Harry Brook and Mohammed Siraj have both created and disrupted historic Bazball run chases.

England have pulled off some colossal and miraculous run chases in their ‘Bazball’ era under the leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Their fearless, draw-averse mantra has made them one of the world’s most fearless Test sides, who have dominated when faced with imposing run chases.

Cricket365 looks at some of England’s most audacious successful run chases and near misses in the Bazball era…

1. England 378/3 vs India at Edgbaston 2022

England completed the craziest run chase of the Bazball era when they made 378 to claim victory over India by seven wickets at a rampant Edgbaston.

Unbeaten scores of 142 for Joe Root and 114 for Jonny Bairstow helped their counterattacking style dominate the defenceless Indian bowling attack in the optimum batting conditions that the Birmingham pitch provided.

Their newfound willingness to take the game by the scruff of the neck under the leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes paid off as they wowed in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Fearless stroke play and countless reverse sweeps left the star-studded bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Sham, shocked.

2. England 373/5 vs India at Headingley in 2025

On a high-scoring, flat Headingley pitch, England successfully chased down 371 to win by five wickets in the first Test against India in Leeds.

England opener Ben Duckett got his side off to a trademark scintillating start with aggressive one-day style strokeplay rife with sweeps and paddles all around the ground.

His brilliant 149 laid the foundations for the rest of the Bazball boys to kick on and bring home an unlikely win.

Crucial fifties from Zak Crawley at the top of the order, as well as Joe Root, placed England in a dominant position to win before the in-form Jamie Smith smacked a six to bring up a famous win.

3. England 299/5 vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2022

In June 2022, at Trent Bridge, England chased down 299 in a thrilling five-wicket win that earned them a 2-0 series lead over the visiting New Zealand.

Jonny Bairstow was in fine form, playing a style of cricket that more than suited his game and attacking tendencies.

He blasted an incredible 136 off 92 balls to help England win in an innings that included a 77-ball century, one of the nation’s fastest in Test cricket.

Support acts from skipper Ben Stokes with an unbeaten 75 and Alex Lees, who added 44 opening the batting, helped England overcome the Black Caps’ capable bowling lineup.

4. England 296/3 vs New Zealand at Headingley in 2022

England completed the high-scoring series trio of run chases with a blistering 7-wicket win at Headingley, where they chased 296 in just 54.2 overs.

It was England’s three, four and five who saw them home with Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow all adding vital half centuries at a rapid pace.

It was yet more Bairstow magic as the Yorkshire man brought up his 50 off just 29 balls and made an unbeaten 71 off 44 balls to bring the game home in Leeds.

The victory capped off England’s most ruthless series display in over a decade.

5. England 279/5 vs New Zealand at Lord’s in 2022

Joe Root’s unbeaten 115 guided England to a comfortable four-wicket win at Lord’s in the first Test of a dominant three-match series against New Zealand.

Root smashed his 26th Test hundred and joined the coveted 10,000 run club with what was his first ever century in the fourth innings of a Test match.

He formed a vital century stand with Ben Foakes, who made 32 not out as England got the series off to a flying start in the capital in what proved the birth of the Bazball era.

Near misses: Bazball run chases that got away (within 10 runs)

England 367 all out vs India at The Oval in 2025 – seven runs short of a 374-run chase

England, led by a rapid century from Harry Brook as well as a 39th hundred from Joe Root, nearly pulled off a miraculous 371 run chase but fell just six runs short at The Oval.

The home side looked to be cruising to victory when India claimed vital wickets to leave England needing the injured Chris Woakes to come to the crease in a sling and partner Gus Atkinson to get England over the line, batting one-handed while India needed a single wicket.

Mohammed Siraj took his fifth wicket to bowl Gus Atkinson and secure victory for India to draw the series 2-2.

