Earlier this month Ben Duckett made the difficult decision to withdraw from his IPL contract with the Delhi Capitals just days before the season opener.

Citing a need to focus on reviving his international career following a disappointing Ashes series, Duckett opted to play domestic first-class cricket for Nottinghamshire instead.

While his choice sparked significant debate, Duckett joined a growing list of high-profile players who have prioritised their personal well-being or national duties over the glitz and glamour of the world’s premier T20 league.

1. Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals, 2024 and 2025)

Harry Brook has become a central figure in the conversation regarding late IPL withdrawals. In 2024, Brook pulled out of his deal with Delhi Capitals shortly after the passing of his grandmother, stating he needed to be with his family during a period of grieving.

Just one year later, he withdrew again from the same franchise to focus on his national commitments, specifically preparing for a heavy international schedule that included series against India and New Zealand.

These consecutive non-injury withdrawals have resulted in a two-year ban from the tournament, as part of a new league directive penalising such moves.

2. Jason Roy (Gujarat Titans, 2022; Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024)

England opener Jason Roy has famously opted out of the IPL on multiple occasions for personal reasons.

In 2022, after being signed by the Gujarat Titans, Roy withdrew citing “bubble fatigue” and a need to manage his mental health after an intensive period of cricket away from home.

He repeated this in 2024, pulling out of his contract with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to spend more time with his young family and “refresh” before a busy international summer.

Roy later admitted that in previous years he had ignored his “dark headspace” until he reached a breaking point, leading him to listen more closely to his “head and heart”.

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3. Alex Hales (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022)

Alex Hales was another prominent English player to exit the tournament just before it began in 2022.

Having been signed by KKR for his base price, Hales cited the toll of “restrictive bio-bubbles” and general mental exhaustion from the previous four months spent in various franchise leagues.

He expressed that it wouldn’t be fair to the team to participate if he couldn’t perform at the expected level due to this fatigue. KKR eventually replaced him with Australia’s Aaron Finch.

4. Adam Zampa (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021)

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa took the high-profile step of leaving the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp.

While many players were concerned about the deteriorating situation in India at the time, Zampa specifically highlighted his mental health and a lack of motivation within the “bubble” environment as key reasons for his departure.

He noted that the financial sacrifice was secondary to his wellbeing, especially as he was struggling to find a place in the starting XI and felt the mental toll of isolation was no longer worth the stay.

5. Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021)

The New Zealand seamer Kane Richardson also withdrew from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad during the 2021 season, mirroring the timing of his teammate Zampa but for more specific personal circumstances.

Richardson chose to return home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

Despite the professional prestige of the IPL, Richardson prioritised his family milestones, a move that highlighted the growing trend of players balancing the lucrative T20 circuit with the non-negotiable moments of their personal lives.

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