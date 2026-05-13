Gujarat Titans' Manav Suthar bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 4, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2026 IPL season has been a watershed moment for the scouting revolution. While the headlines are often dominated by the massive price tags of international superstars, the real engine room of the league remains the uncapped Indian talent pool.

Franchise scouts now spend 12 months a year traversing the country, from the bustling grounds of Mumbai to the remote districts of Jharkhand, looking for specific skill sets, namely high-pace bowling, 360-degree hitting ability and mystery spin.

As we move toward the business end of the 2026 season and with the inevitable mega-auction on the horizon, these five players, uncapped at international level, have emerged as this season’s blue-chip prospects.

Here is the scouting report on the next wave of Indian talent ready to make the leap to the international stage.

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

The profile: Top-order left-handed batsman

The hype: At just 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the face of Generation Alpha cricket. After being picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore, he hasn’t just participated; he has dominated.

Scouting notes: Sooryavanshi possesses a rare combination of classical timing and contemporary fearlessness. He recently broke the record for the fastest fifty by a teenager in IPL history, reaching the mark in just 15 balls.

His ability to hit “good length” balls over cover is reminiscent of a young Sourav Ganguly, but his strike rate suggests a player built entirely for the T20 age.

Verdict: A future multi-format star for India; expect him to be the first name protected in any future retention lists.

2. Priyansh Arya (Delhi Capitals)

The profile: Opening batsman

The hype: Arya arrived in the Indian Premier League with a massive reputation after hitting six sixes in an over during the Delhi Premier League. In 2026, he has proven that his power hitting translates to the world’s biggest stage.

Scouting notes: Arya is a Powerplay specialist. He excels at exploiting the field restrictions, using a high back-lift and incredible bat speed to clear the ropes with ease.

Unlike many young power-hitters, his footwork against spin is advanced, allowing him to stay at the crease long after the fielding restrictions have eased. He has been a bright spark in an otherwise difficult season for the Capitals.

Verdict: The ideal T20 opener. His Impact Player value is enormous because of his ability to provide a 200-plus strike rate start.

Also read: Biggest IPL blowouts ever – the most dominant wins in history

3. Ashok Sharma (Gujarat Titans)

The profile: Right-arm fast bowler

The hype: The standout story of the 2026 season. After years as a net bowler, Sharma has suddenly become the fastest Indian on the circuit.

Scouting notes: Sharma is the rare raw pace find that coaches dream of. Clocking in at 154.2 kmph, he doesn’t just rely on speed; he has developed a lethal heavy ball that hits the bat harder than expected.

His temperament under pressure, specifically when defending totals at the death, has been the biggest surprise for the Titans’ coaching staff.

Verdict: If he stays fit, he is a lock-in for India’s white-ball squads by the end of the year.

4. Swastik Chikara (Delhi Capitals)

The profile: Aggressive batsman

The hype: Another product of the vibrant Delhi cricketing ecosystem, Chikara has been a revelation for his fearless approach to middle-over batting.

Scouting notes: Chikara is a destroyer of spin. In a league where many teams use the 7-15 over period to squeeze the batting side with slow bowlers, Chikara is the antidote.

He has an incredible range of sweeps and lofted drives, making it almost impossible for captains to settle on a defensive field for him. His consistent strike rate of 160-plus in the middle overs has kept DC competitive in several high-scoring chases.

Verdict: A vital middle-order engine who could easily transition into a “finisher” role as he matures.

5. Manav Suthar (Gujarat Titans)

The profile: Left-arm spinner

The hype: While pace has stolen the headlines, the accuracy and guile of Manav Suthar have quietly kept Gujarat Titans in the playoff hunt.

Scouting notes: Suthar is an intelligence-first bowler. He doesn’t generate massive turn, but his control over line and length is exceptional for his age. He thrives on frustration, bowling defensive lines that force batters into risky shots.

His economy rate in the 2026 season is among the top five for all uncapped bowlers, making him an invaluable asset on the slower, turning tracks seen in the latter half of the tournament.

Verdict: The perfect T20 utility bowler. He provides four overs of control that allow the strike bowlers like Ashok Sharma to attack from the other end.

Read next: The 7 exciting teenage prodigies set to light up IPL 2026