Three of England's greatest Ashes cricketers of all time.

England’s cricketing history is defined by grit, resilience, and unforgettable Ashes moments.

This all-time Ashes XI brings together the finest batters, bowlers, and all-rounders who shaped England’s legacy, from the resolute opening walls to fearless match-winners in the middle order.

Across home pitches and hostile Australian tracks, these legends provided leadership, adaptability, and game-changing performances, making this team a tribute to the players who consistently delivered when the Ashes stakes were at their highest.

Cricket365’s greatest England Ashes XI of all time:

1. Alistair Cook

Ashes runs: 2493

2493 Ashes batting average: 40.20

40.20 Ashes centuries: 5

Cook was one of England’s most dependable openers and captains across continents.

His ability to anchor innings in tough away conditions, particularly in Australia, provided stability at the top.

Beyond runs, Cook’s resilience allowed middle-order players to bat around him, making him the cornerstone of England’s batting for over a decade.

2. Geoffrey Boycott

Ashes runs: 2579

2579 Ashes batting average: 46.05

46.05 Ashes centuries: 6

Boycott epitomised gritty, grind-it-out batting in Ashes series, particularly away from home.

His patience and technique frustrated Australian attacks, giving England the chance to build an innings.

Boycott’s presence was as much about occupying the crease and blunting bowlers as it was about scoring centuries.

3. Wally Hammond

Ashes runs: 2852

2852 Ashes batting average: 51.85

51.85 Ashes centuries: 9

Hammond’s consistency and flair were crucial in England’s dominance during the war era.

He was the player the team could rely on to deliver under pressure in hostile conditions, often turning matches with big innings at critical moments.

His calm authority made him central to England’s batting strategy.

4. Joe Root

Ashes runs: 2428*

2428* Ashes batting average: 40.46

40.46 Ashes centuries: 4

Root has been England’s technical and psychological anchor in the modern era, capable of performing at a scintillating level at home despite his record down under being below his weighty standards.

His adaptability to different pitches and ability to score both quickly and patiently allowed England to control the innings.

Root’s leadership qualities also helped stabilise the team in challenging series.

5. Kevin Pietersen

Ashes runs: 2158

2158 Ashes batting average: 44.95

44.95 Ashes centuries: 4

Pietersen’s importance lay in his ability to shift momentum with audacious, match-defining innings, which were at the forefront in England’s famous 2005 win and particularly away from home.

He thrived under pressure in hostile Australian conditions and gave England a mental statement and edge.

Pietersen’s fearless style made him a crucial Ashes asset who often hit the Australians with their own game.

6. Ian Botham

Ashes runs: 1486

1486 Ashes batting average: 29.13

29.13 Ashes wickets: 128

128 Ashes batting average: 28.04

Botham’s dual role as a bowler and destructive lower-order batter made him invaluable.

His heroics in both home and away series often changed the course of games.

Beyond numbers, his leadership and presence on the field inspired teammates, and his performances in clutch situations became legendary in Ashes folklore.

7. Alec Stewart

Ashes runs: 1810

1810 Ashes batting average: 30.67

30.67 Ashes centuries: 1

Stewart combined wicketkeeping with aggressive batting, often providing balance to the side.

His ability to contribute consistently with the bat in varying conditions and handle leadership duties in the dressing room made him a key figure in stabilising England’s line-ups across Ashes tours.

8. Graeme Swann

Ashes wickets: 62

62 Ashes bowling average: 39.98

39.98 Ashes five-wicket hauls: 3

Swann’s off-spin offered England a potent option in conditions that rarely favoured spinners.

His knack for taking crucial wickets in tight moments, especially in England, disrupted Australian batting plans.

Swann’s accuracy and intelligence made him a tactical weapon, particularly on turning tracks in an era where England were very much in a rebuild phase.

9. Stuart Broad

Ashes wickets: 153

153 Ashes bowling average: 28.96

28.96 Ashes five-wicket hauls: 8

Broad’s ability to take wickets in bursts, particularly in home Ashes, often tilted matches in England’s favour.

His height and bounce troubled Australian batsmen, and his consistency in pairing with Anderson created one of the most feared bowling duos in Ashes history.

Broad’s knack for performing in key moments was vital – let’s not forget his dominance bowling to David Warner and Australian left-handers.

10. Bob Willis

Ashes wickets: 123

123 Ashes bowling average: 24.37

24.37 Ashes five-wicket hauls: 7

Willis was England’s fast-bowling spearhead, combining pace, aggression, and accuracy.

His wickets often came at crucial points to break partnerships, and his intimidation factor both at home and away unsettled Australian batsmen.

Willis provided the kind of match-turning impact every Ashes-winning side needs.

11. James Anderson

Ashes wickets: 117

117 Ashes bowling average: 35.97

35.97 Ashes five-wicket hauls: 5

Anderson’s mastery of swing, seam, and control made him a nightmare for Australian batters in English conditions.

Beyond stats, his experience and ability to lead the bowling attack in tandem with Broad ensured England always had a potent, strategic threat.

His longevity added stability across multiple Ashes cycles.

