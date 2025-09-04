Cricket journalist Joe Nuttall has joined former England captain Eoin Morgan in calling for Sam Curran to be involved with the England white-ball squad.

England fell to a huge seven-wicket defeat in the first of three ODIs against South Africa on Tuesday.

The loss at Headingley exposed serious issues in the team, with the hosts being bundled out for 131 on what was a good pitch.

Bowlers also took a lot of the flak, none more so than youngster Sonny Baker, who posted figures of 0-76 from seven overs – the most expensive for an England debutant.

Morgan, who captained England to a 2019 World Cup victory, believes the team need to shake up their bowling options.

Specifically speaking, the 38-year-old would like to see Curran in the team following his heroics on the domestic scene.

He told Sky Sports: “The balance of this side is similarly aligned to the 2015 side I started with, but as I evolved as a captain, and with the demands of international cricket, that seam-bowling all-rounder and a fourth pace-bowling option was important to have.

“I understand you want to give someone like Bethell exposure and games under his belt but for me, there are too many [spin options].

“You might be looking towards Overton as a longer-term solution, while I would absolutely have Curran involved in a squad.”

Curran, who was the player of the tournament when England triumphed in the T20 World Cup back in 2022, has not been involved since last year’s West Indies tour.

Despite this, the Englishman has impressed on the domestic scene, helping the Oval Invincibles to their third successive title. Curran took 12 wickets and scored 238 runs during a successful 2025 campaign.

His fine form continued in the Vitality Blast, with the 27-year-old scoring 69 runs from 38 balls in Surrey’s quarter-final loss to Northamptonshire.

Morgan added: “He is only 27 years old and continues to get better and better as he goes on. Whether you have him in the team or not is up for debate but the quality is certainly there.

“I don’t think he has been pushed to one side. I just think England are exploring other options. That will have been the messaging from [head coach] Brendon McCullum and Brook.”

Curran hailed as ‘one of the best’ all-rounders in the country

Cricket journalist Joe Nuttall has also backed Curran’s inclusion, arguing he has not been used in the right way during previous outings for England.

“How on earth Sam Curran isn’t in the England white-ball squads is beyond me,” said Nuttall on X.

“He’s certainly one of the best all-rounders in the country, and arguably in the world. Plus, he’s a winner, for England and in the shortest form around the world. Insanely good cricketer.”

The inclusion of Curran would give England a fourth seam-bowling option, alongside Baker, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

Curran also boasts experience, having played 93 white-ball games for England, scoring just shy of 1,000 runs and taking 87 wickets.

