Another prolific season for Virat Kohli yielded another IPL title for RCB.

After two months of unrelenting drama, spectacular centuries, and tournament-defining spells, the IPL 2026 season has officially drawn to a close.

While the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated back-to-back glory, elite individual performances illuminated stadiums across the country from opening night to the grand finale.

Compiling a definitive Team of the Tournament requires balancing raw statistical dominance with impact under extreme pressure. Selecting just four overseas slots while maintaining a structurally balanced, explosive cricket lineup is no easy feat.

Here is our ultimate, star-studded XI that dominated their specific positions to define the template of modern T20 cricket excellence this season.

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

The modern legend was the undeniable heartbeat of the defending champions. Forced to shoulder the responsibility of anchoring the top order after Phil Salt’s unfortunate tournament-ending injury, Kohli produced a masterclass campaign.

He finished in the top tier of the tournament run charts, combining his signature anchor role with an aggressively updated powerplay strike rate that routinely dismantled opposition bowling attacks early on.

2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

Partnering Kohli at the top is the breathtaking teenage sensation who completely took the tournament by storm. Sooryavanshi provided pure, unadulterated explosive power in the powerplay, headlined by his unprecedented strike rate and sheer weight of runs.

His fearless approach and ability to effortlessly clear the ropes made him the most electrifying opening batsman of the entire season.

3. Shubman Gill (captain, Gujarat Titans)

The Gujarat Titans captain continued his love affair with the IPL, delivering another phenomenally consistent season at the crease. Gill was the epitome of class at number three, acting as the perfect bridge between the explosive powerplay and the middle-overs acceleration.

His spectacular home form at Ahmedabad—where he consistently crossed fifty – anchored GT’s run all the way to Sunday’s final shootout, where, for once, he was unable to see his side over the line.

Also read: Biggest IPL blowouts ever – the most dominant wins in history

4. Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Patidar completely owned the number four slot this year, emerging as the tournament’s most lethal destroyer of spin bowling in the middle overs.

Whenever RCB faced a sluggish pitch or a choking spin partnership, Patidar walked out and completely altered the momentum with his effortless, lofted maximums. His clutch half-century in the playoffs cemented his reputation as a big-game specialist.

5. Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The destructive South Africa batsman produced a historically dominant season, rewriting the record books for middle-order run aggregates.

Klaasen smashed 624 runs, routinely walking out into high-pressure scenarios and launching balls into the top tiers of stadiums with ruthless consistency.

His peerless ability to clear the boundary against both extreme pace and elite mystery spin makes him the undisputed wicketkeeper-batsman of this side.

6. Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Parag truly came of age as a premier finisher this season, pairing his undeniable raw talent with ice-cold maturity under immense pressure.

Spearheading the Royals’ middle-order transitions, he rescued his side from multiple collapses while maintaining a blistering finishing strike rate over 170. His clutch boundaries in tight death-overs chases made him a foundational pillar of RR’s deep playoff run.

7. Washington Sundar (Gujarat Titans)

Every elite T20 side requires a balanced tactical utility player, and Sundar fulfilled that brief flawlessly. Operating as a premier bowling all-rounder, he choked out opposition teams during the powerplay with his incredibly defensive off-spin lines.

Crucially, he paired this defensive discipline with vital, rapid-fire cameos lower down the batting order to rescue GT’s lower tail.

8. Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

The Afghan maestro remains the most influential tactical weapon in short-format cricket. Rashid choked out opposing batting line-ups during the crucial middle overs, maintaining an exceptional economy rate below 7.00 while consistently breaking dangerous partnerships.

Furthermore, his explosive “snake-whip” batting cameos at the death added invaluable late-innings runs to GT’s totals all season.

9. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

Archer brought genuine, terrifying x-factor pace back to the IPL, finishing near the peak of the wicket-taking charts.

Operating as both a frontline powerplay weapon and a lethal death-overs specialist, his ability to execute pinpoint yorkers at 150 km/h completely suffocated opposition batsmen, giving the Royals a defensive shield that defined their campaign.

He showed himself to be handy with the bat on more than one occasion as well.

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

The veteran swing maestro enjoyed a spectacular, vintage renaissance to take home the coveted Purple Cap with 24 wickets. Bhuvneshwar was absolutely unplayable when the ball moved early on, setting a tournament benchmark with his defensive economy rate.

His masterclass death-bowling execution under heavy pressure was the defining anchor that secured RCB’s title defence.

11. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

Rounding out the team is the premier India left-arm seamer, who provided exceptional tactical balance to this elite bowling department.

Arshdeep was outstanding in the death overs, utilizing a deceptive mix of wide yorkers and slower bouncers to stifle the league’s most expensive finishers. He finished the year as the leading domestic left-arm wicket-taker.

Read next: The next big thing? Five uncapped IPL stars set to dominate in the future