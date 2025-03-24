Bowlers have had mixed success in the IPL at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Located in the heart of Bengaluru, M Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of India’s most iconic cricketing venues.

It was established in 1969 and named after Mangalam Chinnaswamy, a former BCCI President and the man responsible for convincing the government to allot the ground for cricket.

The powerhouse of cricket in the state of Karnataka is home to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and its capacity of 40,000 helps produce an electric atmosphere for thrilling IPL matches and high-scoring encounters.

Many IPL venues favour the bowlers, but not here, and this record can affect other cricket scores in the IPL.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a paradise for batters as a result of it’s shorter boundary and high-altitude setting.

The thinner air allows the ball to travel more quickly, meaning it races off the bat to the closer, more generous boundary rope.

Over the years, the arena has witnessed record-breaking batting performances, enthralling run chases and some simply unforgettable IPL moments.

But what key moments have defined IPL cricket at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Let’s take a closer look.

Who has the most IPL runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

It could only be one man, Bengaluru cricket evolves around Virat Kohli, and the fan favourite and face of RCB holds the record with 2966 runs at their home ground.

Kohli has remained faithful to the franchise since its inception in 2008 and has produced a series of memorable knocks that have won the hearts of RCB’s faithful spectatorship.

One of his most prolific outings at the crease was a destructive masterclass where he wowed the crowd with 113 runs off 50 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2016 and cemented his hero status at the venue.

Who has the most IPL wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The record for the most IPL wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is held by Yuzvendra Chahal who thrived in his tenure with RCB and has claimed 52 wickets at their fortress.

A genius leg spinner, Chahal used his variations effectively despite the surfaces favouring batting firepower.

His success at the venue is a testament to his skill and adaptability with the ball and a knack for outfoxing batters who want to make the most of the conditions.

Also read: Listing every Indian Premier League century since 2017 – record number of tons in 2024

What is the highest IPL team total at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The highest IPL team total at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was recorded by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who posted a mindblowing 287/3 against RCB in 2024.

The total not only became the highest at the venue but also set a new all-time record for the highest total in an IPL match.

Led by an explosive batting lineup that featured multiple explosive knocks, SRH dismantled RCB’s bowling attack.

A Travis Head century off just 41 balls set the tone as they left the home side a tall task where they fell, admirably, 25 runs short.

What is the lowest IPL team total at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Despite its reputation as a notoriously high-scoring IPL venue, RCB were steamrolled for 82 all out by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The match was coincidentally, the first-ever IPL game in the league’s inaugural 2008 season, with Brendon McCullum blazing 158* off 73 balls to leave RCB needing 223 to win.

KKR’s bowlers then shared the spoils with wickets distributed evenly as they rampaged past the home side in just 15.2 overs.

Who has the highest individual IPL score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

If there was going to be a man to take a record from Virat Kohli in his backyard, ‘The Universe Boss’ would have been one of the most likely candidates.

Chris Gayle’s heroics against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013 saw him batter a thrilling 175* off 66 balls to record the highest individual score at the venue and in the history of the competition.

The performance included 17 sixes and 13 fours as the West Indian opener demonstrated why he was valued so highly.

He certainly made use of the dream batting track in Bengaluru.

Who has the best IPL bowling figures at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The best bowling figure in an IPL match at Chinnaswamy belongs to Samuel Badree who took quite an incredible 4 wickets for just 9 runs against the Mumbai Indians in 2017.

While his figures alone are incredibly impressive, the fact that he ripped the visiting side apart on a surface that’s traditionally restrictive for bowlers deserves plaudits in itself.

His bamboozling spell of spin went at an economy of just 2.25 – he will be kicking himself for one wide delivery that cost an extra run.

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