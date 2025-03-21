Although they have operated under two different names, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab Kings, the team that’s owned by actress Preity Zinta and businessmen Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul has struggled for IPL success.

They have never won the tournament, which features on live cricket scores online, and have been beaten finalists just once – a result they achieved in 2014. Over the course of their history, they have had several fantastic players turn out for them in the famous red and blue colours.

Five players have passed the 50-wicket mark – let’s look at the leading wicket-takers for the Punjab franchise since they first played IPL back in 2008.

5. Mohammed Shami – 58 wickets from 42 IPL matches for PK at an average of 22.82

Mohammed Shami brought world-class pace and accuracy to Punjab’s bowling lineup. Featuring in 42 matches, Shami picked up 58 wickets at an impressive average of 22.82. Known for his ability to strike with the new ball and bowl lethal yorkers at the death, Shami was often the spearhead of Punjab’s attack.

His consistency in picking up wickets during both powerplay and death overs made him a vital component of the side during his tenure. Shami last played for the Punjab Kings in 2021 and will turn out for SunRisers Hyderabad in 2025.

4. Axar Patel – 69 wickets from 73 IPL matches for PK at an average of 27.36

Axar Patel was one of Punjab’s most dependable bowlers, offering both control and wicket-taking ability with his left-arm orthodox spin. With 69 wickets in 73 games, Axar maintained a solid average of 27.36.

What made him especially valuable was his economical spells, often choking the opposition’s scoring rate in the middle overs while chipping away with crucial wickets. Of the players on this list his economy rate of 7.41 is the best. His all-around abilities also gave Punjab the flexibility to play with different combinations. Patel will play for Delhi Capitals in 2025.

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3. Sandeep Sharma – 73 wickets from 61 IPL matches for PK at an average of 23.83

Sandeep Sharma’s knack for swinging the new ball made him one of Punjab’s most effective bowlers, especially in the early overs. With 73 wickets in just 61 games, his average of 23.83 stands out as a testament to his effectiveness. Sandeep’s ability to strike early and provide crucial breakthroughs often set the tone for Punjab’s bowling innings.

He was particularly known for troubling top-order batsmen with his subtle seam and swing movement. Sandeep Sharma will play for Rajasthan Royals in 2025.

2. Arshdeep Singh – 76 wickets from 65 IPL matches for PK at an average of 27.00

A product of Punjab’s scouting and development, Arshdeep Singh emerged as one of the franchise’s brightest ever bowling talents. With 76 wickets from 65 games, Arshdeep showed great maturity and skill, especially in handling the pressure of bowling at the death.

His ability to execute yorkers, slower balls, and maintain his composure under pressure quickly earned him a reputation as a reliable death-over specialist. Arshdeep’s rise has been one of the highlights of Punjab’s recent seasons. Highlighting his quality, Ashdeep has gone on to play 63 T20I and 9 ODIs for India. He will be back for the Kings in 2025.

1. Piyush Chawla – 84 wickets from 87 IPL matches for PK at an average of 26.63

Topping the list is leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was a mainstay of the Punjab bowling attack in the early years of the IPL – he starred for them in their first five seasons between 2008 and 2013.

With 84 wickets in 87 games, Chawla combined experience with a natural ability to deceive batsmen with flight and variations. His average of 26.63 reflects his consistency in picking up wickets in the middle overs. Chawla’s spells often broke partnerships and swung the momentum back in Punjab’s favour. His legacy as Punjab’s leading wicket-taker still stands strong.

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