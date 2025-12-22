It was a big moment for India’s Jasprit Bumrah as his two wickets for 17 runs against South Africa in the opening T20I saw him become just the second Indian bowler, after Arshdeep Singh, to pass the 100-wicket milestone in the format.

But while Arshdeep has 100 wickets in T20Is, Bumrah is now able to claim 100 wickets in all formats of the game – a rare milestone that has only been achieved by five players.

Let’s take a moment to look at the bowlers who can claim over 100 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

1. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

The Sri Lankan fast bowler, renowned for his toe-crushing yorkers and unorthodox slinging action, became a T20 pioneer during his career. Malinga’s 101 Test wickets might not seem huge, but his true brilliance lay in limited-overs cricket.

With 338 ODI wickets and 107 T20I scalps, Malinga could change a game with a single over. His hat-trick at the 2007 World Cup remains one of the most iconic moments in cricket history.

2. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib has been Bangladesh’s all-format mainstay for over a decade. His ability to bowl all sorts of variations and extract turn, combined with a knack for picking up key wickets, made him an invaluable player.

With 121 Test wickets, 135 in ODIs, and 126 in T20Is, Shakib’s consistency across formats demonstrates not just longevity but adaptability in all conditions.

He was also very useful with the bat and was the world’s number one ranked all-rounder in various formats at different stages of his career.

3. Tim Southee (New Zealand)

Now retired, for a long time Southee was New Zealand’s spearhead, sharing the new-ball duties with Trent Boult. He has 391 Test wickets, 221 ODIs, and 164 T20Is under his belt.

His ability to bowl lethal bouncers and swing the ball both ways kept him effective across all formats. Southee’s milestone shows not only endurance but a remarkable skill in transitioning between red-ball and white-ball cricket.

4. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s prodigious left-arm fast bowler has already made his mark across formats despite only being in his early twenties. Afridi boasts 121 Test wickets, 135 ODI wickets, and 126 T20I wickets.

His lethal pace, bounce, and ability to strike early make him one of the few modern bowlers who can dominate in every format of the game.

5. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Bumrah’s rise has been meteoric. His 234 Test wickets, 149 in ODIs, and now 101 in T20Is place him among the elite bowlers who have conquered all formats.

Known for his unique action and pinpoint yorkers, India‘s Bumrah has the ability to choke batsmen in the powerplay or death overs.

Reaching the 100-wicket mark in all formats cements his status as India’s premier fast bowler and one of the most complete bowlers in world cricket.

