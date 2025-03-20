Kumar Sangakkara is among the Punjab Kings' most successful run-scorers in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Called the Kings XI Punjab when the IPL started, the team changed their name to Punjab Kings in 2021 as they looked to rebrand and reinvent themselves after failing to thrive in the first 13 years of the tournament.

In all the team has made the knockout stages of the tournament just twice – they were semi-finalists in 2008 and runners up in 2014, making the cricket news often, but aside from that the results have been underwhelming.

That’s not to say that there haven’t been some standout performances over the years but this is a team that always seems to be searching for answers and never quite getting there – an indication of this is perhaps the fact that only ten players have scored more than 1000 runs for the franchise since it came into being – that suggests they have struggled to get players to hang around for very long.

Let’s look at those ten players as we check out the top career run-scorers for Punjab Kings.

10. Kumar Sangakkara – 1,009 runs from 37 IPL matches for PK at an average of 31.53

The Sri Lankan legend brought class and experience to the Punjab batting lineup. Even though he joined towards the later part of his career, Sangakkara showed his trademark elegance and ability to accumulate runs.

His average of 31.53 reflects a steady hand in the middle order, often steering the innings during tricky situations. Sangakkara’s experience added vital stability and nous to the KXIP batting in their formative seasons.

9. Mandeep Singh – 1,073 runs from 62 IPL matches for PK at an average of 22.82

Mandeep Singh was a consistent if not spectacular contributor for the Punjab Kings. Often used as a flexible option, floating around the batting order, Mandeep chipped in with useful runs.

While his average of 22.82 isn’t the most impressive, his role was often to provide quick runs or shore up the innings when early wickets fell. His longevity in the side speaks to the value the franchise placed on his versatility.

8. Manan Vohra – 1,106 runs from 50 IPL matches for PK at an average of 25.13

Manan Vohra’s aggressive approach at the top of the order made him a useful player for KXIP. With over 1100 runs, Vohra played the role of an impact player, often tasked with taking advantage of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay.

While not always consistent, when he got going, Vohra could swing the momentum in Punjab’s favour early in the innings.

7. Wriddhiman Saha – 1,190 runs from 62 IPL matches for PK at an average of 24.79

Wriddhiman Saha provided solidity at the top or middle of the order along with his dependable wicketkeeping skills. Known for his compact batting and ability to adapt, Saha was often the player who ensured KXIP did not lose their way in the middle overs.

His 1190 runs came in crucial situations, and his experience was a key asset, especially in high-pressure games.

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6. Chris Gayle – 1,339 runs from 41 IPL matches for PK at an average of 36.18

The ‘Universe Boss’, Chris Gayle, brought his usual flair and power to KXIP. With 1339 runs in just 41 games, West Indies star Gayle’s average of 36.18 is a testament to his ability to change games single-handedly.

Gayle’s presence at the top of the order often gave the Punjab team many blistering starts and put opposition bowlers on the back foot from ball one. His six-hitting prowess made him a fan favourite during his stint with the franchise.

5. Glenn Maxwell – 1,383 runs from 70 IPL matches for PK at an average of 23.84

Dynamic Australia star Glenn Maxwell, known for his explosive batting power, added much-needed firepower to KXIP’s middle order. Though his average of 23.84 might not leap off the page, Maxwell’s role was often to up the ante in the later overs, making impactful cameos rather than playing for averages.

His ability to clear the boundary and innovate made him a dangerous proposition for bowlers in the final overs. Maxwell will be back again for the Punjab Kings in 2025.

4. Mayank Agarwal – 1,513 runs from 60 IPL matches for PK at an average of 26.54

Mayank Agarwal was one of the more dependable top-order batsmen for the Punjab Kings playing for them between 2018 and 2022. Agarwal combined a solid technique with the ability to accelerate when needed.

Scoring 1513 runs at an average of 26.54, Agarwal was often tasked with anchoring the innings and ensuring the team had a platform to launch from in the final overs. His steady contributions were crucial in providing consistency at the top.

3. David Miller – 1,974 runs from 84 IPL matches for PK at an average of 35.25

South Africa finisher David Miller lived up to his reputation with the Punjab Kings, delivering several match-winning performances. With nearly 2000 runs for the franchise, Miller’s average of 35.25 highlights his consistency and ability to perform under pressure. His strike rate of 139.40 is impressive as well.

Whether chasing or setting a target, Miller’s role was to finish the innings strongly, and more often than not, he delivered. His cool head in tense situations made him one of KXIP’s most reliable middle-order batsmen.

2. Shaun Marsh – 2,477 runs from 71 IPL matches for PK at an average of 39.95

Shaun Marsh was a revelation for KXIP during his nine-season stay with the team, bringing his classical left-handed batting style and calm temperament to the team.

With 2477 runs at an average just shy of 40, Marsh provided solidity and flair in equal measure. He was often the mainstay of the batting lineup, stringing together partnerships and accelerating when required. Marsh’s ability to build innings made him one of the team’s most important players.

1. KL Rahul – 2,548 runs from 55 IPL matches for PK at an average of 56.62

Topping the list is none other than KL Rahul, the captain and the batting linchpin of the Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021. Scoring a staggering 2548 runs in just 55 games at a phenomenal average of 56.62, Rahul was a standout performer for the franchise.

His ability to pace the innings, adapt to different situations, and maintain such a high average is a testament to his quality. Whether opening the innings or anchoring the chase, Rahul’s contributions were central to the Punjab Kings’. Rahul will turn out for the Delhi Capitals in 2025.

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