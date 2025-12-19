Jonny Bairstow did not get an IPL deal during December 2025's player auction.

While there were some surprise purchases made at the 2026 Indian Premier League auction, there were also some names who were surprisingly unable to attract bids – proven T20 stars with international pedigrees and outstanding track records.

But sometimes it is about the ability to find hidden gems and bargains at the auction, rather than picking more expensive stars.

Here are the nine biggest surprises of players who went unsold.

1. Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Perhaps the most eye-catching omission of all, Devon Conway’s name passing without a bid raised eyebrows across the auction room.

The New Zealand opener has been one of the most consistent performers in franchise T20 cricket over the past few seasons, combining classical technique with modern scoring options.

His calmness at the top of the order and proven ability to anchor chases have made him a trusted option across formats.

The likely explanation lies less in form and more in squad composition, with teams prioritising younger overseas batters or multi-skilled allrounders – although given Conway’s ability to keep wicket it is a surprise that he stayed unbought.

2. Alzarri Joseph (West Indies)

Raw pace rarely goes out of fashion at the IPL, which made Joseph’s lack of interest all the more surprising. The West Indies quick has the ability to hurry even the best batters and has delivered match-winning spells on the international stage.

However, inconsistency and questions around economy rates at the death may have worked against him. Franchises appeared more inclined towards bowlers who offer control as well as speed, particularly on flatter pitches expected in 2026.

3. Gus Atkinson (England)

Atkinson’s rapid rise in international cricket suggested he might attract interest as a high-upside investment. Capable of bowling briskly and contributing useful lower-order runs, the England seamer fits the modern T20 profile.

Yet he remains relatively untested in franchise leagues, and caution may have prevailed among teams unwilling to gamble on potential rather than a longer T20 track record.

4. Wiaan Mulder (South Africa)

Mulder’s omission speaks to a recurring theme at the auction: specialists often being preferred over allrounders who do many things well without excelling in one area.

If anything, Mulder is maybe not quite quick enough as a bowler and not a fast enough scorer as a batsman. A dependable seam-bowling option and a technically sound batter, Mulder has been valuable for South Africa, particularly in longer formats.

In a T20 market obsessed with impact overs and explosive batting, his steady skill set may have been overlooked.

5. Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)

Bracewell has been a regular contributor in white-ball cricket for New Zealand, offering off-spin control and clean hitting down the order. His ability to slot into multiple roles usually makes him an attractive squad player.

That he went unsold suggests franchises were hunting for more specialist power hitters or wrist spinners, roles that tend to command higher value at auction tables. Bracewell is not lacking for IPL experience having played for RCB in 2023.

6. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Few players have built a stronger reputation for performing on the biggest stage than Mitchell, whose calmness under pressure has defined New Zealand’s recent tournament success. His adaptability across formats should, in theory, translate well to the IPL.

However, Mitchell’s methodical style and preference for building innings may not align with teams seeking instant acceleration from overseas middle-order batters. Regarded more as an ODI player than a T20 player Mitchell can still consider himself wildly unlucky to miss out.

7. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Gurbaz’s absence was another notable talking point. The Afghan wicketkeeper-batter is capable of breathtaking starts and has proven his worth in multiple T20 leagues around the world.

Yet his high-risk approach can be volatile, and teams may have been wary of inconsistency at the top of the order, particularly when safer domestic options were available.

8. Jonny Bairstow (England)

Once a near-automatic IPL pick, Bairstow’s fall from demand highlights how quickly franchise cricket evolves. Still a formidable striker of the ball, his recent international form and age profile may have counted against him.

Franchises appear increasingly focused on players who can be retained and developed over multiple seasons, rather than established names nearing the latter stages of their careers.

9. Jamie Smith (England)

Smith’s inclusion among the unsold players is perhaps the most curious from a future-facing perspective. Young, versatile and highly rated in England circles, he represents exactly the kind of long-term investment IPL teams often favour.

That he went unsold may say more about timing than talent, with franchises already committed to overseas wicketkeepers and reluctant to adjust their plans late in the auction.

