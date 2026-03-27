Varun Chakravarthy will be key for the Kolkata Knight Riders again.

It’s go-time in the IPL with the latest season set to start on Saturday.

With the World Cup safely defended by India, in India, there is plenty of hype and excitement for the start of the world’s premier franchise tournament and there are plenty of exciting match-ups and subplots set to take place.

Most notably is the return of T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson to face his former team the Rajasthan Royals.

The world’s best teenagers are in action on Monday as well, while Virat Kohli’s RCB will look to defend the title they finally won at the 18th attempt in 2025.

The season starts on Saturday and will run for two months. It promises something for everybody. Enjoy it.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Key talking points

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Entering as reigning champions for the first time, RCB has maintained its core, but they face immediate availability hurdles.

The most notable off-season addition is Venkatesh Iyer, acquired for to bolster an already star-studded batting lineup that features the legendary Virat Kohli and the world’s fourth ranked T20I batsman Phil Salt.

However, the bowling department is under scrutiny; star paceman Josh Hazlewood will miss the early stages while Yash Dayal is ruled out for the entire season.

To compensate, RCB have brought in New Zealand quick Jacob Duffy and 23-year-old left-arm quick Mangesh Yadav.

The team has bid farewell to Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi, opting to stick with 17 retained players to defend their crown.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH enter the 2026 season with a significant leadership shift: with regular captain Pat Cummins unavailable for the first half of the tournament, Ishan Kishan will lead the side.

The “Orange Army” made a massive splash in the mini-auction by signing Liam Livingstone for US$1,373 hoping to add explosive middle-order power.

They have also fortified their India bowling contingent with Shivam Mavi, but they lost veteran Mohammed Shami in a pre-auction trade.

Several spinners, including Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, were released to make room for fresh uncapped talent like Salil Arora and Shivang Kumar.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

The highest IPL score at the venue was made by SRH in 2024 when they smashed an outstanding 287 for three. That knock was built around a 41-ball 102 from Australia opener Travis Head.

The lowest IPL score recorded at the ground was RCB’s 82 all out against KKR in 2008.

SRH have played nine games at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium – they have won three and lost six.

RCB have won 50 and lost 50 at the venue. They have played at the ground 105 times with four No Results and a tie.

The average first innings score at the ground is 168 runs. However, on this high-scoring ground, totals often exceed 180–190 in modern T20 play, with 200-plus scores becoming increasingly common.

Teams generally prefer to chase at this ground. Historically, chasing teams have won approximately 53% of IPL matches played here.

Dew often plays a role in evening matches, making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings.

Not surprisingly given his long association with RCB, Virat Kohli holds the record for the most IPL runs at this stadium, with over 3,200 runs. He has spent his entire IPL career with the Bengaluru franchise.

Weather

Saturday evening in Bengaluru promises a pleasant break from the daytime heat. As the sun sets, temperatures will dip to a comfortable 27 degrees, eventually reaching a low of 22.

Expect partly cloudy skies with a gentle breeze, making it an ideal time for cricket. While the humidity remains low, the air will feel refreshing and mild.

Form

RCB: W, W, W, L, A.

W, W, W, L, A. SRH: W, W, W, NR, L.

Last five winners head-to-head: SRH, RCB, SRH, RCB, RCB.

Predicted line-ups

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam.

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Jaydev Unadkat.

Key players

Virat Kohli

As the pulse of the defending champions, Virat Kohli enters the 19th IPL edition in imposing form, having amassed 657 runs at an average of 54.75 in RCB’s title-winning 2025 campaign.

His mastery of the Chinnaswamy Stadium is unmatched; he recently became the first player in history to score over 3,500 T20 runs at a single venue.

Now a T20 specialist following his international retirement, Kohli’s role as the anchor-aggressor alongside Phil Salt is vital for setting the tone.

His recent practice form, highlighted by a quickfire 45 off 19 balls, suggests he is ready to exploit the short boundaries from the first over.

Abhishek Sharma

The number one ranked batsman in world T20 arrives at the opener as SRH’s most dangerous weapon, fresh off a match-winning 52 off 21 balls in the 2026 T20 World Cup final.

Known for his boundary-hitting frequency, the best of any modern batter on the offside, he redefined aggression last season with a strike rate near 199.

His recent 94 off 42 balls in an intra-squad practice game confirms he has carried that lethal rhythm into the IPL.

Abhishek’s ability to dominate the powerplay alongside Travis Head is essential for SRH to challenge the champions in their own backyard.

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad

These are two outstanding sides, and it is hard to gauge exactly how things will pan out given that it is the first game of the season, but it must be noted that SRH have a truly imposing batting unit.

Abhishek Sharma is the top ranked T20I batsman in the world with Ishan Kishan at number two. Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are mercurial power-hitters capable of dismantling the best bowling attacks.

Throw in the guile of Nitish Kumar Reddy and the middle-order clout of Liam Livingstone and SRH have a truly formidable look about them.

Also read: Seven deadly bowlers who could dominate the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

Key talking points

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have doubled down on their ‘One Family’ core, retaining stars Hardik Pandya (the skipper), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Their primary off-season strategy focused on high-impact trades, successfully bringing in bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants and middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans.

They also re-acquired leg-spinner Mayank Markande to bolster their spin department.

To facilitate these moves, MI parted ways with several players, most notably trading out Arjun Tendulkar and releasing international quicks Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams.

With a settled core and new domestic depth, MI aims to reclaim their dominant form at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR enters 2026 with a heavily restructured squad under new captain Ajinkya Rahane.

The headline addition is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, signed for a record-breaking fee following the retirement of franchise legend Andre Russell.

However, KKR’s preparations have been rocked by a severe injury crisis in their pace attack; both Harshit Rana and Akash Deep are ruled out for the season, with Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Dubey signed as late replacements.

Additionally, star signing Matheesha Pathirana is expected to miss the early phase of the tournament.

While they have lost key contributors like Venkatesh Iyer and Quinton de Kock, KKR will rely on a “spin-heavy” strategy led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy to bridge the gap.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Teams heavily prefer to chase at Wankhede. Historically, teams batting second have won approximately 54% of matches (67 wins out of 123 games).

The average first innings score is approximately 170 runs. However, the ground often sees higher scores due to its short boundaries and a fast outfield.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most IPL runs at this stadium, with 2,439 runs scored in 84 innings.

Lasith Malinga remains the leading wicket-taker at Wankhede with 68 wickets.

The record team score at the venue id 235/1, set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians in 2015.

The highest individual score at the ground belongs to AB de Villiers who struck an unbeaten 133 off 59 balls during that same 2015 match for RCB.

The best bowling figures at the ground are shared by Harbhajan Singh (5/18 vs CSK in 2011) and Wanindu Hasaranga (5/18 vs SRH in 2022).

Weather

Expect a warm, humid evening in Mumbai this Sunday. Temperatures will hover around 28 degrees, but the high humidity will make it feel closer to 32.

While mostly clear skies are predicted, there is a slight chance of brief localized showers. With light breezes coming off the Arabian Sea, it should be a great night for cricket.

Form

MI: L, W, L, W, L.

L, W, L, W, L. SRH: L, A, L, W, W.

Last five winners head-to-head: MI, KKR, KKR, MI, KKR.

Predicted line-ups

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

SRH: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

Key players

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah enters the 2026 season as the undisputed leader of MI’s attack, coming off a stellar T20 World Cup campaign where he was the joint-highest wicket-taker.

Ranked as the fifth best T20I bowler in the world, his importance to Mumbai cannot be overstated.

He is the gold standard for T20 bowling, known for his lethal yorkers and deceptive slower balls that stifle even the most aggressive batters.

At the Wankhede Stadium, where boundaries are short and the pitch offers true bounce, Bumrah’s ability to provide breakthroughs in the powerplay and maintain a rare economy rate under 7.50 during the death overs will be vital.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy remains KKR’s primary mystery weapon and a critical component of their world-class spin department.

After finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the recent T20 World Cup, he brings immense confidence into this high-stakes opener.

Although he faced a slight dip in form during the latter stages of the World Cup, KKR management continues to bank on his unique ability to break partnerships during the middle overs.

On a batting-friendly Wankhede track, Chakravarthy’s variations and accuracy will be essential to keeping MI’s power-hitters in check and ensuring KKR can control the game’s tempo.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians

Another tough one to call given how early we are in the tournament, but with home advantage and laden with batters who are in good form, expect MIs to take this one.

Suryakumar Yadav had a quiet World Cup and Quinton de Kock’s form took a slight dip since the start of the year, but this is a team with outstanding depth in all departments.

They have traditionally been slow starters in the IPL but expect them to open with a win in 2026.

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings

Key talking points

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan enters the 2026 season with a significantly altered top order following the high-profile trade of their long-time captain.

To fill the leadership void, RR has entrusted Yashasvi Jaiswal with greater responsibility, pairing him with the record-breaking 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who returns to the side as their primary explosive weapon.

The Royals also bolstered their middle-order power by signing Liam Livingstone for ₹13 crore to replace the departing Jos Buttler.

While they lost the veteran experience of Ravichandran Ashwin, the acquisition of Noor Ahmad ensures their spin department remains lethal alongside Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK heads into this encounter defined by the blockbuster acquisition of Sanju Samson, who joins the Yellow Army to open the batting alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

This move follows the departure of Devon Conway, signalling a shift toward a more aggressive Powerplay strategy. While MS Dhoni is still in the mix and able to keep wicket it is unclear if he will get the role or if that will fall to Samson.

While the loss of Ravindra Jadeja to his home franchise is a sentimental and tactical blow, the all-round department is well stocked with Shivan Dube, Matthew Short, Zak Foulkes and Prashant Veer all capable replacements.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

The Baspara Cricket Stadium is not the primary home venue for the Rajasthan Royals, although they traditionally play a handful of fixtures here every season. Their main ground is the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Teams generally prefer to bowl first in Guwahati due to the potential dew factor in evening matches. However, batting first has historically been successful here, with teams winning approximately 50% of completed IPL matches.

The average first innings score is high, sitting at approximately 180 runs. The pitch is consistently regarded as a ‘batting paradise’.

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals), a local favourite, holds the record for the most IPL runs at this stadium with 137 runs across 5 innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker at the venue in the IPL, having claimed 6 wickets.

The team score at the venue is 199/4, set by the Rajasthan Royals against the Delhi Capitals in 2023.

Quinton de Kock holds the record for the highest individual score at the venue with an unbeaten 97* off 61 balls against Rajasthan Royals in 2025.

Nathan Ellis holds the record for best figures at the ground with 4/30 against the Rajasthan Royals during the 2023 season.

Weather

Guwahati is expected to experience a damp and humid Monday evening. Temperatures will settle around 22 degrees, though it will feel slightly warmer at 25°C due to high humidity levels.

While the skies will be partly cloudy, there is still a 20 percent chance of light rain passing through after sunset. Winds will remain light, blowing from the east.

Form

RR: W, L, L, L, W.

W, L, L, L, W. CSK: W, L, W, L, L.

Last five winners head-to-head: RR, RR, CSK, RR, RR.

Predicted line-ups

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson.

Key players

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The 15-year-old phenom Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the cornerstone of the Rajasthan Royals’ youth-driven strategy.

After a record-breaking 2025 season where he became the youngest IPL centurion with a 35-ball 101, he enters this match fresh off a Player of the Tournament performance in the recent U-19 World Cup.

With a career T20 strike rate of 204.37, Suryavanshi’s role as the primary explosive opener is vital for RR to exploit the powerplay.

His ability to handle extreme pace, documented facing 157 kph sidearms in trials, makes him RR’s most dangerous weapon at the top.

Sanju Samson

In what is arguably the most significant storyline of the season, Sanju Samson faces his former franchise after a historic pre-season trade to Chennai Super Kings.

Samson arrives in peak form as the Player of the Tournament from India’s victorious 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, where he excelled as an opener.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that Samson will open the batting alongside him, a tactical shift aimed at solving CSK’s previous powerplay struggles.

Samson’s intimate knowledge of the RR bowlers and his newly refined aggression make him the key to anchoring CSK’s revamped top order.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings

An intriguing matchup with a host of subplots, most notably the trade that saw Sanju Samson leave RR to join CSK with Ravi Jadeja and Sam Curran moving in the opposite direction.

There is also the small matter of the world’s best teenagers facing up to each other with U19 World Cup winners Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre set to do battle.

It is early days in the IPL, but we are tipping CSK to take this one. They boast an interesting blend of youth and experience and in Sanju Samson they have the form player of the recently completed T20 World Cup.

CSK had a disappointing campaign in 2025; they should be much better this time round.

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