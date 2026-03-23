How many runs will Virat Kohli score in the 2026 IPL?

It’s not long now till the Indian Premier League starts. Ten teams and two months of cricket in the franchise game’s premier event.

The 2026 staging of the tournament will be the 19th iteration of the competition.

With the squads now decided and the World Cup done and dusted, it’s time to gaze into the crystal ball and predict who will be the leading scorers in this year’s IPL.

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

Few young players arrive in the IPL with as much intrigue as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Rajasthan Royals have built a reputation for spotting and nurturing young batting talent and the left-hander is the next in that line.

Sooryavanshi, who will be 15 years old when the tournament starts, brings fearless stroke play and an ability to score quickly against both pace and spin which makes him a potentially devastating option at the top of the order.

The Royals often give their attacking batters the freedom to take risks in the powerplay, a phase in which Sooryavanshi thrives.

He will be at the top of the RR order alongside another India star Yashasvi Jaiswal, while there is also the option of another teenage prodigy in Protea star Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

If Sooryavanshi settles quickly he could once again surprise many seasoned observers by mounting a genuine run-scoring challenge.

Don’t forget, he is already the youngest century scorer in IPL history and in eth final of the U19 World Cup he led his team to a win with a sensational knock of 175.

2. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Even after more than a decade in the IPL, Virat Kohli remains one of the safest predictions when it comes to big runs. He is the banker and with 8661 runs he is the competitions leading all-time scorer.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart has an extraordinary record in the competition and continues to demonstrate remarkable consistency.

Kohli’s ability to build an innings while maintaining a high strike rate is ideally suited to the demands of a long tournament. Over the years he has repeatedly shown that he can dominate bowling attacks across a variety of conditions.

It would surprise nobody if Kohli once again found himself among the leading scorers.

3. Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Explosive wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan could be poised for a major season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A naturally aggressive player, Kishan has the ability to change the momentum of a match within a few overs and he found excellent form for India during the T20 World Cup.

If given a regular role near the top of the order, he will have the opportunity to face plenty of deliveries, which is often the key to winning the IPL run-scoring race.

Kishan is particularly dangerous during the powerplay, where his attacking approach can overwhelm opposition bowlers.

A consistent run of starts could easily translate into a standout tournament. He is vying for the wicketkeeper role with retired Proteas hitter Heinrich Klaasen, but regardless of who wears the gloves, Kishan will play.

Also read: Five big IPL coaching moves that could shape the 2026 season

4. Dewald Brevis (Chennai Super Kings)

Few young batters in world cricket possess the natural power of Dewald Brevis.

The South Africa star has already shown glimpses of his potential in franchise cricket around the world and a move to Chennai Super Kings could prove a defining moment in his career.

He joined the team towards the tail-end of the 2025 season, and while his arrival wasn’t enough to save a failed campaign, there was an undoubted uptick in performance following his arrival.

Brevis thrives in high-pressure environments and is particularly effective against spin, an important quality on many Indian pitches. If he earns a regular spot in the Super Kings lineup, his fearless style could yield a string of match-winning innings.

With his ability to clear the boundary with ease (he hits more sixes than fours), Brevis could quickly emerge as one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament.

5. Sherfane Rutherford (Mumbai Indians)

Sherfane Rutherford has built a reputation as a destructive middle-order hitter and Mumbai Indians will be hoping he can translate that power into sustained run scoring this season.

The West Indies big-hitter certainly came good during the SA20 where he was phenomenal for the Pretoria Capitals. He carried that form into the World Cup, and he is currently at the top of his game.

While middle-order batters often face fewer deliveries, Rutherford’s aggressive style allows him to accumulate runs quickly. If the top order provides a solid platform, he could be perfectly positioned to finish innings with a flourish.

6. Glenn Phillips (Gujarat Titans)

Glenn Phillips has long been regarded as one of the most explosive batters in international T20 cricket. The New Zealand star combines brute power with remarkable athleticism and an ability to dominate spin bowling.

For Gujarat Titans, Phillips could play a crucial role in maintaining momentum through the middle overs. If he is promoted up the order on occasion, his run-scoring opportunities could increase significantly.

Given his reputation for producing rapid centuries in the shortest format, Phillips remains a genuine contender for the tournament’s top run-scorer title. His ability to bat both left and right-handed also make him a handful for bowlers.

7. Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants)

When Rishabh Pant is in full flow there are few more thrilling batters in world cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants captain possesses the rare ability to dominate attacks from the moment he arrives at the crease.

Pant’s fearless approach means he can score heavily even when the pressure is mounting. His willingness to take on bowlers also ensures that he rarely becomes bogged down during the middle overs.

He comes into the tournament off the back of some down-time, and he will be looking to reestablish his reputation as India’s premier power-hitting wicketkeeper, a role that has been lost to Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

If Pant finds consistency across the tournament, his attacking instincts and leadership role could propel him towards the top of the IPL scoring charts.

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