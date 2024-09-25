The top 10 most dangerous batsmen in IPL history

The IPL has taken cricket to a new level and there is always novelty or innovation that cricket fans await each season.

The IPL has found total appeal because of the shorter version as well as having hard-hitting cricketers in every game. That is why for several years numerous batsmen were described as players who can single-handedly devastate any bowlers in a few overs and make the team a champion. The cricketing world contains lots of talented players and each fan of the game values such individuals.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 10 most hazardous batsmen in IPL history.

The IPL’s Legacy of Powerful Batsmen

In this case, it is particularly important to note that since its onset in 2008, the IPL has featured some of the finest T20 batsmen across the globe raising the bar through genteel knocks, pulsating matches, and acquirement of record scores. The IPL has produced many legends with mind-blowing performances with regard to both ease and especially in crunch moments with players like Chris Gayle, AB deVillers, and the best of them all MS Dhoni. As it is obvious with such kind of competition, only a handful of players can be rightly referred to as the “most dangerous” in IPL history, they are the most legendary players, however, this is a list that is constantly evolving as new talents rise.

Most Dangerous IPL Batsmen Table

Rank Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate High Score Notable Teams 1 Chris Gayle 142 4956 36.72 149.45 175 RCB, KXIP,KKR 2 AB de Villiers 184 5162 39.70 151.68 133 RCB, Delhi Daredevils 3 David Warner 176 6397 41.53 139.91 126 SRH, Delhi Capitals 4 Jos Buttler 96 3223 37.91 148.32 124 Rajasthan Royals 5 Virat Kohli 237 7263 37.24 130.02 122 RCB 6 Rohit Sharma 243 6211 29.57 130.04 109 Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers 7 Suresh Raina 205 5528 32.51 136.73 100 CSK, Gujarat Lions 8 MS Dhoni 250 5082 38.79 135.91 84 CSK, Rising Pune Supergiants 9 Kieron Pollard 168 2316 28.70 147.30 87 Mumbai Indians 10 Glen Maxwell 124 2719 26.39 157.62 95 RCB, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals

Now let us take a closer look at the list of the top 10 most dangerous batsmen in IPL history.

1. Chris Gayle

Also referred to as the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle has a destructive style of play that has been responsible for some of the best IPL performances. His unbeaten 175 off 66 balls in 2013, is the highest individual score in IPL history. He also holds the record for the most centuries and most sixes in T20 cricket.

Gayle is famous for starting slow but then accelerating mercilessly, especially against left-arm spinners and medium-pacers. That makes him one of the most dangerous and feared batters to every play in the IPL.

2. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is referred to as “Mr. 360” because of his ability to access all parts of the ground at any stage of the game. Playing primarily for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, de Villiers possesses a decent strike rate of 151.68 and the IPL’s record of 133. He has been one of the best IPL players due to his ability to counter any kind of bowler. Almost all the best bowlers of the format have picked AB de Villiers as the most difficult batter they have bowled to.

Unstoppable at his best and a true genius of the format, AB de Villiers often saved his best for the IPL and even compromised his national career for the same.

3. David Warner

The reason why David Warner is so high up on this list is because of his reliability. He is a constant presence in the race for the Orange cap, scores run against all kinds of bowling and is particularly good at converting starts into big scores. His strike rate stands at 139.91, with the highest score of 126.

No team can feel comfortable with David Warner at the crease.

4. Jos Buttler

A few years ago, Buttler has proven himself to be one of those few players who can turn a match in a matter of a few overs. Representing Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler has the highest strike rate of 148.32. Through his active form of batting, he turned out to be one of the most dangerous players seen in the recent Indian Premier League.

5. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, at his peak, was one of the greatest IPL batters of all time. His 2015 and 2016 peaks saw him rack up centuries, record-breaking season totals, and pull off impossible chases with a ridiculous ease.

He has not been at that peak for some time now but he still holds the record for the most IPL runs in one season (something that will stand for a very long time). His challenges against spin have made him seem mortal again but no one can argue his presence in the list of the most dangerous IPL batters ever.

6. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a champion player and has outperformed most of the IPL players when it comes to big finals. Rohit has been equally good as an opener, having a 130 strike rate with him and contributing to multiple wins through his batting.

He has also changed his entire approach to T20 batting and is perhaps even more dangerous now as an opener than he ever was. One of the all-time T20 greats, Rohit Sharma’s IPL career will have already been legendary.

7. Suresh Raina

Nicknamed “Mr. IPL,” Suresh Raina has been the backbone of the Chennai Super Kings bartting lineup for a long time. A master of the chase, batting at a healthy strike rate of 136.73, and prolific against spinners during the middle overs, Raina was also known for performing on the big stage.

Easily one of the best IPL batters of all time, Raina was the most dangerous in IPL knockouts. He helped make CSK the most successful IPL franchise of all time.

8. MS Dhoni

The “Captain Cool” MS Dhoni, is famous for his match-finishing abilities. This man has a career strike rate of 135.91 and has taken CSK to many IPL Cups, and his ability to stay cool during pressure makes him very dangerous.

Dhoni has always taken the difficult task of playing in the death overs on his shoulders. On most occasions, when it was Dhoni vs the bowler, any last-over target was gettable. Undoubtedly, one of the most dangerous IPL batters at his best.

9. Kieron Pollard

Pollard played his entire career for the Mumbai Indians and made so many match-winning contributions that an entire book could be written just about them. He was so dangerous that fans wanted him to face the most deliveries, opposition captains planned specific fields for him, and his own team would keep him for the most tense situations.

Pollard’s ability to clear the boundaries with ease could change the game at any stage and he often did.

10. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell can play every shot in the book and some that are of his own invention. No one has frustrated teammates, fans, opponents, and cricket lovers alike like Maxwell has. His own talent is often left unfulfilled because he seems to make so many unorthodox choices.

However, this is not a list of the most consistent batters. This is a loss of the most dangerous batters and Maxwell walks into that list with ease. If he stays at the crease for 40 deliveries, he will end up winning the match for this team.

No bowler and no corner of the ground is safe when Maxwell is having one of his days of brilliance.

Final Thoughts

All these IPL stars have had their memorable moments; some getting big scores repeatedly, others scoring at an almighty strike rate, or those that are clutch at the finish.

These players have redefined the art of batting in T20 cricket, and their impact is felt every IPL season. People always looked forward to seeing these players play knowing well that nothing is impossible while they are at the crease.