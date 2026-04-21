Will Mumbai get the better of Chennai?

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Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals

Key talking points

SRH

After an excellent win on Saturday over CSK the Sunrisers currently sit fourth with three wins from six games.

Heinrich Klaasen (283 runs) and Ishan Kishan (213 runs) are in excellent form, though Klaasen’s strike rate has curiously dipped to 140 compared to his usual 170-plus.

SRH’s top three have been doing the hard-lifting, scoring almost 70% of their total runs. Despite their firepower, SRH have struggled to defend totals at home, successfully pulling off only one 200-plus defence this season.

DC

The Capitals are fifth with three wins from five matches, recently finding rhythm after a shaky start.

Tristan Stubbs is their man in form, fresh off an undefeated match-winning 60 against RCB. Interestingly, DC has performed better away than at home, sporting a 3-1 road record.

A stand-out stat is their lower-order resilience; their tail has resurrected the team from losing positions twice this year, most notably turning 66-5 into a win.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Historically, teams batting second have a clear advantage at this ground, winning 57 percent of matches (48 out of 85).

While the long-term average first-innings score is 163 runs, the venue has evolved into a batter’s paradise in recent seasons.

In 2024 and 2025, first-innings totals regularly breached 200, including SRH’s recent stadium-record of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals.

David Warner remains the undisputed king of Hyderabad with 1,623 IPL runs and three centuries – the most by any batter at this ground.

SRH legend Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the bowling charts here with 49 wickets in 51 innings, including a personal best of 5/19.

The venue holds the record for the best bowling figures in IPL history – Mumbai Indians’ Alzarri Joseph took 6/12 here on his debut in 2019.

The record for the highest individual score at this ground was set just last season in 2025, when Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 runs off 55 balls against the Punjab Kings.

Uniquely, the toss is statistically less decisive here than elsewhere. Roughly 62% of teams that lost the toss at this stadium have gone on to win the match.

Weather

The evening in Hyderabad will be mostly cloudy as temperatures settle around 31 degrees. After a day of light rain there remains a 50 percent chance of showers and conditions will remain humid at 33 percent.

Winds will be very light from the East providing a warm but slightly damp atmosphere as the city transitions into a cloudy night.

Form

SRH: W, W, L, L, W.

W, W, L, L, W. DC: W, L, L, W, W.

Predicted line-ups

SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain.

DC

Pathum Nissanka, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Key players

Heinrich Klaasen

The current holder of the Orange Cap, Klaasen is the gold standard for spin-hitting in the IPL. With 283 runs this season, he remains SRH’s most vital weapon during the middle-over squeeze.

His ability to launch Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel into the stands without needing a sights-set period makes him a worry for the Capitals.

Klaasen’s senior presence and elite strike rate of 170-plus are crucial for propelling SRH to a match-winning total at home.

Interestingly Klaasen’s strike rate this season is lower than normal (his average is above 170, but he is going at around 140 this season), but his average is higher – it looks like he has found a winning balance.

David Miller

“Killer Miller” has found a second wind since joining the Capitals, becoming their primary rescue artist. His composure under pressure was evident in DC’s recent surge, providing the veteran experience needed to navigate tricky run chases.

Facing an SRH attack missing its leader, Miller’s prowess against both high-pace and leg-spin will be key. If DC’s top order wobbles, his ability to manipulate the field and clear the long boundaries at Uppal will be the difference-maker.

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH’s batting lineup, led by the explosive Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, is perfectly suited for the high-scoring Uppal deck.

While Delhi’s spin duo of Kuldeep and Axar is formidable, SRH’s depth and home-ground familiarity should provide the edge needed to outmuscle a Capitals side that has been historically inconsistent in Hyderabad.

Also read: Biggest IPL blowouts ever – the most dominant wins in history

Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals

Key talking points

LSG

LSG currently languishes in eighth place with just two wins from six matches. Their recent form is concerning, following a heavy 54-run defeat to Punjab Kings.

Captain Rishabh Pant and middle-order batter Mukul Choudhary have been the standout performers while Aiden Markram and Mitch Marsh have chipped in, the lack of runs from Nicholas Pooran has been a major concern.

Mohammed Shami leads the attack with control, supported by the raw pace of Mayank Yadav. Statistically, LSG has struggled on home turf this season, failing to defend scores over 160 on the characteristically slow Ekana surface.

RR

The Royals enter this encounter sitting comfortably in third place with four wins from six games. Despite a recent four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, they remain one of the most balanced squads in the tournament.

Riyan Parag has flourished in his new captaincy role, supported by the experience of Ravindra Jadeja and the extreme pace of Jofra Archer.

Look out for 15-year-old batting phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who holds the record for the fastest fifty this season. Historically, RR dominates this fixture, having won four of their five total meetings.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium is traditionally known as a low-scoring venue due to its slow, black-soil pitches.

However, recent games, including Kolkata Knight Riders’ record-breaking performance there, show the ground is becoming more balanced for power hitters.

Chasing is the preferred strategy at the ground. While historical data for T20Is favoured batting first, in the IPL, teams batting second have won approximately 58% of the matches at the ground (14 wins out of 24 played).

The average first innings score at the venue is 173.46.

Kolkata Knight Riders hold the record for the highest team total at this stadium, smashing 235/6 against Lucknow Super Giants in 2024.

KL Rahul is the all-time leading IPL run-scorer at this venue having amassed 540 runs in 13 innings.

Ravi Bishnoi has been the most effective bowler at this ground, taking 19 wickets in 18 matches by exploiting the turn offered by the pitch.

The lowest score successfully defended at this stadium is 126/9 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against LSG in 2023, a game that saw LSG bowled out for just 108.

The record for the highest individual IPL innings at this ground is held by Rishabh Pant, who scored an unbeaten 118* for LSG against RCB in 2025.

Weather

The evening in Lucknow will be warm and clear, with temperatures cooling slightly to around 28 degrees. Conditions are expected to remain dry with only a minimal chance of rain.

A gentle breeze from the Northwest will provide some relief from the daytime heat, making it a pleasant evening for cricket.

Form

LSG: L, L, L, W, W.

L, L, L, W, W. RR: L, L, W, W, W.

Predicted line-ups

LSG

Aiden Markram, Mitch Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Mukul Choudhary, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Key players

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran remains a pivotal figure for LSG despite a challenging 2026 season where he has struggled for rhythm, managing only 51 runs in six innings.

Retained for a record fee, his value lies in his elite class, evidenced by a stellar 2025 campaign where he smashed 524 runs at a strike rate near 200.

As a premier finisher with 102 sixes over the last three seasons, his ability to dominate both pace and spin makes him the primary candidate to ignite LSG’s middle order in this crucial clash.

A firing and confident Pooran is what has been missing for LSG this campaign – if their talisman fires, expect results to take a turn for the better.

Ravindra Jadeja

Returning to Rajasthan Royals in a blockbuster 2026 trade, Ravindra Jadeja has quickly reaffirmed his status as a world-class all-rounder. He has already made an impact this season with five wickets and 85 runs in six matches.

Jadeja’s importance stems from his multifaceted contributions: his economical left-arm orthodox spin is vital for controlling the middle overs, while his finishing ability remains legendary.

On a Lucknow pitch that often assists turn, his experience and elite fielding will be key to RR’s defensive and offensive strategies.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals

While LSG has the home advantage, RR’s squad balance looks superior following the 2026 mega-auction and the strategic addition of Ravindra Jadeja.

Their bowling attack is better equipped to exploit the tricky, often slow Lucknow surface. If RR’s top order neutralises LSG’s early pace, their tactical depth should see them secure the win.

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings

Key talking points

MI

It has taken a while, but MI are slowly starting to find form.

They head into this fixture with renewed confidence following a crushing win over Gujarat Titans on Monday, performance that followed on from Quinton de Kock’s blistering century against Punjab.

There is also the small matter of Rohit Sharma’s expected return to full fitness. Currently sitting seventh with two wins, their boom or bust nature remains as much a blessing as it is curse.

Jasprit Bumrah remains their bowling anchor – he has had a lean season in terms of wickets with just a single scalp to his credit, but his economy rate, especially at home, remains excellent.

Watch for Suryakumar Yadav, who thrives on this surface’s true bounce.

CSK

CSK’s season has been defined by resilience despite a growing injury list, including the loss of Ayush Mhatre.

Currently eighth with two wins, they have relied heavily on Sanju Samson’s adaptability and Shivam Dube’s spin-hitting prowess.

A standing anomaly is their dependence on Noor Ahmad, who has taken 40% of their wickets in middle overs.

While their away form has been patchy, the expected return of MS Dhoni provides the tactical cool required to navigate the high-pressure Wankhede atmosphere and MI’s pace battery.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Out of 125 IPL matches played at the venue, teams batting second have won 67 matches (53.6%), compared to 58 wins for those batting first.

Captains almost universally prefer to bowl first in night games due to a significant dew factor that makes the ball difficult for bowlers to grip in the second innings.

The average first innings score at the ground is approximately 171 runs. However, recent seasons have seen a massive surge; in 2026, totals have frequently exceeded 200, including a record 240/4 by RCB against MI on 12 April.

Rohit Sharma leads the run-scoring charts at the ground with 2,451 runs. He is followed by Suryakumar Yadav (1,395 runs) and Kieron Pollard (1,226 runs).

The highest successful run chase at Wankhede was achieved earlier this season, when the Mumbai Indians chased down 221 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lasith Malinga remains the all-time leading wicket taker at the ground with 68 wickets, closely followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who has 64 wickets at this venue.

The record for the highest individual score at the ground is held by AB de Villiers, who smashed an undefeated 133 off 59 balls for RCB against MI in 2015. The highest score by an Indian at this venue in the IPL is Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 124.

Despite being regarded as something of a “graveyard for bowlers,” the venue holds the record for the lowest-ever IPL total of 67, recorded by KKR against MI in May 2008.

Conversely, SRH holds a unique record for defending the lowest total here, successfully protecting 118 by bowling out MI for 87 in 2018.

Weather

Mumbai’s coastal evening will be warm and humid, typical for April, with temperatures around 29 degrees. While the sky may show scattered clouds, no rainfall is anticipated. Expect a steady sea breeze from the West.

High humidity will make the “real feel” temperature significantly warmer for spectators at the stadium.

Form

MI: W, L, L, L, L.

W, L, L, L, L. CSK: L, W, W, L, L.

Predicted line-ups

MI

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar.

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Matt Henry.

Key players

Quinton de Kock

He missed the first few games of the season with Ryan Rickelton preferred in his place, but after marking his return to the side with a century QdK is back in possession of his accustomed position at the top of the order.

His ton against PBKS saw him become the first overseas player to score centuries for three different franchises.

His ability to dominate the Powerplay and his recent form, including passing MS Dhoni for the most fifties as a designated wicketkeeper, makes him the primary threat for CSK’s bowlers.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s likely return from a calf injury provides a massive psychological and tactical boost for a struggling CSK side.

Despite his age, Dhoni remains a master strategist; his presence behind the stumps is expected to steady captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s decision-making.

After a season of “Impact Player” roles focusing on high-strike-rate finishing, his calm under pressure at the Wankhede, the site of his 2011 World Cup heroics, remains the “X-factor” for the Yellow Army.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians

Playing at the Wankhede gives MI a massive home advantage, especially with Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma in form.

While Dhoni’s return provides CSK with a spiritual lift, MI’s superior pace attack, led by Bumrah and Boult, is better equipped to exploit the bounce and pace of this specific pitch compared to CSK’s spin-heavy roster.

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