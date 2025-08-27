Who has taken the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League?

The tournament has been played since 2008, producing several top wicket-takers.

Read on to find out more about the highest wicket-takers in the IPL, including Ravichandran Ashwin’s movement up the list before his retirement from the tournament.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal – 221 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2013-2025

Best IPL bowling figures: 5/40

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. He is now playing for the Punjab Kings, having played for the Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians previously.

Chahal is the only player in the tournament to have taken more than 200 wickets, but Kumar, Narine and a few others will likely join him in this elite club during the 2026 IPL.

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 198 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2011-2025

Best IPL bowling figures: 5/19

Bhuvneshwar has taken the second most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. Kumar is the most prolific local seamer in the history of the IPL.

He is renowned for his nagging line and length and pinpoint accuracy – and in 2025 was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for their first ever IPL title victory.

3. Sunil Narine – 192 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2012-2025

Best IPL bowling figures: 5/19

Sunil Narine has taken the third most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. Narine has scored a lot of runs for Kolkata, too, and can be recorded as one of the best overseas all-rounders in the tournament.

Narine is a global superstar when it comes to participation in other T20 leagues around the world and, in 2025, will make his debut appearance in the SA20.

4. Piyush Chawla – 192 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2008-2024

Best IPL bowling figures: 4/17

Piyush Chawla has taken the fourth most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. Chawla did not play in the 2025 IPL, and might not get a chance to reach 200.

At 36 years old, Chawla’s professional career is likely nearing its end. That said, leg-spinners such as Imran Tahir have been known to extend their careers into their 40s.

5. Ravichandran Ashwin – 187 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2009-2025

Best IPL bowling figures: 4/34

Ravichandran Ashwin took the fifth most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. Ashwin retired from IPL cricket in August 2025.

When announcing his retirement from the IPL, Ashwin hinted at his ambition to feature in other T20 leagues around the world. With out a Board of Control for Cricket in India contract, he will be allowed to do this.

6. Jasprit Bumrah – 183 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2013-2025

Best IPL bowling figures: 5/10

Jasprit Bumrah has taken the sixth most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. He made a late start to the 2025 IPL due to injury but caught up quickly enough.

Bumrah is one of a select number of bowlers to occupy top spot across all three format in the International Cricket Council’s rankings. This is a good reminder of his hot talent in T20 cricket.

7. Dwayne Bravo – 183 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2008-2022

Best IPL bowling figures: 4/22

Dwayne Bravo took the seventh most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. Bravo is the most prolific overseas seamer in IPL history.

The animated former all-rounder from the West Indies is now a mentor in the IPL and, in August 2025, was named head coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

8. Amit Mishra – 174 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2008-2024

Best IPL bowling figures: 5/17

Amit Mishra has taken the eighth most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. He is one of three leg-spinners among the top eight wicket-takers in the history of the IPL.

While contemporaries such as Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others have since clinched popularity ahead of him, Mishra will be remembered as one of the founding leg-spinners of the IPL.

9. Ravindra Jadeja – 170 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2009-2019

Best IPL bowling figures: 5/13

Ravindra Jadeja has taken the ninth most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has been a mainstay for the Chennai Super Kings for an extended period.

Like Narine and Bravo, it’s well worth keeping in mind that Jadeja has coupled his success with the ball with a lot of success with the bat as one of the top all-rounders in the tournament.

10. Lasith Malinga – 170 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2008-2025

Best IPL bowling figures: 5/16

Lasith Malinga took the 10th most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. The former Sri Lanka fast bowler took six four-fors and one five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Fans and critics alike won’t soon forget his toe-cracking yorkers and lethal place and, of course, that slingy action of his. ‘Slinga Malinga’ remains actively involved in the IPL on a coaching and mentoring front.

11. Rashid Khan – 158 IPL wickets

IPL career: 2017-2025

Best IPL bowling figures: 4/24

The Afghanistan leg-spinner’s IPL career has spanned eight years and he has only played for two franchises – Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

Khan has also captained teams in the IPL and his leadership qualities are showcased in the SA20 as well. He is captain of MI Cape Town in South Africa.

