight was a breathtaking 114 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, proving that his aggressive white-ball style was a perfect match for Indian conditions.

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