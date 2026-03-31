South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius will be among the youngest players at the 2026 Indian Premier League.

Excitement is high as the 19th season of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway on the weekend. Despite the proliferation of T20 leagues around the world, the IPL remains the marquee tournament.

It is the competition that features the best players, boasts the biggest audience, pays the biggest money and creates the biggest stars.

While many of the biggest names in world cricket will participate this season, there are also a handful of youngsters whose careers are waiting to be launched.

To be under 20 years old and contracted to an IPL side speaks huge volumes about potential talent and future star status. Let’s take a moment to look at seven prodigies set to star in IPL 2026.

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

At just 15 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already rewritten the IPL record books.

The youngest player in the tournament’s history announced himself last season with a remarkable century inside only his first seven matches, instantly marking himself as one of the most fearless young batters in the game.

Suryavanshi’s T20 strike rate north of 200 underlines his ultra-attacking intent, with his clean ball striking and willingness to take on pace and spin equally standing out.

Rajasthan Royals appear ready to give him a longer run this season, and if he continues to play with the same freedom, he could become a leading contender for the Emerging Player award. His composure at such a young age suggests a rare temperament.

2. Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)

Ayush Mhatre arrives at IPL 2026 with a growing reputation after captaining India to Under-19 World Cup success.

The 18-year-old opening batter showed glimpses of his potential last season, compiling 240 runs in just seven matches, including an impressive 94 that highlighted both his stroke-play and maturity.

Mhatre combines classical technique with modern power, making him well suited to the top of the order.

Chennai Super Kings have traditionally backed young batters who can adapt to different match situations, and Mhatre’s ability to build an innings before accelerating could make him invaluable.

With another year of experience behind him, this season may be the one in which he transitions from promising youngster to reliable contributor.

Also read: Seven deadly bowlers who could dominate the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race

3. Kartik Sharma (Chennai Super Kings)

Kartik Sharma’s US$1.5m price tag ensure he enters the season under intense scrutiny, but the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter appears built for the spotlight. Known for his turbo-aggressive approach, Sharma has earned a reputation as one of India’s most destructive young hitters.

He topped the six-hitting charts in both the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, showcasing a rare ability to clear boundaries against both seam and spin.

Chennai Super Kings view him as a game changer in the middle order, capable of shifting momentum within a few overs. His wicketkeeping adds further value, and if he adapts quickly to IPL pressure, Sharma could emerge as one of the breakout power hitters of the tournament.

He is unlikely to don the gloves though given he has Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni in the squad alongside him.

4. Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings)

Another US$1.5m investment, Prashant Veer is widely regarded as a long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja. The 20-year-old all-rounder brings a compelling mix of lower-order power hitting and disciplined left-arm spin, making him a valuable three-dimensional option.

Veer earned Emerging Player honours in the UPT20 2025, where he impressed with his ability to finish innings and control the middle overs with the ball.

Chennai Super Kings have long valued multi-skilled cricketers, and Veer fits that mould perfectly. His calm temperament and tactical awareness for someone so young suggest he could quickly become a trusted option.

If he finds rhythm early, he may play a significant role in balancing the side.

5. Kwena Maphaka (Rajasthan Royals)

South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka arrives with significant expectations after being named as Player of the Tournament at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup.

The 19-year-old left-arm quick is known for express pace, steep bounce and an attacking mindset that prioritises wickets. Rajasthan Royals have often thrived with aggressive fast bowlers, and Maphaka’s ability to strike early could make him a valuable overseas asset.

His performances at youth level demonstrated not only speed but also control, particularly with the new ball. In T20 cricket, where breakthroughs are crucial, his knack for unsettling batters may earn him extended opportunities.

If he handles the transition to senior franchise cricket smoothly, Maphaka could become one of the most exciting young fast bowlers in the competition.

6. AM Ghazanfar (Mumbai Indians)

Afghanistan continues to produce high-quality spinners, and 18-year-old AM Ghazanfar may be the next in line. The mystery spinner impressed in the ILT20, claiming 15 wickets and troubling established batters with variations in pace and trajectory.

Mumbai Indians, known for nurturing young talent, see Ghazanfar as a potential match winner in middle overs where spin often dictates games.

His ability to disguise his stock ball and maintain attacking fields suggests confidence beyond his years. Competition for places will be intense, but if he earns a run in the XI, Ghazanfar’s unpredictability could make him a difficult proposition.

The IPL has often elevated mystery spinners, and he could be the latest beneficiary.

7. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Rajasthan Royals)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius adds further youth to Rajasthan Royals’ ranks. The 19-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batter topped South Africa’s scoring charts at the Under-19 World Cup, displaying aggressive intent at the top of the order.

Pretorius thrives on pace, favouring strong off-side strokes and fearless powerplay hitting. His dual skill set gives Rajasthan flexibility, whether as a specialist batter or backup wicketkeeper.

With modern T20 cricket demanding rapid starts, Pretorius’ attacking instincts could prove valuable. While competition for spots may be fierce, his ability to change momentum quickly makes him a compelling option.

If he settles early, Pretorius has the tools to become another young international star launched on the IPL stage.

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