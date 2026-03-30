Andre Russell and KKR served each other well for a long time in the IPL.

Loyalty is not something that one sees much of in franchise cricket. In general, that applies as much to the franchises as it does to the players, with stars usually signed on short-term deals.

The result is plenty of games, but, in many cases, for many different teams. Occasionally however a player and a team resonate with each other and longer-term commitments are made.

Stars signed for longer terms become the face of the brand and the association becomes strong. With the latest edition of the Indian Premier League just around the corner, let’s look at the players who have made the most appearances for a single franchise.

1. Virat Kohli

282 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Few relationships in cricket are as enduring as Kohli’s bond with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since debuting in the inaugural 2008 season, he has been the heartbeat of the franchise.

While RCB have often flattered to deceive, Kohli’s consistency has rarely dipped, highlighted by his record-breaking 973-run season in 2016.

Kohli has carried the burden of expectation as captain and senior pro, often being the glue in an otherwise inconsistent batting unit. His longevity is remarkable in a format that evolves rapidly, and his ability to adapt has kept him relevant across eras.

It took until 2025 before they won the title, but at no point did his loyalty waver and he has become synonymous with the franchise, embodying both its ambition and its frustrations.

2. MS Dhoni

272 matches for Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings represent perhaps the most successful player-franchise partnership in IPL history. Calm, calculated and endlessly composed, Dhoni has been the architect behind multiple title-winning campaigns.

Under his leadership, CSK have been defined by consistency, regularly reaching the playoffs and finals. Dhoni’s finishing ability with the bat and sharp tactical mind have set the standard for captaincy in T20 cricket.

Even in the twilight of his career, his presence remains central, both as a player and a cultural figure within the franchise. Still contracted to the franchise in 2026, Dhoni is not expected to feature much with Sanju Samson now in the mix.

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3. Rohit Sharma

236 matches for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma’s legacy at Mumbai Indians is built on silverware. As captain, he transformed the franchise into a dominant force, leading them to multiple IPL titles.

While his individual batting returns have fluctuated, Rohit’s leadership has been his defining contribution. His calm demeanour and ability to manage high-pressure situations have been instrumental in Mumbai’s success.

Over the years, he has also produced crucial innings in big matches, reinforcing his reputation as a big-game player.

4. Kieron Pollard

211 matches for Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard’s role at Mumbai Indians has been that of enforcer and match-winner. A destructive finisher and handy all-rounder, Pollard delivered countless decisive performances across his long stint.

His ability to turn games in a matter of overs made him one of the most feared players in the league. Beyond his on-field exploits, Pollard’s leadership within the squad added depth to Mumbai’s dressing room culture.

Few overseas players have shown such enduring loyalty to a single IPL team. Like Virat Kohli, Pollard has only ever played for one IPL team.

5. Ravindra Jadeja

200 matches for Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has been a vital cog in Chennai Super Kings’ sustained success. A genuine three-dimensional cricketer, his contributions span batting, bowling and fielding.

Often used as a finisher, Jadeja produced crucial cameos under pressure, while his left-arm spin provided control in the middle overs. His electric fielding adds another layer of value.

Over time, he has evolved into one of CSK’s senior leaders, reflecting the franchise’s emphasis on continuity and experience. Jadeja began his IPL career at the Rajasthan Royals, and he will return there for the 2026 season, but his 12 seasons at CSK will not be easily forgotten.

6. Suresh Raina

200 matches for Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, often dubbed “Mr IPL”, was the backbone of Chennai Super Kings’ batting for over a decade. Reliable, aggressive and adaptable, he thrived in all conditions and situations.

Raina’s ability to dominate spin and accelerate through the middle overs made him indispensable. He was also a key figure in the field and a trusted lieutenant to Dhoni.

His consistency in playoff matches further underlined his value, helping CSK maintain their reputation as one of the league’s most formidable teams.

7. Sunil Narine

198 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders

West Indies star Sunil Narine’s association with Kolkata Knight Riders has been defined by innovation and impact. Initially renowned for his mystery spin, Narine played a central role in KKR’s title wins with his ability to stifle opposition batters.

In later years, he reinvented himself as a pinch-hitting opener, adding a new dimension to his game.

This dual role has made him one of the most unique players in IPL history. His longevity with KKR reflects both his adaptability and the franchise’s faith in his match-winning abilities. Narine will be back for another season with KKR in 2026.

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