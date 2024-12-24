Will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru break their IPL duck?

Since the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition started 2008, 15 teams have participated, and only seven teams have won the coveted cup.

The two most successful teams that have won this men’s professional cricket tournament on five separate occasions are the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Other winners include the Kolkata Knight Rides (KKR), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SR), the Rajasthan Royals, the Gujarat Titans (GT), and the Deccan Chargers (DC).

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB, formerly known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) have come close and were season runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

The question being asked here is, can RCB break their IPL duck this season and win the league outright? Let’s dive straight in to find out.

Can the Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their first IPL title in 2025?

The quickest, easiest, and most reliable way to determine whether the Royal Challengers Bengaluru can win their first IPL title is to see what today’s most trusted online bookmakers are currently pricing them at.

In other words, if we turn to globally renowned online sports betting sites, we can see which IPL teams stand the best chance at winning in 2025.

Although the odds are subject to change at any time, and even the favourites aren’t always guaranteed to come out on top, they give us the best representation of which team will most likely win.

Without further ado, here are the latest 2025 IPL outright winner odds, which show that RCB are currently one of the favourites:

Team to win IPL 2025 outright: Mumbai Indians (MI) . Odds: 9/2 (fractional) 5.50 (decimal) American/moneyline (+450). IPR (implied probability rate): 18.20% – ODDS-ON FAVOURITES

. Odds: 9/2 (fractional) 5.50 (decimal) American/moneyline (+450). IPR (implied probability rate): 18.20% – ODDS-ON FAVOURITES Team to win IPL 2025 outright: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) . Odds: 11/2 (fractional) 6.50 (decimal) American/moneyline (+550). IPR: 15.40% – JOINT-SECOND ODDS-ON FAVOURITES

. Odds: 11/2 (fractional) 6.50 (decimal) American/moneyline (+550). IPR: 15.40% – JOINT-SECOND ODDS-ON FAVOURITES Team to win IPL 2025 outright: Kolkata Knight Riders (KLR) . Odds: 11/2 (fractional) 6.50 (decimal) American/moneyline (+550). IPR: 15.40% – JOINT-SECOND ODDS-ON FAVOURITES

. Odds: 11/2 (fractional) 6.50 (decimal) American/moneyline (+550). IPR: 15.40% – JOINT-SECOND ODDS-ON FAVOURITES Team to win IPL 2025 outright: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Odds: 13/2 (fractional) 7.50 (decimal) American/moneyline (+650). IPR: 13.30% – FOURTH ODDS-ON FAVOURITES

You then have the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at around 15/2 (8.50 or +750) with an 11.80% IPR, the Sunrisers Hyderabad at around 8/1 (9.00 or +800) with an 11.10% IPR, and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at around 9/1 (10.00 or +900) with a 10.00% IPR).

Three of the least favourite teams to win the competition outright are the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans, who are both jointly priced at 10/1 (11.00 or +1,000) with only a 9.10% IPR, and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) – the least favourites, at around 12/1 (13.00 or +1200) with only a 7.70% chance of winning.

Can RCB upset the odds?

Anything can happen in men’s professional cricket to upset the odds. In other words, yes, RCB can potentially win IPL 2025. In fact, with these odds, they would be an excellent value bet. They will be looking to win their first-ever title and have a few good players who could help them lift their first title.

Two key batters are Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. They also have all-rounder Swapnil Singh and bowler Yash Dayal. This team is owned by USL (United Spirits Limited), coached by Andy Flower, and they play their home games at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which is in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Although the Mumbai Indians look like a safer bet, don’t forget that the odds-on favourites don’t always win. Always try to stay on top of the latest IPL news to ensure you place well-informed bets.

Final thoughts

RCB fans will hope that 2025 is the year they finally break their IPL duck. Can they go all the way, or will the Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings claim their sixth title? We will just have to wait and see.

