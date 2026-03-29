KL Rahul has been immense for the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

The IPL gets going on Saturday and the excitement is building to fever pitch levels ahead of what is set to be another incredible season of runs and action.

The 2026 staging of the tournament will be its 19 iteration which means there is a huge repository of records and statistics available for anyone who is interested.

As we head towards the new campaign, let’s take a moment to look at which player is the leading run scorer for each of the ten franchises that will play this season.

1. Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

8,661 runs

There was never likely to be anyone else at the top of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s charts. Kohli has been synonymous with the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008 and he remains one of the defining figures in IPL history.

His remarkable tally has been built on consistency, longevity and a fierce loyalty to one team in an era where player movement is common.

Kohli’s peak came during the extraordinary 2016 season when he amassed 973 runs, a record that still stands. Yet what truly sets him apart is his ability to evolve. Early in his career he was an accumulator who anchored innings.

In later years he added range and tempo, becoming equally dangerous in chases and powerplay assaults. Even as the IPL has shifted towards power hitting, Kohli’s classical stroke play continues to deliver runs in bulk, keeping him comfortably ahead of every other RCB batter.

2. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians

5,876 runs

Rohit Sharma’s record with Mumbai Indians reflects both his batting quality and the franchise’s sustained dominance.

While he did not begin his IPL journey with Mumbai, his move in 2011 marked the start of a hugely successful era that included multiple titles and countless match-winning contributions.

Rohit’s numbers are particularly impressive given that he has often balanced leadership responsibilities with his batting.

Known for his effortless timing and ability to accelerate after settling, he has produced numerous defining innings, especially in high-pressure knockout matches.

Unlike some modern IPL stars, Rohit has rarely relied purely on power, instead blending placement, composure and tactical awareness.

His longevity also stands out. Across more than a decade in Mumbai colours, Rohit has adapted to different roles, from middle-order stabiliser to top-order aggressor, ensuring he remains the franchise’s most prolific run-scorer.

3. MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings

4,865 runs

MS Dhoni’s run tally for Chennai Super Kings is as much about impact as it is about volume of games. Batting predominantly in the middle and lower order, Dhoni has rarely had the opportunity to compile massive totals.

Instead, he has built his reputation on finishing games, controlling run chases and delivering under pressure.

The former Chennai captain’s calmness in tense situations has defined the franchise’s identity. Whether shepherding chases or launching late assaults, Dhoni’s contributions often arrive when they matter most.

His strike rate and finishing ability have frequently outweighed the absence of centuries or long innings. In all Dhoni has played 100 undefeated innings in the IPL.

That Dhoni remains Chennai’s leading run-scorer despite batting lower than many of his teammates highlights both his longevity and the trust placed in him. Even in the twilight of his career, he continues to play a decisive role in shaping Chennai’s batting narrative.

4. Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals

4,027 runs

Sanju Samson’s rise to the top of Rajasthan Royals’ run charts reflects his growth from precocious talent to established leader. Debuting as a teenager, Samson quickly became known for his elegant stroke play and ability to dominate spin. Over time, he has added consistency to flair.

Rajasthan’s batting has often revolved around Samson’s ability to accelerate in the middle overs. His lofted drives and clean hitting down the ground have produced some of the franchise’s most memorable innings.

Unlike many modern T20 batters, Samson’s game is built on timing rather than brute force, making his scoring appear effortless.

He skippered the Royals last season but Samson, who starred for India at the recently completed T20 World Cup, has now moved to CSK which means his impact will be lost.

Crossing the 4000-run mark underlines his importance to the franchise and his status as one of the IPL’s most stylish batters.

Also read: Seven deadly bowlers who could dominate the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race

5. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad

4,014 runs

The only non-Indian on this list, Australia star David Warner’s association with Sunrisers Hyderabad produced one of the most productive partnerships between player and franchise in IPL history.

The left-hander combined aggression with consistency, regularly finishing among the tournament’s top run-scorers during his time with the team.

Warner’s approach was simple but devastating. He attacked from the outset, particularly square of the wicket, and rarely allowed bowlers to settle. His ability to dominate powerplays laid the foundation for Hyderabad’s batting across multiple seasons.

He also showed remarkable adaptability, performing on slower surfaces where timing and placement were crucial.

His tally of 4014 runs remains a testament to that sustained excellence. Even after moving on, Warner’s legacy at Hyderabad endures as the batter who defined their early success.

6. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals

3,284 runs

Rishabh Pant’s run-scoring for Delhi Capitals was marked by its audacity. From the outset, Pant has played with freedom, taking on bowlers with unconventional strokes and fearless intent.

His ability to change momentum in a few overs has made him central to Delhi’s batting plans.

Pant’s breakout season came in 2018 when he amassed runs at a staggering strike rate, including a breathtaking 128 not out. Since then, he has matured, balancing aggression with situational awareness.

His role as captain also brought added responsibility, but his instinctive attacking style has largely remained unchanged. With more than 3000 runs, Pant stands comfortably atop Delhi’s charts. No longer at the Capitals, Pant will be scoring his runs for LSG this season.

7. Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders

3,035 runs

Gautam Gambhir’s influence on Kolkata Knight Riders extended beyond captaincy. As their leading run-scorer, he provided stability at the top of the order during the franchise’s most successful years. Gambhir’s measured approach complemented the explosive hitters around him.

He often anchored innings, allowing aggressive partners to play freely. His ability to absorb pressure in big matches was instrumental in Kolkata’s title wins. Gambhir was not the most flamboyant batter, but his effectiveness lay in clarity of role and consistency.

Crossing 3000 runs for Kolkata highlights his enduring importance. Even years after his retirement, he remains the franchise’s benchmark for top-order reliability.

8. KL Rahul, Punjab Kings

2,548 runs

KL Rahul’s stint with Punjab Kings saw him develop into one of the IPL’s most prolific top-order batters. Opening the innings, Rahul combined elegance with calculated aggression, often batting deep into the innings.

His standout seasons included multiple centuries and Orange Cap-winning performances. Rahul’s ability to control tempo made him invaluable. He could accelerate rapidly or anchor depending on match situations.

While critics occasionally questioned his strike rate, his consistency ensured Punjab regularly posted competitive totals.

Rahul’s 2548 runs place him at the top of Punjab’s charts, underlining his influence during his tenure with the franchise.

9. Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans

2,449 runs

Shubman Gill’s rapid ascent to Gujarat Titans’ leading run-scorer reflects both his talent and the franchise’s relatively short history. Since joining Gujarat, Gill has evolved into a dominant T20 opener.

His breakout campaign included a remarkable run of centuries that propelled Gujarat deep into the tournament. Gill’s batting blends classical technique with modern aggression.

Strong off the front foot and powerful through the leg side, he has become a reliable foundation for Gujarat’s innings. With 2449 runs already, Gill continues to expand his lead and shape the franchise’s batting identity.

He will be looking to pile on more runs in 2026 as he seeks to reestablish himself as part of the Indian team.

10. KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants

1,410 runs

KL Rahul appears again for Lucknow Super Giants, highlighting his consistency across franchises. As captain and opener, Rahul has been central to Lucknow’s early IPL journey. His calm presence at the top has provided structure to a relatively new side.

Rahul’s approach with Lucknow has mirrored his broader T20 philosophy. He builds innings carefully before accelerating, ensuring stability while still delivering competitive totals.

Although Lucknow’s history is short, Rahul’s contribution has already set a benchmark for future batters. With 1410 runs, he comfortably leads the franchise’s charts. He won’t be adding to that number in 2026 however as he is now plying his trade for the Delhi Capitals.

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