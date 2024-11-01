Jos Buttler leaves Rajasthan Royals – where could he go in the IPL?

Jos Buttler will likely feature for a new franchise in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has been released by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

He will effectively be a free agent during November 2024’s IPL player auction.

Buttler has hit seven centuries in the IPL. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman Virat Kohli has more with eight.

He would be a tremendous attribute to any top order during next year’s tournament.

Jos Buttler at the Mumbai Indians?

Buttler played for Mumbai before moving to the Royals. A return could be a major boost for a franchise that has won the IPL title five times, but not once since 2020 – and ended the 2024 tournament in last position.

Whether Buttler opened the batting alongside former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma or a young gun such as Ishan Kishan, Mumbai would surely be in a stronger position for the opening powerplay than they have been for a few seasons.

Jos Buttler at the Delhi Capitals?

The Capitals are still chasing a maiden IPL title. The upcoming player auction could be their chance to bulk up their resources with the addition of Buttler. They won’t have Rishabh Pant in the batting order or behind the stumps in 2025, which makes the opportunity to stick Buttler into both positions all the more enticing.

Delhi have a new head coach in Hemang Badani – Ricky Ponting has moved on. Badani will have a big say during the auction – and Buttler might be among his desired resources.

Jos Buttler at Royal Challengers Bangalore

Perennial underachievers, RCB really need something new if they are to win their first IPL title in 2025. A franchise that has gone big on batting stars such as Shane Watson, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle in the past really hasn’t matched expectation. Last season, there was a particularly interesting batting tussle between Kohli and Buttler.

The Indian star struck a ton in the first innings before Buttler outdid him with a century in the chase. Keep in mind, too, that RCB won’t have Dinesh Karthik for the glove work in 2025. This supports the potential recruitment of Buttler even more.

The team to take Buttler will get an IPL veteran of 100-plus matches and more than 3,500 runs at a strike rate nearing 150. Those are some hugely impressive numbers for a big-hitter who only joined the tournament in 2016.

Jos Buttler FAQs

What is Jos Buttler’s highest score in ODI cricket?

Buttler hit 162 not out against the Netherlands in Amstelveen in 2022. He also hit 150 against the West Indies in St George’s in 2019.

What is Jos Buttler’s jersey number?

Buttler frequently donned the number 63 for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. What number he will have next in the IPL remains in the balance.

How many sixes has Jos Buttler hit?

In the Indian Premier League, Buttler has hit 161 sixes. He has coupled this with 355 fours. No other England cricketer has collected this many boundaries in the IPL.

