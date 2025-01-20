What to expect from the upcoming IPL season

The upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League, which is also known as IPL 18 (because it will be the 18th edition since the first edition in 2008), IPL 2025, or for sponsorship reasons, TATA IPL, is fast approaching and is shaping up to be one of the most closely fought competitions in recent memory.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming IPL season and what we can expect from the world’s biggest men’s professional cricket leagues, including the latest predictions and odds for which team might come out on top this year.

Quick facts about IPL 2025

Here are a few quick facts about the world’s most successful domestic cricket competition, including start and end dates, the names of the teams competing, stadiums/venues, and more:

Official name : TATA IPL (also known as IPL 18 or IPL 2025)

Governing body : BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India)

Cricket format : T20 (Twenty20)

Tournament format : Group stage and playoffs

Current reigning champions : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – three-time winner

Most successful IPL team : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – five-time winner

Teams : Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challenges Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Matches to be played : 74

Opening fixture : March 21 at 8 pm (IST) – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Final : May 25, 2025 (7.30 pm start).

Favourites : Mumbai Indians

The ten venues that will host the upcoming IPL fixtures are Eden Gardens, Arun Jaitley Stadium, I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Matches will also be played at Wankhede Stadium, MA Chidambaram Stadium, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Who will win IPL 2025?

The quickest, easiest, and most reliable way to find out which IPL team might come out on top this year is to look at the latest sports betting odds on today’s most trusted SA iGaming sites.

Sports betting in South Africa is perfectly legal on fully licensed and regulated iGaming sites, such as the official 10bet online sports betting and casino website. At the time of writing, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are the odds-on favourites to win IPL 2025 outright.

Here’s what the odds currently look like for the top four favourites, which, don’t forget, are subject to change at any time and without prior warning:

Team: Mumbai Indians (odds-on favourites to win IPL 2025 outright). Decimal odds: 6.50 (same as 11/2 in fractional odds/+550 in American/moneyline odds). Implied probability rate (IPR): 15.40% Team: Chennai Super Kings (second odds-on favourites). Decimal odds: 7.00 (6/1 or +600 in). IPR: 14.30% Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad . Decimal odds: 9.00 (8/1 or +800). IPR: 11.10% Team: Kolkata Knight Riders . Decimal odds: 9.50 (17/2 or +850 in). IPR: 10.50%

In other words, despite the Mumbai Indians being the bookies’ odds-on favourites to win this year, realistically speaking, any of these top four favourites could end up winning. It’s too close to call right now.

The best thing to do would be to keep a closer eye on the odds as the season gets underway. The 10bet SA sportsbook has live scores and other useful stats/data to help you place more strategic bets, with in-play and pre-match betting services.

It accepts South Africa Rand, and you can deposit and withdraw quickly and securely on this site using various tried and tested online payment methods, such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, 1Voucher (aka 1ForYou Voucher), and EFT. They also accept Blu Voucher, EasyPay, Capitec Pay, OTT Voucher, Zapper, and OZOW.

Final thoughts

Although the Mumbai Indians are the current odds-on favourites to win IPL 2025 and the joint-most successful team along with the Chennai Super Kings, both having won on five separate occasions, they haven’t won since 2020.

If they can win this year, they will be the most successful IPL team in the league’s history, with six titles. Last year’s winners, KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), are the third most successful teams, having won on three separate occasions.

The only other four teams ever to have won the Indian Premier League cricket competition are SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad, in 2016), RR (the Rajasthan Royals, in 2008), GT (the Gujarat Titans, in 2022), and DC (the Deccan Chargers, in 2009 – a team that is now defunct).

Should you decide to place a wager on any upcoming IPL betting markets, remember to stick to betting on legally permitted South African sites like 10bet, which is free to join and can be accessed by anyone aged 18 or above from any decent Wi-Fi/internet-connected PC or mobile device.