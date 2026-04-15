Many people think that T20 cricket is a lottery and to some extent they may be right. Without a doubt it is easier for weaker teams to cause upsets in the shortest form of the game than in Tests, but as a rule good teams tend to prevail over bad ones most of the time.

A huge part of how things unfold is down to the captaincy, with the ability to implement plans and to adapt on the fly a key element to achieving success.

Given the lightning-fast pace at which T20s unfold, dynamic and decisive leadership is very important. With that in mind, let’s take a look at which captains have the best records in the IPL, based on win percentage.

1. Hardik Pandya – 59.01% (36 wins from 61 games)

Hardik Pandya has taken the art of modern IPL captaincy to a new level. His aggressive approach, willingness to rotate the strike, and keen sense of when to bring bowlers back into the attack have all contributed to a remarkable win rate of 59.01 percent.

Pandya led Gujarat Titans with a blend of youthful enthusiasm and tactical acuity, making bold moves when necessary while also trusting his experienced campaigners.

What makes him special is his ability to read the game situation almost instinctively, whether that’s deciding when to go for the big over or when to tighten the screws in the death overs.

Under his leadership, Gujarat become a team that could compete with anyone on its day, as he duly led them to the title in the team’s first year of existence.

Now in charge at Mumbai Indians, Pandya has shown that his leadership extends beyond his own performances as an allrounder.

2. Sachin Tendulkar – 58.82% (30 wins from 51 games)

Even at the twilight of his playing career, Sachin Tendulkar proved that he could marshal a team effectively. Tendulkar’s calm demeanour and profound understanding of the game allowed him to make decisions that often paid off in tight encounters.

He captained Mumbai Indians with authority, knowing when to let the young players flourish while also keeping the experienced pros in check.

His leadership style was subtle but effective; Tendulkar rarely needed to overmanage, instead focusing on creating an environment where players could perform at their peak.

That 58.82 percent win record is testament to his ability to inspire confidence and balance aggression with patience.

3. MS Dhoni – 57.87% (136 wins from 235 games)

Few captains have been as synonymous with IPL success as MS Dhoni. Leading Chennai Super Kings for over a decade, Dhoni perfected the art of finishing matches without creating panic.

His win percentage of 57.87 percent over 235 games underscores his consistency and longevity as a leader. Dhoni’s greatest strength lies in his decision-making under pressure.

From knowing the precise moment to bring on the spin to reading the batsman’s mind at the crease, Dhoni’s cricketing IQ is unparalleled.

Beyond tactics, Dhoni instils a sense of calm in his team, which has translated into multiple IPL titles and a culture of winning that few other franchises can match.

Also read: Biggest IPL blowouts ever – the most dominant wins in history

4. Shreyas Iyer – 55.55% (50 wins from 90 games)

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as one of the most cerebral captains in the IPL. As leader of the Delhi Capitals, Iyer showed a balance of aggression and prudence, knowing when to push his players and when to hold back.

His captaincy reflects a modern approach, leveraging analytics and data while also reading the flow of the game intuitively. At 55.55 percent, his win rate is impressive given the challenges of leading a team that is often in a rebuilding phase.

Iyer’s willingness to back young players and rotate the bowling attack creatively has made Delhi a competitive side in nearly every season he has led.

5. Rohit Sharma – 55.06% (87 wins from 158 games)

Rohit Sharma’s calm but authoritative leadership made Mumbai Indians a powerhouse in the IPL era. Rohit’s win percentage of 55.06 percent is extraordinary considering the pressure and expectations that come with leading one of the most high-profile franchises.

Known for backing his instincts, Rohit has a knack for identifying match-winning moments, whether it’s promoting a batsman up the order or deploying his bowlers at the perfect time.

He has a remarkable ability to balance star players and newcomers, ensuring the team performs cohesively even in high-stakes matches. Rohit’s success is a blend of strategic foresight, coolness under pressure, and the ability to adapt dynamically.

6. Gautam Gambhir – 55.03% (71 wins from 129 games)

Gautam Gambhir was a captain who led by example. Known for his aggressive batting and sharp cricketing brain, he guided Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles.

His win percentage of 55.03 percent reflects a leader who demanded intensity and focus from his players. Gambhir’s strength lay in motivating his squad, creating a team-first mentality that often turned tight games in his favour.

His IPL legacy is not just in victories but in shaping a culture of professionalism and fearlessness that his successors still benefit from.

7. Shane Warne – 54.54% (30 wins from 55 games)

Australia‘s Shane Warne brought his legendary cricketing intellect to the IPL, captaining Rajasthan Royals with both flair and shrewdness in the competition’s early years.

Warne’s win rate of 54.54 percent is impressive given the odds he faced with a less star-studded squad. His ability to read batsmen and bowlers, make tactical changes on the fly, and inspire belief in his players made him a formidable leader.

Warne’s brand of captaincy combined experience with the audacity to gamble when the situation demanded, resulting in several memorable upsets.

8. Virender Sehwag – 52.83% (28 wins from 53 games)

Virender Sehwag’s leadership style was an extension of his batting approach – fearless, attacking, and bold. With a win percentage of 52.83 percent, he proved that his aggressive instincts off the field were as effective as they were on it.

Sehwag’s strategy often involved taking calculated risks, whether in field placements or in promoting pinch-hitters to unsettle the opposition.

His captaincy may have been less conventional, but it yielded results, especially in games where his audacity pressured opponents into mistakes.

9. Rishabh Pant – 50.84% (30 wins from 59 games)

Rishabh Pant is one of the most exciting leaders in the IPL. Known for his fearless approach with both bat and ball, Pant has managed a win rate just above 50 percent. His captaincy style is dynamic, aggressive, and often unpredictable, reflecting his instinct-driven approach.

Pant’s ability to back his instincts and trust his players has already led to some impressive victories. Still in the early stages of his leadership career his record suggests there is plenty more to come, provided he continues to learn from the nuances of the game in India.

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