Cameron Green has bocame the most expensive purchase at an IPL auction.

The money flowed on Tuesday as the auction for the 2026 staging of the Indian Premier League took place in Dubai.

While there were plenty of stars who went unsold, there were also large amounts spent on a host of players both international and local. Australia’s Cameron Green became the most expensive ever non-Indian player to be sold at an IPL auction.

But who else was there with him at the top of the spending list? Let’s look at the nine stars who fetched the biggest prices.

1. Cameron Green (Australia)

£2.26 million – Kolkata Knight Riders

At the centre of the auction frenzy was Australia international Cameron Green, whose price underlined how highly IPL franchises value genuine fast-bowling allrounders.

Kolkata Knight Riders were determined to secure a long-term pillar and were willing to stretch their purse to do it. Green’s ability to bat in the top order or finish an innings, combined with his pace and bounce, makes him a rare commodity.

After an injury-hit period, KKR are backing Green to deliver balance and match-winning impact across the season. Curiously, due to an administrative error by Green’s agent, he was listed on auction as a batsman and not as the allrounder that he most definitely is.

2. Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)

£1.62 million – Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR doubled down on firepower by retaining Matheesha Pathirana as one of the most expensive buys of the auction. The Sri Lanka quick’s slingy action and lethal yorkers have already earned him a reputation as one of the most difficult bowlers to face at the death.

At just 23, Pathirana represents both immediate impact and future value. For a side that thrives on aggressive bowling plans, his presence could again prove decisive in tight finishes.

3. Prashant Veer (India)

£1.28 million – Chennai Super Kings

One of the surprises of the auction was the price commanded by uncapped allrounder Prashant Veer. Chennai Super Kings have long trusted their talent identification process, and this bid suggested strong belief in Veer’s upside.

A hard-hitting batter with useful seam bowling variations, he fits the CSK profile of versatility and temperament. The investment signals a desire to build for the future while still extracting value in the present.

4. Kartik Sharma (India)

£1.28 million – Chennai Super Kings

Sharing the same price tag as Veer, wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma also found a home at Chennai in India. His aggressive stroke play and calmness under pressure have impressed in domestic cricket, and CSK clearly see him as a long-term option behind the stumps.

With the franchise renowned for nurturing players into defined roles, Sharma’s development will be closely watched, particularly in high-pressure run chases.

5. Liam Livingstone (England)

£1.08 million – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Livingstone remains one of the most destructive white-ball batters in the game, and Sunrisers Hyderabad were prepared to pay handsomely for his services. Capable of clearing any boundary and offering part-time spin, he adds flexibility to the middle order.

For a franchise seeking greater consistency, Livingstone’s ability to change games in a handful of overs could be the difference between a mid-table finish and a playoff push.

6. Josh Inglis (Australia)

£770,000 – Lucknow Super Giants

Josh Inglis’ value has grown steadily with his performances for Australia, and Lucknow Super Giants moved decisively to secure him.

A dynamic wicketkeeper-batter who can open or bat in the middle order, Inglis offers adaptability that is vital across a long tournament. His price reflected confidence that he can handle IPL intensity and provide stability in multiple roles.

7. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

£752,000 – Kolkata Knight Riders

Experience counted for Mustafizur Rahman, whose cutters and variations remain highly effective on slower surfaces. KKR’s decision to invest again in the Bangladeshi seamer suggests a clear plan to dominate middle and death overs.

Mustafizur’s calmness and tactical awareness make him a reliable option in crunch moments, even if raw pace is no longer his primary weapon.

8. Auqib Dar (India)

£752,000 – Delhi Capitals

Auqib Dar’s rise through the domestic ranks has been rapid, and Delhi Capitals were prepared to back potential with a significant bid. A tall fast bowler capable of extracting bounce, Dar fits Delhi’s preference for pace-heavy attacks.

While he remains untested at IPL level, the franchise clearly believes his skill set can translate to the biggest stage.

9. Ravi Bishnoi (India)

£648,000 – Rajasthan Royals

Completing the list is Ravi Bishnoi, whose consistency and control with legspin continue to attract strong interest. Rajasthan Royals secured him at a price that reflects both reliability and growth potential.

Bishnoi’s ability to bowl in the powerplay and middle overs, while still attacking for wickets, gives Rajasthan a valuable tactical option as they look to balance aggression with control.

