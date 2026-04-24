Five big-name players who ditched the PSL for the IPL

Blessing Muzarabani is playing in the IPL instead of the PSL.

The recent disciplinary action against Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani has sent shockwaves through the franchise cricket circuit.

The Pakistan Cricket Board handed the lanky quick a two-year ban after he withdrew from his commitment with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

This move, described as a ‘fundamental failure to honour commitments’, highlights the growing tension as the world’s two biggest T20 leagues increasingly overlap.

For his part, Muzarabani maintained that while he had a verbal agreement in place, he had never signed an actual contract and that in its absence the move to India was legal.

But Muzarabani wasn’t the first player to drop a PSL team in favour of a move south of the border with IPL’s massive global audience and even larger pay cheques proving irresistible.

While Muzarabani is the latest to face the music, he is far from the first to “snub” the PSL at the eleventh hour. Let’s look at five times players have ditched the PSL for the IPL.

1. Blessing Muzarabani (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The Zimbabwean speedster was initially signed as a replacement for Shamar Joseph at Islamabad United for approximately $40,000.

However, when KKR came calling with a deal reportedly worth four times that amount to replace Mustafizur Rahman, Muzarabani made the switch. The result? A ban that keeps him out of the PSL until 2029.

2. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)

In 2025, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch set the precedent for Muzarabani’s current predicament.

After being drafted by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category, Bosch withdrew his name when the Mumbai Indians offered him an injury replacement contract for Lizaad Williams.

The PCB responded with a one-year ban, making him the first player to be sanctioned for such a switch.

Also read: Biggest IPL blowouts ever – the most dominant wins in history

3. Dasun Shanaka (Rajasthan Royals)

Sri Lanka‘s T20I captain, Dasun Shanaka, found himself in hot water in 2026 after a last-minute departure from the Lahore Qalandars. Just a day before the PSL season began, Shanaka announced he was leaving for the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Sam Curran.

While an inquiry was launched, his move further strained the relationship between the two boards regarding player availability.

4. Mitchell Owen (Punjab Kings)

The Australia Big Bash star was a key part of the Peshawar Zalmi camp in 2025 before the IPL’s “siren song” intervened. The Punjab Kings signed Owen to replace an injured Glenn Maxwell.

Owen’s departure left Zalmi scrambling for a replacement and added to the growing list of “replacement players” who prioritize the IPL over their original PSL contracts.

5. Spencer Johnson (Chennai Super Kings)

Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson was a high-value pick for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL. However, his stay in Pakistan was cut short when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) offered him a lucrative role as an injury replacement for Nathan Ellis.

Johnson’s decision to snub the Gladiators in favour of the Yellow Army is cited as another example of the IPL‘s dominant financial gravity.

Read next: The 7 exciting teenage prodigies set to light up IPL 2026