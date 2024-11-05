The Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and other franchises are gearing up for the mega player auction for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Most of the 10 teams are set for plenty of changes after announcing their retained player and those who have been released. Coaching and captaincy changes are afoot, too.

The Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and other units will be looking to boost their resources in pursuit of a maiden IPL title next year.

When and where is the IPL mega auction?

The IPL mega auction will be held on 24 and 25 November 2024. The two-day event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With 10 25-man squads to be filled, 204 slots will be available.

Which players have registered for the IPL mega auction?

A total of 1,574 players have registered. The total comprises 1,165 Indian players and 409 from elsewhere around the world. Read this list of the number of players registered from each country:

Afghanistan: 29

Australia: 76

Bangladesh: 13

Canada: 4

England: 52

Ireland: 9

Italy: 1

Netherlands: 12

New Zealand: 39

Scotland: 2

South Africa: 91

Sri Lanka: 29

United Arab Emirates: 1

United States of America: 10

West Indies: 33

Zimbabwe: 8

Former England fast bowler James Anderson is among the notable inclusions, while countryman Ben Stokes has opted out of this player auction. Anderson has not played a T20 in a decade – and has never participated in the Indian Premier League. Several players who will be involved in the 2025 Betway SA20 have also registered for the IPL auction.

Will there be captaincy changes after the IPL mega auction?

Batsmen Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer will no longer captain the Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. They have all been released. Whether Pant, Rahul or Iyer will captain in the tournament again remains in the balance. Former captains Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran, meanwhile, have exited Bangalore and the Punjab Kings as well.

Are associate nation players available at the IPL mega auction?

Italy’s Thomas Draca is among the associate nation players registered for the auction. The seamer has been capped four times at T20I level – and has played for the Brampton Wolves in the Global T20 Canada. Draca has also been recruited by MI Emirates for the next International League T20 in the UAE.

Who have reigning IPL champions KKR retained before the auction?

The Knight Riders have not kept Iyer, but the following six players are staying:

Rinku Singh Varun Chakravarthy Sunil Narine Andre Russell Harshit Rana Ramandeep Singh

West Indian stars Russell and Narine were key to KKR’s third IPL title success in 2024 with bat and ball.

