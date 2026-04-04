One of the things that makes T20 cricket so compelling is that it is meant to be close. It’s designed in such a way that both sides should be in with a chance of securing a result as deep into the game as possible.

True crowd-pleasing encounters come down to the last ball, or even better, are resolved with a Super Over. But sometimes things go horribly wrong for one team, resulting in a badly one-sided game.

As the IPL continues in its 19th season, let’s look at the largest ever margins of victory, by runs, produced in the competition – because even though the 2026 season promises high-octane finishes, these historical anomalies remind us that even the most elite athletes can have a day where nothing goes right. Here are the biggest “blowouts” in IPL history.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs (2017)

The gold standard for dominance occurred at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Mumbai Indians, batting first, put up an impressive 212/3, powered by blitzkrieg half-centuries from Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard. What followed was a total capitulation.

Delhi’s chase never even got out of the blocks; they were bundled out for a measly 66 in just 13.4 overs. The 146-run margin remains the record for the largest victory by runs in the tournament’s history, proving that even on a relatively small ground, a disciplined bowling attack can make a target look like a mountain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Lions by 144 runs (2016)

This match was the “AB and Virat Show at its peak. Playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, AB de Villiers (129*) and Virat Kohli (109) both smashed centuries in the same innings, a feat almost unheard of in T20s. They guided RCB to a towering 248/3.

The Gujarat Lions, perhaps shell-shocked by the aerial assault they had just witnessed, folded for 104. Chris Jordan led the destruction with the ball, taking four wickets as Bengaluru secured a 144-run win that remains etched in the memories of their fans.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 140 runs (2008)

The match that started it all. On the very first night of the IPL’s existence, Brendon McCullum set the template for the league with an unbeaten 158. KKR posted 222/3, and a stunned RCB side, then built more for Test cricket than T20, stumbled to a humiliating 82 all out.

It was a baptism of fire for the Bengaluru franchise and a 140-run statement of intent from the Knight Riders that, you could say, changed the sport forever.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 138 runs (2015)

Bengaluru features heavily on this list, most often as the aggressor. In 2015, Chris Gayle decided the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) bowlers were merely there for target practice. ‘The Universe Boss’ hammered 117 off 57 balls to propel RCB to 226/3. Sreenath Aravind and Mitchell Starc then ripped through the Punjab lineup, dismissing them for 88.

The 138-run margin emphasized just how dangerous RCB could be when their ‘Big Three’ clicked.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Pune Warriors by 130 runs (2013)

This was the day Chris Gayle rewrote the record books. His 175* remains the highest individual score in T20 history. RCB reached 263/5, a team total that stood as the record for over a decade.

The Pune Warriors never stood a chance, finishing their 20 overs at 133/9. While they didn’t get bowled out, the sheer weight of Gayle’s contribution meant they lost by 130 runs, effectively losing the game before they even picked up a bat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 118 runs (2019)

In a rare turn of the tide against the Bengaluru giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a clinical thrashing in 2019. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner both scored centuries in a record-breaking opening stand, guiding SRH to 231/2.

RCB’s star-studded lineup collapsed under the pressure of the chase, falling for 113. Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers with 4/11, securing a massive 118-run victory for the Orange Army.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs (2023)

Rounding out our list is a more recent clinical performance. In a crucial mid-table clash, RCB posted a competitive 171/5 on a tricky Jaipur surface. What seemed like a manageable chase turned into a nightmare for Rajasthan.

Wayne Parnell led a disciplined attack that saw the Royals skittled for a shocking 59 runs in just 10.3 overs. The 112-run margin was a reminder that in T20 cricket, momentum is a fragile thing.

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