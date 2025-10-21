Virat Kohli is among the wealthiest cricketers in the world.

Virat Kohli is more than just one of the greatest batsmen of his generation; he is a global brand in his own right.

His aggressive style, consistent performances, and massive fan following have made him a magnet for endorsement deals both in India and abroad.

Beyond the cricket field, Kohli’s commercial ventures have helped him amass a fortune that rivals the earnings of many international athletes.

From luxury watches to fitness brands, his portfolio spans a wide range of products and services.

Let’s take a moment to explore the most significant endorsement deals that have contributed to Kohli’s wealth and cemented his status as one of cricket’s most marketable icons.

1. Puma India

Kohli’s long-standing partnership with Puma India has been one of his most lucrative deals. As the face of Puma’s cricket and fitness campaigns, he has appeared in advertisements promoting apparel, footwear, and performance gear.

The deal, reportedly worth over US$12 million per year at its peak, has allowed him to maintain a prominent presence in both the sports and lifestyle markets.

2. Audi

The luxury car brand Audi signed Kohli as its Indian ambassador, reflecting his aspirational image.

Kohli has appeared in commercials promoting Audi’s line-up of sedans and SUVs, aligning the cricketer’s image of precision and performance with the brand’s ethos. Estimates suggest this deal contributes several crore rupees annually to his income.

3. MRF Tyres

MRF, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has had a longstanding association with Kohli, similar to their historic partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.

He endorses MRF cricket bats and appears in promotional campaigns, leveraging his credibility as a world-class batsman. While the exact size of the deal is unclear it reportedly brings in substantial revenue every year.

4. Manyavar

Kohli has become the face of Manyavar, a popular ethnic wear brand in India. Through television ads, social media promotions, and event appearances, he has helped elevate the brand’s image among younger audiences.

His association with Manyavar is estimated to be worth around ₹15–20 crore annually.

5. PepsiCo

PepsiCo has tapped Kohli’s mass appeal to promote its beverage brands in India. Campaigns have highlighted his energy and dynamism, resonating with the youth demographic.

As one of the most visible celebrity endorsements in Indian advertising, this deal adds millions to his annual earnings.

6. Tissot Watches

Kohli’s partnership with Swiss watchmaker Tissot aligns his personal brand with luxury and precision.

He has appeared in multiple campaigns showcasing Tissot’s range of watches, including sports-inspired models that complement his fitness-focused lifestyle.

7. Digicel and other regional campaigns

In addition to global and national brands, Kohli has worked with regional players and smaller campaigns, including Digicel and other telecom companies.

These deals may be lower in value individually but collectively contribute significantly to his overall earnings.

8. Lifestyle and fitness brands

Kohli’s fitness and dietary regimes have made him a sought-after figure for health and wellness brands in countries outside India such as Australia.

He has collaborated with companies promoting supplements, protein powders, and activewear, reinforcing his image as one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

9. One8 and personal ventures

Kohli’s own brand, One8, a collaboration with Puma, focuses on sportswear and lifestyle apparel in England and elsewhere.

This entrepreneurial venture allows him to capitalize directly on his name, offering an additional revenue stream beyond traditional endorsements.

10. Social media influence

Beyond traditional endorsements, Kohli monetizes his massive social media following, which runs into millions across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Sponsored posts, brand collaborations, and digital campaigns further enhance his commercial portfolio.

If you think you are doing well with a social media following of a couple of thousand, Kohli is flying – he has 273 million followers on Instagram, and 67 million on X. He has yet to pass the million mark on TikTok.

