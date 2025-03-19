They may be one of the newest teams in the Indian Premier League, but Ahmedabad’s Gujarat Titans have already got an IPL title to their credit – they won the event in their debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Given the fact that they don’t have a history dating back to 2008, it comes as no surprise that the leading run-scorers in the franchise’s history don’t have the volume of runs of some of the other teams in the competition.

Nevertheless, there are five players who have gone past 800 runs in the first three years of the Gujarat Titans’ existence and are frequently among the live cricket scores for the IPL.

Let’s look to see which players have scored the most runs for the team from Narendra Modi Stadium.

5. Wriddhiman Saha – 824 runs from 37 IPL matches for GT at an average of 23.54

A seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman, Wriddhiman Saha has been a valuable asset for the Gujarat Titans at the top of the order. Often tasked with providing brisk starts during the powerplay, Saha has played several important knocks, setting the tone for the innings.

While his average of 23.54 might not be eye-catching, his role as an aggressive opener has been crucial in providing the momentum needed in the shortest format. His experience and safe pair of gloves behind the stumps further add to his value in the squad.

4. Hardik Pandya – 833 runs from 31 IPL matches for GT at an average of 37.86

Captain Fantastic of Gujarat Titans’ debut season, India‘s Hardik Pandya led from the front with the bat as well. Tasked with the responsibility of anchoring the innings while also accelerating when needed, Hardik showed great maturity and adaptability.

With an average of 37.86, he was often the backbone of the batting lineup, playing crucial knocks under pressure. His ability to clear the boundary effortlessly and rotate the strike when needed made him a consistent performer. Hardik’s leadership and contributions with both bat and ball were instrumental in Gujarat lifting the trophy in their maiden season. He is back with the Mumbai Indians now, though.

Also read: Listing every Indian Premier League century since 2017 – record number of tons in 2024

3. David Miller – 950 runs from IPL matches for GT at an average of 45.23

Known for his explosive hitting and calm demeanour under pressure, South Africa’s David Miller has been a match-winner for Gujarat Titans on multiple occasions. Slotting into the middle order, Miller has often finished games with his powerful hitting, making him one of the most dependable players in the side.

His average of 45.23 speaks volumes about his consistency and ability to play impactful innings. Miller’s presence gives the Titans a reliable finisher who can change the course of a game in a matter of overs.

2. Sai Sudharsan – 1,034 runs from 25 IPL matches for GT at an average of 47.00

One of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket, Sai Sudharsan has quickly risen through the ranks to become a mainstay in the Gujarat Titans’ batting lineup. Still just 23 years old he has played a handful of games for India but is still very much making his name. In just 25 games, Sudharsan has crossed the 1000-run mark, boasting an impressive average of 47.00.

His technique, temperament, and ability to adapt to different situations have made him a key player for the Titans. Sudharsan’s ability to build innings and accelerate when required has been crucial in several of the team’s victories. If his start is anything to go by, he looks set to be a future star in the IPL and Indian cricket.

1. Shubman Gill – 1,799 runs from 45 IPL matches for GT at an average of 44.97

At the top of the list is Shubman Gill, the elegant right-handed opener who has been the linchpin of Gujarat Titans’ batting unit. Since joining the franchise, Gill has been in scintillating form, accumulating 1799 runs at a stellar average of 44.97.

His ability to play classical cricket shots while maintaining a healthy strike rate makes him a nightmare for bowlers. Gill was instrumental in Gujarat’s success, often providing solid starts and playing the anchor role to perfection.

His consistency and flair make him not just the leading run-scorer for the Titans but also one of the most exciting young players in the league. Now the skipper of the team and one of the top ranked batsmen in global white-ball cricket, Gill will be back for the Titans in 2025.

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