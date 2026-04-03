Rohit Sharma should be key for the Mumbai Indians again.

The upcoming fixtures in the Indian Premier League are bound to be entertaining.

We preview the next three IPL matches. Read on for more IPL predictons.

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings

Key talking points

CSK

CSK enters this home fixture seeking redemption after a heavy 8-wicket opening defeat to Rajasthan Royals, where they were restricted to just 127 runs.

Young Kartik Sharma showed promise in the opener and was a rare bright spot in a tough start to the season.

Interestingly, despite their ‘Dad’s Army’ reputation in years past, the 2026 squad features several uncapped Indians like Prashant Veer, signalling a drastic philosophical pivot toward youth.

PBKS

Punjab Kings arrive in Chennai with momentum following a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans, which saw them successfully chase down 162.

Captain Shreyas Iyer is under the spotlight after suffering a wrist injury during that chase, though he remains optimistic about his availability.

The form of young Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who earned Player of the Match honours in the opener, provides a major boost.

A key statistical advantage for PBKS is Priyansh Arya, who holds the record for the highest individual score at this venue against CSK, an unbeaten 103 from just 42 balls in 2025.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, widely known as Chepauk, is the legendary home of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Unlike the high-scoring tracks of Bengaluru or Mumbai, Chepauk is famous for its slow, spin-friendly nature and the sea breeze factor that can influence evening play.

Teams traditionally prefer to bat first at Chepauk. Out of 91 IPL matches, the team batting first has won 51 times (56%), compared to 40 wins for the chasing side.

The average first innings score is approximately 164 runs. On this track, a total of 170-plus is often considered highly competitive due to the grip and turn available to spinners in the second innings.

MS Dhoni holds the record for the most IPL runs at Chepauk with over 1,547 runs. Among former players, Suresh Raina (1,498) also holds a high tally.

Ravichandran Ashwin leads the wicket-taking charts at this venue in the IPL with 52 wickets.

The record team score at the venue is 246/5, set by the Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

Murali Vijay holds the record for the highest individual score at the ground, having smashed 127 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

The best bowling figures at the ground belong to Akash Madhwal (Mumbai Indians) who claimed an outstanding 5/5 against Lucknow Super Giants during the 2023 playoffs.

Chepauk is one of the few IPL venues where the lowest team total is under 100; Royal Challengers Bengaluru were famously bowled out for just 70 runs in the 2019 season opener

Weather

Chennai is forecast to have a warm and humid Friday evening. Daytime temperatures will peak around 34 degrees, cooling to a minimum of 27 degrees overnight.

As the sun sets, expect the typical coastal humidity to persist, making it feel slightly warmer. It will likely remain dry, providing a clear but sultry night for cricket.

Form

CSK: L, W, L, W, L.

L, W, L, W, L. PBKS: W, L, W, L, W.

Predicted line-ups

CSK

The men in yellow continue to grapple with a significant injury list. MS Dhoni is expected to miss the first two weeks due to a calf strain.

Nathan Ellis (hamstring) has been ruled out for the season and has been replaced by Spencer Johnson, who is also struggling with an injury. Dewald Brevis is likely to remain side-lined with a side strain.

Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad. Sub: Rahul Chahar.

PBKS

Captain Shreyas Iyer is a major doubt after injuring his hand in the previous match against GT; he has not yet confirmed his availability for the trip to Chepauk. Lockie Ferguson remains unavailable as he prioritises time with his newborn son.

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c) / Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Sub: Xavier Bartlett.

Key players

Sanju Samson

Following a blockbuster trade from Rajasthan Royals, Samson is a central figure in Chennai Super Kings’ new-look top order.

He enters the season in sensational form as the 2026 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, where he averaged 80.25. Expected to open the batting, his ability to score freely against both pace and spin is vital for fixing CSK’s recent powerplay struggles.

He failed in his opening game of the season making just six against the Rajasthan Royals. His leadership experience and role as a potential successor to MS Dhoni add significant strategic depth to the squad.

Cooper Connolly

The 22-year-old Australian has quickly become Punjab Kings’ X-factor star after a stunning debut.

Stepping into the critical number three spot to replace Josh Inglis, Connolly displayed remarkable composure by smashing an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls to rescue PBKS from a mid-innings collapse against Gujarat Titans.

His ice-cold temperament under pressure and aggressive stroke play makes him the backbone of the Punjab batting lineup. Listed as an allrounder he is currently playing as a specialist batter due to a minor back issue.

Prediction: Punjab Kings

CSK’s batting is looking very fragile, and with the mercurial Dewald Brevis and the composure of veteran MS Dhoni still likely to be missing, things don’t bode well for CSK.

Of course, one big knock from Sanju Samson could change everything – but in the Punjab Kings they are up against one of the best coached and managed teams.

Punjab are low on stars but high on teamwork and efficiency – expect them to find a way to get the job done.

Also read: Seven deadly bowlers who could dominate the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians

Key talking points

DC

Now captained by Axar Patel, DC sits third in the standings after a clinical 7-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav remains the primary threat on his home turf, while the pace unit is weakened by Mitchell Starc’s absence due to workload management.

To bolster their depth, South African pacer Gideon Peters has reportedly joined the squad as a potential replacement.

Statistically, DC has been dominant in recent years, winning a string of key regular-season games against MI between 2021 and 2024.

MI

Hardik Pandya’s MI occupy fourth place following a tight 6-wicket win against KKR.

While Jasprit Bumrah received full fitness clearance, the team is juggling overseas availability; Mitchell Santner has just arrived from international duty, but Will Jacks remains out for personal reasons.

A notable anomaly is MI’s historical slow start reputation; however, breaking that trend with a win here would signal their strongest title charge since their last trophy in 2020.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla, is the primary home of the Delhi Capitals.

Historically known as a slow, spin-friendly venue, it has evolved into a high-scoring ground with some of the shortest boundaries in the IPL.

Teams have a slight preference for chasing. Out of 96 IPL matches, the team batting second has won 49 times, while the team batting first has won 46 times.

The average first innings score at the ground is approximately 170 runs. However, recent seasons have seen this climb dramatically; in 2024 and 2025, winning scores often exceeded 230 runs.

David Warner holds the record for the most IPL runs at this stadium, with 1,048 runs across 36 innings.

Amit Mishra is the most successful bowler at this ground, having claimed 58 wickets.

The record team score at the venue is 278/3, set by Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Kolkata Knight Riders in May 2025.

This highest individual score at the ground is shared by Chris Gayle (128* for RCB in 2012) and Rishabh Pant (128* for DC in 2018).

Lasith Malinga holds the record for the best IPL figures at the ground after returning 5/13 for Mumbai Indians against Delhi in 2011.

In 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad set a unique record at this ground by scoring 125 runs in the Powerplay against Delhi Capitals – this remains the highest Powerplay score in T20 history.

Weather

Delhi is expected to experience a warm and clear Saturday afternoon. At around 3:30 pm, temperatures will hover near 32 degrees though it may feel as hot as 35 degrees due to the sunshine.

While generally sunny, some forecasts suggest a chance of light rain or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds towards sunset.

Form

DC: W, W, l, L, NR.

W, W, l, L, NR. MI: W, L, W, L, W.

Predicted line-ups

DC

Led by Axar Patel, DC has confirmed that KL Rahul will open the innings this season. The squad is boosted by the arrival of David Miller and Nitish Rana, though they must manage without Ben Duckett, who pulled out of his deal.

KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mitchell Starc. Sub: Auqib Nabi.

MI

Hardik Pandya continues as captain for a side that broke its 14-year opening-day jinx with a win over KKR. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to return to the starting XI after being used as an Impact Sub in the opener due to a minor groin niggle.

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar.

Key players

Tristan Stubbs

Retained for a substantial, Stubbs has evolved into the Delhi Capitals’ premier finisher. In the team’s season-opening win against LSG, his unbeaten 39 off 32 balls was instrumental in guiding the chase alongside Sameer Rizvi.

Known for his inventive hitting and a remarkable death-overs strike rate, which peaked at nearly 300 in recent seasons, Stubbs provides the middle-order solidity and adaptability, needed at the high-scoring Delhi ground.

His versatility as an anchor-finisher makes him indispensable for DC’s championship aspirations.

Ryan Rickelton

Rickelton has emerged as a cornerstone of the Mumbai Indians’ top order after a spectacular performance in the season opener against KKR.

His blistering 81 off 43 balls helped MI break a 13-season jinx of losing their first match, as he shared a 148-run stand with Rohit Sharma.

Retained for 2026 after a breakout 2025 debut, Rickelton’s proactive attacking style and ability to exploit the powerplay have made him a preferred choice over seasoned veterans like Quinton de Kock.

His form is vital for MI’s hunt for a sixth title.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians

Traditionally slow starters, MI got their latest campaign off with a win last time out. Blessed with a multitude of talent and experience MI are the early favourites to take the title in 2026.

Strong in all departments they should have too much for Delhi, who started their campaign with a win, albeit an unconvincing one.

Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals

Key talking points

GT

Currently sixth in the standings after a narrow opening-match loss to PBKS. Captain Shubman Gill remains the batting anchor, while the middle order has been bolstered by the arrival of Tom Banton and Glenn Phillips.

A massive statistical highlight is new signing Jason Holder, who recorded the most T20 wickets in a calendar year in 2025.

Despite Sai Sudharsan’s recent recovery from a rib fracture, GT’s core remains one of the most balanced in the league.

RR

RR currently lead the points table after a dominant eight-wicket victory over CSK, where their bowlers restricted the opposition to just 127.

They have been hit by a major injury blow, with star all-rounder Sam Curran ruled out for the season; Sri Lankan veteran Dasun Shanaka has joined as his replacement.

Interestingly, despite their recent struggles in Ahmedabad, RR’s NRR of 4.171 is the highest in the tournament, making them the team to beat early on.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium, is the fortress of the Gujarat Titans.

Known for its varied pitches (both red and black soil), the ground offers a sporting balance where high totals are common, but disciplined bowling, especially in the powerplay, can be highly effective.

Captains almost universally prefer to bowl first in night games due to a significant dew factor that makes the ball difficult to grip in the second innings.

However, the overall win-loss record remains balanced, with teams batting first winning 22 matches and chasing teams also winning 22.

The historical average is approximately 177 runs. Recent seasons have seen much higher scoring; in 2025, the average first-innings score surged to 219 runs during certain phases of the tournament.

Shubman Gill is the undisputed king of this ground, having scored 1,109 runs in 23 innings, including three centuries.

Mohit Sharma holds the record for the most IPL wickets at the stadium with 29.

The record total at the ground is 243/5, set by the Punjab Kings against the Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season.

Shubman Gill holds the record for the highest score at the ground with his explosive 129 off 60 balls against the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Qualifier 2.

Mohit Sharma recorded the best figures at this venue with a stunning 5/10 against Mumbai Indians in 2023.

Despite being a batter’s paradise, the stadium holds the record for the lowest team total for a home side in recent years, when the Gujarat Titans were bowled out for just 89 runs by the Delhi Capitals in April 2024.

Weather

Ahmedabad on Saturday evening is set to be warm and dry. By the time the game starts temperatures will be around 34 degrees although the ‘feels like’ temperature may be slightly lower at around 32 degrees.

With a light breeze and clear skies, it will be a typical hot spring evening in Gujarat, perfect for high-intensity cricket. There will be no rain.

Form

GT: L, L, L, L, W.

L, L, L, L, W. RR: W, W, L, L, L.

Predicted line-ups

GT

Captain Shubman Gill leads a side that prioritises continuity. The Titans’ strategy revolves around a dominant top three that last season became the first in IPL history to each cross 500 runs.

Sai Sudharsan, the 2025 Orange Cap winner, has recovered from a minor rib injury to open alongside Gill. Jos Buttler slots in at number three and takes the gloves.

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore. Sub: Kagiso Rabada.

RR

Riyan Parag captains the Royals following the trade of Sanju Samson. The team features a blend of extreme youth and world-class experience, anchored by the blockbuster arrival of Ravindra Jadeja.

However, they are without Sam Curran (groin) for the season. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the player to watch, fresh off a record-breaking 15-ball fifty in his previous match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma. Sub: Nandre Burger.

Key players

Shubman Gill

As the captain of the Gujarat Titans, Gill remains the linchpin of their batting order. Coming off a solid 650-run season in 2025, he started 2026 with a brisk 39 against Punjab Kings.

His record at Ahmedabad is formidable; it is the venue where he notched his highest IPL score of 129.

Gill’s ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a high strike rate allows the Titans to build massive totals or to chase down daunting targets with calculated precision.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Rajasthan Royals’ explosive opener is in excellent form and commanded a massive retention fee to stay at RR. After a blistering start to the season with 38 against CSK, Jaiswal brings a fearless X-factor to the powerplay.

With a career IPL strike rate of 151.69 and two centuries to his name, he is designed to dismantle bowling attacks early. His aggressive intent is vital for providing the Royals with the momentum needed to dominate the middle overs.

He is a class batsman who opens at Test level alongside Shubman Gill, and he could well be the dangerman if undue focus is placed on teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals

The Titans are the favourites to take this one, but it is a game that looks ripe for an upset. It is a team of established T20 stars at the top of their game against the young, up-and-coming generation.

Confidence is high for the Royals which could spell big danger for GT. If Jaiswal and Suryavanshi get going, anything could happen.

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