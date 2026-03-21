How prolific will Jasprit Bumrah be in the 2026 IPL?

T20 is very much the domain of the batsman, but even having said that, in every season and every tournament there are always bowlers who end up shining brighter than the rest.

With the 19th season of the Indian Premier League set to commence at the end of March there is once again the opportunity for someone to don the Purple Cap, the reward for the player who leads the wicket takers list.

Last season the leading wicket taker was Gujarat Titans seamer Prasidh Krishna who bagged 25 scalps. The record for the most wickets in a single season is 32, a feat shared by Dwayne Bravo in 2013 and Harshal Patel in 2021.

But who will be the leading wicket taker in 2026? Let’s dust off the crystal ball and make some predictions.

1. Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans)

Sai Kishore has quietly developed into one of the most reliable left arm spinners in the competition. Operating in the middle overs, his ability to choke scoring while still taking wickets makes him a strong Purple Cap contender.

Gujarat’s bowling unit is structured to apply pressure, and Kishore often benefits from batters taking risks against him. If conditions assist spin, he could climb quickly to the top of the charts.

Kishore will be playing his fourth season on IPL in 2026 and looking to build on what was a breakout campaign last time out where he managed 19 wickets at a strike rate of 13.4.

2. Jacob Duffy (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Ranked 20th in the world in T20I, 2026 will see Duffy make his debut in the IPL. The New Zealand seamer may not yet be a household name in the IPL, but his skill set is tailor made for T20 success.

Swing with the new ball and accuracy at the death are a valuable combination. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Duffy will likely take the new ball regularly, giving him early opportunities to strike and build momentum.

Also read: Five big IPL coaching moves that could shape the 2026 season

3. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

It almost feels inevitable that Jasprit Bumrah will feature in any Purple Cap conversation.

The Mumbai Indians spearhead remains one of the most complete all-format bowlers in the world. Whether at the start or the death, Bumrah has the control and variations to dismantle batting line ups.

If he plays a full season, which he didn’t do in 2025 due to injury, it would be no surprise to see him challenge the 30-wicket mark.

4. Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

A rising name, Sri Lanka‘s Eshan Malinga brings a slingy action and yorker heavy approach reminiscent of classic T20 specialists.

At Sunrisers Hyderabad, he could be entrusted with key overs at the death, where wickets often come in clusters. If he handles the pressure moments well, his tally could rise rapidly.

Last season was Malinga’s debut in IPL, and he managed 13 wickets from seven games at a strike rate of 12.3. If he gets a full set of fixtures under the belt he could well find himself towards the top of the wicket-takers charts.

5. Lungi Ngidi (Delhi Capitals)

Lungi Ngidi has long been known as a strike bowler in T20 cricket. Representing Delhi Capitals, his role will likely revolve around breaking partnerships.

Ngidi’s strength is two-fold – firstly it lies in hitting hard lengths and extracting bounce, which can be particularly effective on India surfaces that offer some assistance.

But secondly, and perhaps more importantly are his variations, particularly his slower ball, which is one of the best in the game. Fitness will be key, but if he strings together a full campaign, he could be among the leaders.

He heads into IPL 2026 having been named in the ICC’s Team of the Tournament at the recently completed T20 World Cup.

6. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

Left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has become synonymous with composure under pressure. For Punjab Kings, he is the go-to bowler in crunch situations, especially at the death.

His ability to nail yorkers and force mistakes makes him a consistent wicket taking threat. With experience now firmly on his side, this could be the season he converts promise into a Purple Cap push.

Arshdeep’s best return in a single IPL season came in 2025 (his seventh in the competition), when he bagged 21 scalps.

7. Blessing Muzarabani (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Towering Zimbabwean quick Blessing Muzarabani adds a different dimension with his height and bounce. At Kolkata Knight Riders, he could be used aggressively in both the powerplay and middle overs.

His steep bounce often forces batters into errors, particularly on surfaces with extra carry. If he adapts quickly to IPL conditions, Muzarabani has the tools to be a breakout star.

He certainly showed what he can do in Indian conditions as he led the attack for Zimbabwe at the recently completed World Cup where he was a stand-out performer.

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