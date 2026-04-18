Paul Valthaty was among the original household names during the early stages of IPL history.

The Indian Premier League is a stage where careers are born, but for some, the spotlight shines blindingly bright for just a single season before fading into the shadows of cricketing trivia.

These ‘one-season wonders’ captured the imagination of millions, often playing pivotal roles in their team’s success or rewriting record books, only to never replicate those heights again.

Following the start of the 19th season of the IPL, as RCB start their quest to defend their title, it is the perfect time to look back some of those individual campaigns that felt like destiny but ended up as isolated anomalies.

1. Paul Valthaty (Kings XI Punjab, 2011)

Valthaty’s 2011 season is the gold standard for IPL one-hit wonders. An unheralded name at the time, he stunned the world with a blistering 120* off 63 balls against a powerhouse Chennai Super Kings side.

He finished the season with 463 runs and even chipped in with a 4-wicket haul, briefly becoming the league’s most talked-about player.

Injuries and a sharp dip in form saw him manage just 36 runs over the next two seasons before he disappeared from the IPL landscape entirely.

2. Swapnil Asnodkar (Rajasthan Royals, 2008)

In the inaugural 2008 season, the diminutive Asnodkar was the fearless engine of the champion Rajasthan Royals. Under Shane Warne’s mentorship, he formed a lethal opening partnership with Graeme Smith, amassing 311 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 133.

His fearless cutting and pulling against world-class pacers were vital to the Royals’ title win. However, in the three seasons that followed, he could never reclaim that spark, eventually fading into domestic obscurity.

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3. James Faulkner (Rajasthan Royals, 2013)

Australia star Faulkner’s 2013 campaign was statistically absurd. He became the first bowler in IPL history to take two five-wicket hauls in a single season, finishing with 28 wickets, the third-most in any individual IPL season at the time.

His back-of-the-hand slower balls were unpickable. While he remained a useful all-rounder for a few years, he never again came close to that level of wicket-taking dominance, with his economy rate ballooning in later years.

4. Manvinder Bisla (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2012)

Bisla’s wonder status is defined by one of the most high-stakes innings in history. In the 2012 final, he was a late inclusion for an injured Brendon McCullum and proceeded to smash 89 off 48 balls to chase down CSK’s massive total.

It was a performance that brought KKR their first title. While he played a few more seasons, including a decent 2013, he never managed to sustain the momentum of a frontline match-winner and was eventually released and went unsold by 2016.

5. Manpreet Gony (Chennai Super Kings, 2008)

Gony was the breakout pace star of the first-ever IPL. His ability to hit the deck hard and extract bounce earned him 17 wickets in 16 games, helping CSK reach the final. His performances were so impressive that he was immediately fast-tracked into the Indian national team.

Unfortunately, he struggled to adapt as batters figured out his length, and his subsequent seasons were marred by inconsistency and high economy rates.

6. Siddharth Kaul (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018)

Kaul was the linchpin of an SRH bowling attack that defended paltry totals throughout 2018. He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team with 21 wickets, utilizing a lethal knuckleball to great effect.

This earned him an India call-up, but his effectiveness waned almost immediately. By 2024, he was released by RCB and went unsold in the auction, unable to replicate the “death-overs” magic of his peak year.

7. Saurabh Tiwary (Mumbai Indians, 2010)

Tiwary was famously dubbed the “next MS Dhoni” due to his long hair and Jharkhand roots. In 2010, he lived up to the hype, scoring 419 runs and winning the “Under-23 Player of the Tournament” award.

His power-hitting was a key reason Mumbai reached their first final. However, after a big money move to RCB the following year, his scoring dried up.

Though he remained in the league for a decade as a squad player, he never again crossed the 400-run mark or influenced a season the way he did in 2010.

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