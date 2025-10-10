Three of Australia's greatest players make their all-time Ashes XI.

Australia’s Ashes dominance has been built on brilliance, aggression, and unmatched consistency.

This all-time Australian XI showcases the greatest batters, bowlers, and all-rounders who struck fear into England and defined eras of cricketing excellence.

From Bradman’s genius at the crease to Warne’s magical spin and Cummins’ relentless pace, each player brought match-winning skill, leadership, and resilience.

Together, they form a team that embodies Australia’s legacy of dominance, strategy, and unforgettable Ashes triumphs.

Cricket365’s greatest Australia Ashes XI of all time:

1. Don Bradman

Ashes runs: 5028

5028 Ashes batting average: 89.78

89.78 Ashes centuries: 19

Bradman needs little introduction; he was Australia’s unbeatable cornerstone.

His astonishing consistency and ability to dominate English bowling at home and away gave Australia a colossal edge in every Ashes series he played.

Bradman’s presence defined an era, setting the standard for excellence.

2. Justin Langer

Ashes runs: 1658

1658 Ashes batting average: 50.24

50.24 Ashes centuries: 5

Langer was Australia’s dependable left-hand anchor at the top, particularly away from home.

His resilience against hostile bowling in England and Australia provided the team with steady starts, allowing middle-order players to capitalise.

Langer’s grit and mental toughness were crucial in stabilising innings under pressure.

3. Ricky Ponting

Ashes runs: 2476

2476 Ashes batting average: 44.21

44.21 Ashes centuries: 8

Ponting combined flair with ruthless efficiency, often dominating English bowling with authority.

His ability to play aggressive yet calculated cricket in tough conditions made him a match-winner.

As captain, his leadership and batting under pressure often swung the Ashes in Australia’s favour.

4. Steve Smith

Ashes runs: 3417

3417 Ashes batting average: 56.01

56.01 Ashes centuries: 12

Smith’s unorthodox style masks a rock-solid technique that thrives under Ashes pressure, especially in England.

He consistently scored big in high-stakes situations, turning matches with resilience and composure.

His adaptability and psychological fortitude have made him Australia’s most reliable middle-order batsman of the modern era.

5. Michael Clarke

Ashes runs: 2241

2241 Ashes batting average: 40.74

40.74 Ashes centuries: 7

Clarke’s contributions are often underappreciated, as he dominated while leading his country in one of the toughest periods for Australia in their post-2005 Ashes rebuild.

As captain and key middle-order batter, he guided Australia through tense Ashes battles, particularly abroad.

His quality has helped anchor innings and accelerate when needed, providing balance, while his tactical strength added strategic depth to Australia’s approach.

6. Allen Border

Ashes runs: 3222

3222 Ashes batting average: 55.55

55.55 Ashes centuries: 7

Border’s leadership and consistency were the bedrock of Australia’s batting during his era.

His ability to bat for long periods, often under intense English bowling, provided the team with stability.

Border’s resilience and determination made him the backbone of multiple Ashes campaigns.

7. Adam Gilchrist

Ashes runs: 1083

1083 Ashes batting average: 45.12

45.12 Ashes centuries: 3

Gilchrist redefined the role of a keeper-batsman, providing Australia with instant momentum at the top and middle.

His ability to attack from the outset put England on the back foot, while his wicketkeeping added security behind the stumps.

He often changed the complexion of Ashes matches within a few overs.

8. Pat Cummins

Ashes wickets: 91

91 Ashes bowling average: 24.10

24.10 Ashes five-wicket hauls: 2

Cummins’ pace, accuracy, and ability to bowl long, effective spells made him a lethal weapon for Australia.

He regularly broke key partnerships, especially away from home, and could exploit any conditions.

Leadership in the bowling attack ensured Australia always had an incisive strike option.

9. Shane Warne

Ashes wickets: 195

195 Ashes bowling average: 23.25

23.25 Ashes five-wicket hauls: 11

Warne’s leg-spin was the ultimate X-factor for Australia.

His ability to turn games with breakthroughs, particularly at crucial moments, made him indispensable.

The all-time leading Ashes wicket taker’s skill in out-thinking batsmen added an unrivalled edge, and he dominated English batsmen both home and away.

10. Dennis Lillee

Ashes wickets: 128

128 Ashes bowling average: 22.32

22.32 Ashes five-wicket hauls: 7

Lillee terrorised English batsmen with pace, aggression, and precision.

He was Australia’s go-to match-winner with the ball, especially in critical situations.

Lillee’s aggression not only produced wickets but also intimidated the opposition, setting the tone for the Australian attack.

11. Glen McGrath

Ashes wickets: 157

157 Ashes bowling average: 20.92

20.92 Ashes five-wicket hauls: 10

McGrath’s accuracy and relentless line-and-length bowling made him almost unplayable in Ashes conditions.

He was particularly deadly at home, but his ability to maintain discipline abroad ensured consistent pressure.

Incredible reliability allowed Australia’s fast-bowling unit to dominate English line-ups over the years.

READ MORE: Australia’s projected Ashes XI: Who will take on Bazball Down Under?