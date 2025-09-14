There’s a famous anecdote that may or may not be true (what happens on the field is meant to stay there), but there is probably an element of truth to it somewhere along the line.

Some say it was New Zealand’s Adam Parore who uttered the immortal words, others credit England’s James Ormond as the man who said it.

Either way, the story goes that when they walked out to bat against Australia, Mark Waugh, standing at slip, let rip with some prize sledges. The crux of his barrage was that the opponent simply wasn’t good enough to be playing Test cricket against Australia.

Tough words indeed. But it is the retort that won the day as Waugh’s victim is said to have fired back in double quick time: “I may not be good enough to play against Australia, but at least I am the best cricketer in my family.” Talk about a burn!

With that legendary sledge in mind, let’s take a moment to profile some players who can join Mark Waugh on the list of players who weren’t the best in their family. Some had excellent careers in their own right, others barely scratched the surface. But all of them found themselves forever compared to a sibling who achieved more.

1. Albie Morkel

Morne Morkel’s brother

Albie Morkel was one of South Africa’s best-known white-ball allrounders in the late 2000s. A powerful left-handed hitter, particularly strong down the ground, and a medium-pacer capable of taking early wickets, he made his mark in T20 cricket long before the IPL boom really took off. His hitting prowess for Chennai Super Kings turned him into something a cult figure.

But Albie never quite translated that promise into consistent international success. In 58 ODIs, he averaged under 24 with the bat and over 37 with the ball – solid but unspectacular. His Test career lasted just one match.

Morne Morkel, by contrast, was a genuine match-winner in all formats. A tall, intimidating fast bowler, Morne finished with over 300 Test wickets, forming part of one of South Africa’s great bowling line-ups alongside Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander. Where Albie was a good player, Morne was an elite one, a legacy that will always overshadow his older brother’s efforts.

2. Shane Lee

Brett Lee’s brother

Shane Lee was an accomplished cricketer in his own right. A bustling allrounder, he played 45 ODIs for Australia between 1995 and 2001, chipping in with useful runs and wickets. He was a reliable presence in the one-day set-up, often doing the unglamorous work.

But then there was Brett. The younger Lee became one of the fastest bowlers of all time, terrifying batters with deliveries regularly topping 150 kph. Brett played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs, and claimed over 700 international wickets. His speed, charisma, and longevity cemented his place as an icon of Australian cricket.

By comparison, Shane’s steady all round abilities faded quickly from memory once Brett became a superstar. In cricketing folklore, Brett Lee’s legacy towers over Shane’s contributions.

Also read: Which of these 7 batters would you have bat for your life?

3. Nathan McCullum

Brendon McCullum’s brother

Nathan McCullum was a dependable limited-overs player for New Zealand. A wily off-spinner and an athletic fielder, he was a useful option in white-ball formats, making over 80 ODI appearances. He could also clear the ropes with the bat in tight finishes.

Yet he played in the shadow of his younger brother, Brendon. “Baz” transformed New Zealand cricket, captaining them to a World Cup final, revolutionising their aggressive approach, and retiring with over 6,000 Test runs at a strike rate that changed perceptions of what was possible in the longest format. He remains one of the game’s great entertainers and now coaches England’s Test side in their bold “Bazball” era.

Nathan may be remembered fondly as a steady contributor, but Brendon is remembered as a game-changer.

4. Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya’s brother

Krunal Pandya has carved out a good T20 career, particularly in the IPL with Mumbai Indians. A left-arm spinner who can bat in the middle order, he has represented India in limited-overs formats.

But Hardik Pandya’s rise has been meteoric. A genuine seam-bowling allrounder capable of winning matches with both bat and ball, Hardik has become one of India’s most important players in white-ball cricket. He has captained India, led Gujarat Titans to IPL glory, and filled the long-standing void of a pace-bowling allrounder.

While Krunal remains a respected domestic and franchise player, Hardik has been elevated to star status.

5. David Hussey

Mike Hussey’s brother

David Hussey was a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket and a strong performer in T20 leagues worldwide. He played 69 ODIs and 39 T20Is for Australia, often as a hard-hitting middle-order batter.

But Mike Hussey, also known as ‘Mr Cricket’ was something else entirely. Making his Test debut at 30, Mike went on to average over 51 in Tests and 48 in ODIs, becoming one of Australia’s most reliable and respected batters of the 2000s. His calm, consistency, and late-career brilliance earned him a special place in Australian cricketing history.

David was good; Mike was great.

6. Shaun Marsh

Mitchell Marsh’s brother

This one is interesting because both Marsh brothers have had rollercoaster careers. Shaun Marsh was blessed with elegant stroke play and began with a century on Test debut. But inconsistency plagued him, and though he played 38 Tests and averaged 34, he never lived up to his potential.

Mitchell Marsh, too, spent much of his career under scrutiny. Injuries and fluctuating form held him back, but in recent years he has blossomed into a destructive hitter and wily captain, especially in white-ball formats. His player-of-the-match performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup final cemented his reputation.

For years, Shaun was the more accomplished Marsh. Now, Mitchell has arguably overtaken him.

7. Grant Flower

Andy Flower’s brother

Grant Flower was a solid cricketer for Zimbabwe, with over 6,500 international runs and useful left-arm spin. He was dependable, but rarely spectacular.

His brother Andy, however, is widely considered Zimbabwe’s greatest player. Averaging over 50 in Tests and close to 36 in ODIs, Andy was a world-class wicketkeeper-batter at a time when Zimbabwe often struggled. His leadership and batting made him an icon, and his post-playing career as England coach enhanced his reputation further.

8. Duan Jansen

Marco Jansen’s brother

Duane Jansen is still carving out his career, mostly in domestic cricket. A left-arm seamer like his twin brother, he has yet to break into South Africa’s senior team.

Marco Jansen, on the other hand, has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young fast bowlers in world cricket. At 6ft 8in, with pace, bounce, and skill, he has already played Test cricket for South Africa and made a significant impact in the IPL.

Duane may yet develop, but Marco’s trajectory suggests he will be the standout of the two.

9. Trevor Chappell

Greg Chappell’s brother

Few cricketing siblings have been as decorated as the Chappells. Ian was a hard-nosed captain and batting stalwart, Greg one of Australia’s greatest-ever batters.

Trevor, sadly, is remembered almost exclusively for one infamous act: bowling the underarm delivery against New Zealand in 1981 at the instruction of his brother Greg. His own career – 3 Tests and 20 ODIs – never reached the heights of his siblings.

Trevor played international cricket, which in itself is no mean feat. But Ian and Greg were genuine greats.

Read next: Did Chris Gayle get named in this West Indies’ best Test XI of the past 40 years?