The Indian Premier League has long been a factory for rags-to-riches stories, but the 2026 season has taken this narrative to new heights.

In an era where data-driven scouting is king, there is still no substitute for the raw, unscripted drama of a net bowler getting their big break.

These are the players who arrived at training camps with no contract and no guarantee of game time, only to be handed a jersey and asked to save a match.

From speedsters clocking over 150 kph to spinners out foxing legends, here are six players who have transitioned from the shadows of the practice nets to the blinding lights of the IPL 2026 spotlight.

1. Ashok Sharma (Gujarat Titans)

The ultimate fairy tale of 2026 belongs to Ashok Sharma. A son of a farmer from Rampura, Rajasthan, Ashok was a net bowler for RR and KKR without ever making the playing XI. His brother even gave up his own cricket dreams so the family could afford Ashok’s training.

After a breakout domestic season, Gujarat Titans signed him for ₹90 lakh. He repaid that faith instantly by bowling a 154.2 kmph thunderbolt, the fastest ball of the 2026 season, proving that a former support player is now India’s newest pace monster.

2. Raghu Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

At 33, Raghu Sharma is a reminder that it’s never too late to make it.

Long considered a journeyman leg-spinner used primarily as a net bowler to prepare MI batters for wrist-spin challenges, he was officially drafted into the squad as an injury replacement for Vignesh Puthur in 2025.

In his debut against LSG, he claimed a crucial maiden wicket, becoming an overnight sensation for his persistence and old-school flighted deliveries that outclassed much younger international stars.

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3. Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

While he has very much arrived now, Eshan Malinga’s journey to the top once involved a 4-hour daily bus commute in Sri Lanka just to bowl as a net bowler for the national team.

Picked up by SRH for the 2025 season, he has firmly established himself alongside skipper Pat Cummins as their leading wicket-taker in the death overs.

With 15 wickets to his name by May, he has transformed from a “replica” bowler used for practice into a frontline spearhead that even his namesake, Lasith Malinga, would be proud of.

4. Praful Hinge (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

A 24-year-old product of the MRF Pace Foundation, Praful Hinge spent time in the SRH nets before being fast-tracked into the main squad.

His moment of glory came when he executed a daring plan to dismiss teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a first-ball bouncer earlier in the season.

Hinge’s ability to handle high-pressure scenarios has seen him win multiple “Player of the Match” awards, proving he’s no longer just a “support” arm.

5. Sakib Hussain (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Another SRH find, Sakib Hussain rose from extreme poverty to the IPL stage after impressing coaches as a net bowler during regional trials. On his debut, he delivered a devastating spell of 4/24, dismantling the opposition middle order.

His story is a classic IPL archetype: a player discovered in the dusty practice tracks of Ranchi who found himself taking wickets under the lights of a packed stadium just weeks later in India.

6. Harsh Dubey (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

While technically a domestic veteran for Vidarbha, Harsh Dubey was often overlooked by franchises until he served as a tactical net bowler for SRH.

Captain Ishan Kishan eventually handed him the new ball in the Powerplay, and Dubey responded by stifling some of the league’s most aggressive openers.

His transformation from a “practice spinner” to a genuine Impact Player has been one of the tactical highlights of the 2026 season.

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